Grain Salads

February 19, 2016
Quinoa, couscous, barley, bulgur, and other grains are the perfect base for a salad that is packed full of flavor and nutrients. Our grain salads capture the essence of each grain and capitalize on their health benefits to ensure a well-rounded dish. Try one of our grain salad recipes for dinner tonight!
Start Slideshow

1 of 23

Blueberry-Lemon Tabbouleh

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Juicy blueberries, zesty lemon, and fresh spinach are a classic salad combination, but quick-cooking barley and crisp cucumber will keep your dinner guests on their toes. Bonus: Each serving of the salad rings in at just 131 calories.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 23

Quinoa Salad with Slow Cooker Beets, Oranges, and Fennel

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Give yourself a special treat in salad form with our sweet, citrusy mix of beets, oranges, and fennel. The base of the salad is made from quinoa, which adds a remarkable amount of protein to the dish.

3 of 23

Basil Quinoa Salad

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A bright and colorful salad is the perfect throw-together dinner, and our veggie-packed recipe is a delicious example. Kidney beans, sweet pepper, and basil find their home on top of a bed of spinach.

Advertisement

4 of 23

Zen Edamame Pilaf

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Our edamame-stocked barley and wild rice pilaf is tasty, nutritious, and takes only 20 minutes of prep -- just as dinner should be. The wheat berries in the pilaf make it a high-fiber recipe, too.

5 of 23

Wheat Berry Salad

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

The combination of satisfying wheat berries, zucchini, cherry tomatoes, and sweet peppers makes our fantastic grain salad a total win. A light balsamic vinaigrette pulls the entire dish together.

6 of 23

Barley-Squash Gratin

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Butternut sqaush and spinach bring bursts of hearty flavor to our barley gratin. Not only is the delicious dish packed with protein thanks to seared scallops, but it also takes just 15 minutes of prep before heading to the slow cooker.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 23

Red Quinoa Salad with Raspberries and Beets

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Beautiful scarlet colors shine throughout this grain salad, thanks to fresh raspberries and al dente red quinoa. Bits of jalapeno add just the right amount of spice to the crisp grain salad full of fresh and nutty flavors.

8 of 23

Herbed Garden Couscous

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A plethora of fresh herbs flecks our hearty salad with flavor. Garden vegetables and feta cheese combine with couscous for an antioxidant-filled dish that is sure to satisfy even the heartiest of eaters.

9 of 23

Farro and Pine Nut Tabbouleh

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

The soft yet crunchy texture of farro makes it a favorite salad add-in. Our recipe tosses farro with lightly sweet pine nuts, sharp red onion, and refreshing snips of mint and cilantro. Want to boost the flavor? Add an extra sprinkle of salt.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 23

Lime Couscous with Summer Veggies

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Use whatever summer veggies you have on hand in our brightly flavored and colored grain salad recipe. A tablespoon of honey adds a subtly sweet contrast to the zesty dressing.

11 of 23

Bulgur Salad with Chickpeas, Feta, and Mint

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Cooked until tender, bulgur adds fiber, texture, and a nutty undertone to any recipe. In this grain salad, it makes a bold statement with the addition of mint, lime, and feta.

12 of 23

Beans and Couscous with Fresh Tomato Sauce

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Whole wheat couscous and cannellini beans offer loads of nutrients to our salad recipe, while a basil, garlic, and tomato sauce infuses flavor. Feta cheese adds a crumbly texture that pairs well with the sauce.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 23

Chicken and Wild Rice Salad

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Chicken and wild rice is a classic duo, and our salad proves why! A drizzle of lemon-pepper sauce over the grain salad adds zest to the already-appetizing contrast between tender chicken and chewy wild rice.

14 of 23

Honey-Lime Rice Salad

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Snipped cilantro and flecks of red pepper contribute to the full-bodied honey-lime dressing drizzled onto this salad. Wild rice provides substance and is lightened with citrusy slices of grapefruit.

15 of 23

Wheat Berry, Sugar Snap Pea, Radish, and Goat Cheese Salad

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Wheat berries add chewy texture to this grain salad recipe that contrasts nicely with the garden-fresh crunch of snap peas and radishes. Adorned in a balsamic dressing and topped with crumbled goat cheese, this beautiful side dish just may steal the show.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 23

Grains and Fruit Summer Salad

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Toss together a bounty of superfoods in one delicious salad. With wholesome grains of your choice, fresh blueberries, zucchini ribbons, and flaky salmon for protein, this salad has all the bases covered.

17 of 23

Black Rice Salad with Snap Peas, Carrots, and Almonds

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Packed with antioxidants, black rice has a mild, nutty taste enhanced by a handful of almonds in our tasty salad recipe. Pair it with the fresh crunch of snap peas and a subtle wasabi kick for one well-rounded side dish.

18 of 23

Quinoa Cooking 101

Don't overcook your quinoa or miss the necessary first step. Instead, watch this video and master the technique.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 23

Orange-Farro Salad

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Lovers of contrasting flavors will adore this salad recipe. An eclectic mix of nutty farro, citrusy oranges, and salty olives comes together to make a hearty grain salad chock-full of flavor.

20 of 23

Spicy Barley and Rice

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This two-grain salad got its name by simmering barley and rice in chipotle pepper chicken broth. Tossing with fresh spinach and a handful of pecans achieves a healthy, satisfying crunch.

21 of 23

Mediterranean Tabbouleh Salad with Chicken

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A pretty mix of bulgur, tomatoes, cucumber, mint, and herbs tops chicken and romaine lettuce to make a tasty grain salad. Toss in a lemon juice dressing for a fresh finish.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 23

Corn Salad with Queso Fresco

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Corn is a common grain bursting with flavor and a sweet, subtle crunch. Blend it with red pepper and onion for a colorful grain salad that gets an extra kick of flavor when finished with a squeeze of lime and bright cilantro.

23 of 23

Curried Couscous with Vegetables

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A package of curry-flavor couscous transforms this dish from a standard grain salad into an exotic alternative. Crunchy bits of almonds and sweet summer squash add depth of flavor, and a pretty cilantro garnish ties the Indian-inspired recipe together.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next