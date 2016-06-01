Fresh Potato Salad Recipes
Corn and Potato Salad
The key to great flavor in this potato salad recipe is smashing the potatoes to break up the skins, allowing them to soak up the olive oil and vinegar dressing. Corn kernels add a touch of sweetness to this fresh summer side dish.
Creamy Sweet Potato Salad
Shake up your potluck the sweet way by swapping out regular potatoes in this sweet potato salad recipe. Creamy, nutrition-rich sweet potatoes are perfect counterparts for the tangy dill-and-yogurt dressing in this delicious potato salad.
Classic Potato Salad
Prepare this favorite potluck dish with this classic potato salad recipe. With sliced celery, hard-cooked eggs, dill relish, and a creamy sauce, it's got the goods you expect from your favored potato salad.
Pear and Potato Salad with Pickled Mustard Seeds and Sausage
Potato salad gets a sophisticated makeover thanks to elegant Anjou pears, torn baby kale, and tangy mustard dressing. The addition of apple-chicken sausage to this potato salad recipe transforms the classic side into a main dish.
Herbed Potato Salad
Snipped herbs, soft red potatoes, and zippy Dijon dressing are all you need to make this potluck-perfect red potato salad. The half-hour prep time makes this a great last-minute party recipe, but make sure you allow enough time for it to cool before serving.
Potato Salad with Caramelized Onions and Roasted Chile Vinaigrette
Roasted Anaheim chiles add toasty flavor to this fresh spin on potato salad. The pureed chiles impart a spicy kick to our quick vinaigrette and pair irresistibly with sweet caramelized onions. Be sure to roast chiles just until the skins are browned; no need to brush them with oil.
Arugula Pesto Potato Salad
Pesto is a fresh way to dress your potato salad. We used arugula to give this salad a peppery kick. Finish the dish with juicy grape tomatoes for color and sweetness. We promise this will make your "make-again" list of potato salad recipes!
Prosciutto and Green Bean Potato Salad
Summer-fresh green beans bring a hint of sweet to our Italian-style potato salad. Add richness with thinly sliced prosciutto to give this yummy salad even more flavor.
Red Potato Salad with Bacon
Bacon makes everything better, including this red potato salad. Toss in homemade quick pickles for a salty, tangy spin on a traditional potato salad recipe.
The Secret to Great Potato Salad
Find out our secret for how to make potato salad, and enjoy this scrumptious side dish.
Honey-Dijon Zucchini Potato Salad
This yummy potato salad is sweet and spicy thanks to its delicious vinaigrette, which combines honey, dijon mustard, and jalapeno pepper. Bonus: Add shredded pork to make this one-of-a-kind recipe a main dish.
Potato-Cauliflower Salad
Think potato salad, but better: Start with potatoes, then add lightly steamed cauliflower and crisp bacon. This tasty potato salad recipe is great as a main-dish but equally compatible with other sides on a potluck spread.
Layered Red Potato Salad with Mustard Dressing
Hot mustard sauce drips through the layers of this red potato salad for an allover tangy flavor. Carrots, tomatoes, and spinach add gorgeous color, so show off this delicious potato salad recipe in a clear glass bowl.
Warm Yukon Gold and Sweet Potato Salad
Who says you have to pick just one potato? This potato salad recipe uses two varieties -- Yukon gold and sweet potatoes -- to mix up the classic potluck potato salad. Spicy sausage, peppery dressing, and a handful of spinach bring the dish together.
Sicilian Potato and Green Bean Salad
Our savory Mediterranean potato salad brings a taste of Italy to your table. Tomatoes, Italian olives, and a lemon-infused dressing make this twist on traditional potato salad recipes a guaranteed hit.
Confetti Potato Salad
Delicious and simple, this healthy potato salad recipe is packed with veggies -- green beans, broccoli, and carrots all play a role in this red potato salad. As an added bonus, it can be chilled for up to 24 hours before serving.
Summer Vegetable Potato Salad
A homemade shallot vinaigrette and zippy feta cheese help turn potato salad into a healthy summer side dish that's bursting with the freshness of sweet corn and basil. This seasonal salad is guaranteed to be a hit.
Grilled Potato Salad
A maple-mustard vinaigrette brings a tangy sweetness to the chopped potatoes, crumbled bacon, and hard-cooked eggs in this easy grilled potato salad recipe.
Potato Salad with Sausage and Grainy-Mustard Dressing
A vinegar-mustard dressing, fresh herbs, and sausage jazz up this easy potato salad recipe that one reviewer describes as "Mmmm! Warm deliciousness!" It's the perfect potato salad for any cookout.
Warm Fingerling Potato Salad
Looking for a fast potato salad recipe? This tasty potato salad can be prepared in less than 30 minutes! Combine either fingerling or new potatoes with fresh green beans to enjoy this easy potato salad recipe.
Roasted Potato Salad with Chutney Dressing
Best served warm, this roasted potato salad tossed with mango chutney, curry powder, fresh baby spinach, and pine nuts is the perfect seasonal side dish for any event. The best part? It's a quick potato salad recipe -- the entire dish takes less than an hour to make.
Hot Kielbasa and Potato Salad
Kielbasa, another name for Polish sausage, makes this German-style potato salad hearty enough to serve as a main dish. This slow cooker potato salad recipe is the perfect make-ahead side for any summer event.