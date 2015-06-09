Escarole and radicchio are two winter greens that pack a lot of flavor per calorie. That duo acts as a beautiful base for this winter fruit salad that includes mildly sweet fuyu persimmon, salty Manchego cheese, and nutty toasted walnuts. Drizzle on the DIY apple cider vinaigrette and the side dish salad is ready to serve.

Test Kitchen Tip: Top with roasted chickpeas to make this a main dish.