Low-Carb Salads and Sides
Warm Fajita Salad
Using minimal cooking oil to stir-fry the meat and vegetables makes this easy meal-in-a-bowl healthful.
Roasted Vegetable Medley
Try this simple recipe when you have an abundance of veggies from your garden or from a recent trip to the farmers' market. Not only does the balsamic vinegar add a unique flavor, it glazes this colorful mixture too.
Spring Asparagus Slaw
If you're not familiar with radicchio, the leaves have a bitter and peppery taste when eaten alone, but small amounts add a nice flavor and color accent to tossed green salads.
Salmon Pinwheel Salad
Diners will marvel at these charming pinwheels -- they look like they require more effort than they actually do.
Summer Fruit with Sesame Dressing
A simple three-ingredient dressing livens up a bowl of fresh fruit. We used nectarines, papaya, strawberries, and raspberries, but feel free to create your own fruit combination.