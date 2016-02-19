Grain Salads
Blueberry-Lemon Tabbouleh
Juicy blueberries, zesty lemon, and fresh spinach are a classic salad combination, but quick-cooking barley and crisp cucumber will keep your dinner guests on their toes. Bonus: Each serving of the salad rings in at just 131 calories.
Quinoa Salad with Slow Cooker Beets, Oranges, and Fennel
Give yourself a special treat in salad form with our sweet, citrusy mix of beets, oranges, and fennel. The base of the salad is made from quinoa, which adds a remarkable amount of protein to the dish.
Basil Quinoa Salad
A bright and colorful salad is the perfect throw-together dinner, and our veggie-packed recipe is a delicious example. Kidney beans, sweet pepper, and basil find their home on top of a bed of spinach.
Zen Edamame Pilaf
Our edamame-stocked barley and wild rice pilaf is tasty, nutritious, and takes only 20 minutes of prep -- just as dinner should be. The wheat berries in the pilaf make it a high-fiber recipe, too.
Wheat Berry Salad
The combination of satisfying wheat berries, zucchini, cherry tomatoes, and sweet peppers makes our fantastic grain salad a total win. A light balsamic vinaigrette pulls the entire dish together.
Barley-Squash Gratin
Butternut sqaush and spinach bring bursts of hearty flavor to our barley gratin. Not only is the delicious dish packed with protein thanks to seared scallops, but it also takes just 15 minutes of prep before heading to the slow cooker.
Red Quinoa Salad with Raspberries and Beets
Beautiful scarlet colors shine throughout this grain salad, thanks to fresh raspberries and al dente red quinoa. Bits of jalapeno add just the right amount of spice to the crisp grain salad full of fresh and nutty flavors.
Herbed Garden Couscous
A plethora of fresh herbs flecks our hearty salad with flavor. Garden vegetables and feta cheese combine with couscous for an antioxidant-filled dish that is sure to satisfy even the heartiest of eaters.
Farro and Pine Nut Tabbouleh
The soft yet crunchy texture of farro makes it a favorite salad add-in. Our recipe tosses farro with lightly sweet pine nuts, sharp red onion, and refreshing snips of mint and cilantro. Want to boost the flavor? Add an extra sprinkle of salt.
Lime Couscous with Summer Veggies
Use whatever summer veggies you have on hand in our brightly flavored and colored grain salad recipe. A tablespoon of honey adds a subtly sweet contrast to the zesty dressing.
Bulgur Salad with Chickpeas, Feta, and Mint
Cooked until tender, bulgur adds fiber, texture, and a nutty undertone to any recipe. In this grain salad, it makes a bold statement with the addition of mint, lime, and feta.
Beans and Couscous with Fresh Tomato Sauce
Whole wheat couscous and cannellini beans offer loads of nutrients to our salad recipe, while a basil, garlic, and tomato sauce infuses flavor. Feta cheese adds a crumbly texture that pairs well with the sauce.
Chicken and Wild Rice Salad
Chicken and wild rice is a classic duo, and our salad proves why! A drizzle of lemon-pepper sauce over the grain salad adds zest to the already-appetizing contrast between tender chicken and chewy wild rice.
Honey-Lime Rice Salad
Snipped cilantro and flecks of red pepper contribute to the full-bodied honey-lime dressing drizzled onto this salad. Wild rice provides substance and is lightened with citrusy slices of grapefruit.
Wheat Berry, Sugar Snap Pea, Radish, and Goat Cheese Salad
Wheat berries add chewy texture to this grain salad recipe that contrasts nicely with the garden-fresh crunch of snap peas and radishes. Adorned in a balsamic dressing and topped with crumbled goat cheese, this beautiful side dish just may steal the show.
Grains and Fruit Summer Salad
Toss together a bounty of superfoods in one delicious salad. With wholesome grains of your choice, fresh blueberries, zucchini ribbons, and flaky salmon for protein, this salad has all the bases covered.
Black Rice Salad with Snap Peas, Carrots, and Almonds
Packed with antioxidants, black rice has a mild, nutty taste enhanced by a handful of almonds in our tasty salad recipe. Pair it with the fresh crunch of snap peas and a subtle wasabi kick for one well-rounded side dish.
Quinoa Cooking 101
Don't overcook your quinoa or miss the necessary first step. Instead, watch this video and master the technique.
Orange-Farro Salad
Lovers of contrasting flavors will adore this salad recipe. An eclectic mix of nutty farro, citrusy oranges, and salty olives comes together to make a hearty grain salad chock-full of flavor.
Spicy Barley and Rice
This two-grain salad got its name by simmering barley and rice in chipotle pepper chicken broth. Tossing with fresh spinach and a handful of pecans achieves a healthy, satisfying crunch.
Mediterranean Tabbouleh Salad with Chicken
A pretty mix of bulgur, tomatoes, cucumber, mint, and herbs tops chicken and romaine lettuce to make a tasty grain salad. Toss in a lemon juice dressing for a fresh finish.
Corn Salad with Queso Fresco
Corn is a common grain bursting with flavor and a sweet, subtle crunch. Blend it with red pepper and onion for a colorful grain salad that gets an extra kick of flavor when finished with a squeeze of lime and bright cilantro.
Curried Couscous with Vegetables
A package of curry-flavor couscous transforms this dish from a standard grain salad into an exotic alternative. Crunchy bits of almonds and sweet summer squash add depth of flavor, and a pretty cilantro garnish ties the Indian-inspired recipe together.