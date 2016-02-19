Low-Carb Salads and Sides

Fruits and veggies are a terrific way to add freshness and variety to low-carb meals.
Warm Fajita Salad

Using minimal cooking oil to stir-fry the meat and vegetables makes this easy meal-in-a-bowl healthful.

Roasted Vegetable Medley

Try this simple recipe when you have an abundance of veggies from your garden or from a recent trip to the farmers' market. Not only does the balsamic vinegar add a unique flavor, it glazes this colorful mixture too.

Spring Asparagus Slaw

If you're not familiar with radicchio, the leaves have a bitter and peppery taste when eaten alone, but small amounts add a nice flavor and color accent to tossed green salads.

Salmon Pinwheel Salad

Diners will marvel at these charming pinwheels -- they look like they require more effort than they actually do.

Summer Fruit with Sesame Dressing

A simple three-ingredient dressing livens up a bowl of fresh fruit. We used nectarines, papaya, strawberries, and raspberries, but feel free to create your own fruit combination.

