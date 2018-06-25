17 Healthy Potato Salad Recipes to Enjoy at Your Next Potluck
BLT Potato Salad
Here’s one more piece of evidence that everything’s better with bacon! We add crumbled bacon to the potato salad dressing. This way it gets evenly distributed around the potatoes, tomatoes, and hard-cooked eggs in this sandwich-inspired side.
Warm Shrimp and Baby Dutch Potato Salad
Because this salad has a whopping 26 grams of protein from the shrimp, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a more substantial and satisfying twist on a healthy potato salad. In just 30 minutes, you can have this part-green-salad-part-potato-salad on the table—dinner, picnic, or otherwise.
Test Kitchen Tip: Keep your cool and serve this salad chilled. Simply rinse the potatoes and beans in cold water after boiling and before tossing with the shrimp and vinaigrette.
New Potato, Avocado, and Egg Salad
We love avocado! The trendy green fruit bolsters this heart-healthy potato salad with plenty of hunger-fighting monosaturated fats (the good kind of fat). That, along with a hard-boiled egg per serving, makes this one tasty healthy potato salad that will keep you full for hours.
Herbed Potato Salad
Make the most of a small amount of mayo (we’re talking 2 tablespoons in the entire eight-serving recipe) by blending with sour cream, olive oil, and cider vinegar. All those flavor-rich drizzles combine to coat each bite of the boiled red potatoes.
Test Kitchen Tip: Customize this healthy red potato salad recipe to the season and to use up your herb garden harvest with either tarragon, dill, or parsley—or a combination of all three.
Shaved Fennel and Fingerling Potato Salad
Adding fennel to this lightened-up potato salad not only provides a fun crunch but also packs in some seriously impressive benefits (i.e. high in vitamin C, potassium, and can aid in digestion). The Dijon vinaigrette melds all the flavors nicely for an unforgettable side dish.
Creamy Sweet Potato Salad
Trade protein-rich, lower-calorie Greek yogurt for half the mayo in the dressing for this healthy sweet potato salad that tastes as good as it treats your body. Don't only take our word for it—here's what BHG.com home cook Joci has to say: "I just made this. It's so yummy I want to eat the whole bowl!"
Honey-Dijon Zucchini Potato Salad
Beyond the zesty Dijon, the vinaigrette for this healthy potato salad packs pleasant heat via one chopped jalapeño pepper. Whisked together with a bit of honey, garlic, mayo, and olive oil, the dressing makes for a lovely complement to the smoky grilled zucchini and boiled new potatoes.
Basil and Olive Potatoes
True to its name, this healthy potato salad recipe features a whopping 1½ cups of basil leaves and 1 cup of green olives. The one-two punch of freshness and brininess, along with the vibrant grilled yellow peppers, will make this side truly stand out at your next potluck.
Pear and Potato Salad with Pickled Mustard Seeds and Sausage
With sausage and maple syrup both in the mix, you might think “breakfast” when you see the ingredient list. Start assembling, though, and you’ll find surprising (and incredibly delicious) additions such as fresh mint, soy sauce, and kale to take this sweet and savory potato salad to dinner territory.
Summer Vegetable Potato Salad
Corn, tomatoes, basil—the MVP ingredients from your summer garden all make an appearance in this healthy cold potato salad. While those fresh foods take center stage, we can’t introduce or eat this recipe without mentioning the cheese. A small handful of feta goes a long way adding tang and the just-right amount of saltiness to this summer side dish recipe.
Potato Salad with Fresh Stir-Ins
Your stir-in options are nearly endless with this make-ahead potato salad recipe. Prep the potatoes in the microwave, combine with the creamy classic potato salad dressing, and chill for up to 24 hours before serving. Then set out bowls of fresh herbs, crumbled bacon, chopped peppers, diced avocado, and more, so everyone can doctor up their dinner as they see fit.
Arugula Pesto Potato Salad
While we are fond of arugula’s peppery bite, you can perk up this pesto recipe with basil, spinach, or kale instead, if you prefer. No matter what you choose, the fresh and light dressing helps this healthy cold potato salad lean more toward Mediterranean than Mom’s home cooking.
Sicilian Potato and Green Bean Salad
Swap potatoes for lettuce and and this is essentially a classic Nicoise salad at its heart. (We even have instructions for a variation that includes tuna.) Green beans, capers, tomatoes, and anchovies give a nod to the classic French creation, while garlic and Italian olives offer a taste of Sicily, too.
Prosciutto and Green Bean Potato Salad
If you like bacon-studded salads, then you'll love this potato and green bean salad that's flecked with strips of prosciutto. It offers a similar salty, savory kick without dirtying another skillet or adding to the cooking time. Since it's served at room temperature, this is a great dish to tote to your next picnic.
Potato-Cauliflower Salad
The starch swap of the moment, cauliflower, teams up with fingerlings to build a creamy, tangy, and zero-deprivation lower-carb side dish. You have full permission to go back for seconds of this microwave-prepped light potato salad containing just 152 calories per bowl. Or feel free to add another slice of bacon or two
Tex-Mex Potato Salad
One cup of black beans, one cup of corn, and one chipotle pepper in adobo sauce make this the number one south-of-the-border-inspired light potato salad you’ll ever taste. (A glug of ranch in the dressing mix doesn’t hurt, either.) Make the entire recipe up to a day ahead—just save the tortilla chips to sprinkle on top before serving.
Roasted Potato Salad
Roasting the veggies in a bit of olive oil is the key to adding irresistible texture and flavor to this healthy red potato salad. The mustardy-lemon dressing helps keep the servings lower in calories. Bonus: It'll last longer sitting out at your barbecue without the creamy mayo.