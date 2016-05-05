Wondering what to do with all those broken lasagna noodles at the bottom of the box or the random bits and bobs of noodles in the cupboard? This healthy cold pasta salad is the perfect home for all of the above. Cook 8 ounces of any cut, then toss with a mix of summery veggies, mozzarella, prosciutto, and a zippy red wine vinaigrette. Chill 4 to 24 hours, then devour. Master the original version in summer, then try our fall and winter versions to usher in the new seasons.

