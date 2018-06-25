Because this salad has a whopping 26 grams of protein from the shrimp, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a more substantial and satisfying twist on a healthy potato salad. In just 30 minutes, you can have this part-green-salad-part-potato-salad on the table—dinner, picnic, or otherwise.

Test Kitchen Tip: Keep your cool and serve this salad chilled. Simply rinse the potatoes and beans in cold water after boiling and before tossing with the shrimp and vinaigrette.