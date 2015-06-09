18 Fruit Salad Recipes That Let Your Sweet Produce Shine
Italian Fruit Salad
Fresh basil and seasonal fruit are a no-fail combo sure to impress the dinner table. The bright herb enhances even subtle fruits, like watermelon and grapes, letting them take center stage. Tossed in a lightly sweet honey dressing, this fruit salad can double as dessert.
Cucumber-Honeydew Salad with Feta
Sprigs of dill and chopped onion give this cucumber-melon fruit salad a Mediterranean vibe. Serve it in late summer or early fall when melons are at their best.
Persimmon, Blood Orange, and Pomegranate Salad
You may not eat these fruits every day, but when you combine them with arugula and a fruity vinaigrette, you'll be craving this salad all the time. Make sure you section the citrus fruit for a beautiful (and better-tasting) plate.
Peach and Tomato Salad
Garden-fresh tomatoes and juicy peaches combine in this delicious fresh fruit salad recipe. It'll pair perfectly with your next cookout meal. Finish this vibrant summer salad with feta cheese, toasted pecans, and fresh basil.
Triple-Melon Salad
Get a triple dose of summer-fresh melon in this refreshing fruit salad recipe. Peppery arugula, tangy feta, and a homemade garlic vinaigrette really are the perfect savory additions to the sweet melons.
Fresh Citrus and Cranberry Salad
The cranberries in this salad may make you dream of Thanksgiving dinner, but there's no reason why you can't enjoy this recipe anytime you want. If you serve this fruit salad at your holiday meal, it can be made up to two days in advance to save you time on the big day.
Gingered Fruit Compote
This ginger-spiced fruit salad is the spruce-up your potluck needs. Allow an hour of chill time for the flavors to mingle. If you don't have any candied ginger on hand, try making your own!
Blackberry Salad with Creamy Feta
Sweet, juicy blackberries hold court over pickled onions and salty feta in this umami-inspired fruit salad. A quick run in the food processor allows the feta to get whipped into a super creamy delight that's so good, you'll want to eat it with a spoon.
Corn and Blueberry Salad
Nothing says summer like sweet corn and fresh blueberries, and this salad has both (plus crunchy summer cucumbers!). Of course, such a bright salad needs an equally zesty vinaigrette, so we mixed together lime juice, olive oil, honey, and cumin.
Apple, Celery Root, and Fennel Salad
Fruit salads aren't just for summer. This fresh apple recipe is best eaten in the fall when apples, endive, and celery root are all in season. Topping this fruit salad is a delicious honey-mustard dressing (we won't tell if you start using it on everything).
Spicy Fruit Salad
Enjoy the sweet heat in every bite of this tropical-infused fruit salad filled with mangoes, strawberries, jicama, and jalapeño peppers. Layer up your salad in a trifle bowl so everyone can gaze at the colorful layers before digging in.
Grains & Fruit Summer Salad
Turn fruit salad into a main-dish meal by adding grilled salmon or chicken to this loaded recipe. To take this salad to the next level, use fresh summer produce from your garden or farmers market instead of store-bought blueberries, cherry tomatoes, and zucchini.
Mango, Tomato, and Avocado Salad
Yes, they're used in savory dishes more than sweet, but tomatoes and avocados belong to the fruit family, too. Here we've let them shine with sweet chunks of mango. If you want to add more veggies, you can serve this salad over a bed of lettuce leaves, but we love it all on its own.
Watermelon Salad
The gelatin mold is back, and trust us, this time it's chic. Vibrant slices of chilly watermelon gelatin are filled with fruit for an even juicier bite. Top with feta cheese for a savory contrast.
Fennel and Orange Salad
Stop guests in their tracks with this stunning citrus-based fruit salad. Crisp bites of fennel are an easy but transformative ingredient, adding a fresh, anise-like flavor. Thanks to the short ingredient list, this side dish is ready in just 15 minutes.
Honey Fruit Salad
Want a classic fruit salad? This is your go-to recipe. Take bite-sized pieces of strawberries, apples, grapes, or whatever you've got on hand and toss them in our delightful fruit salad dressing made with honey and fresh mint. This one will go great on the weekend brunch menu.
Grilled Fruit Couscous Salad
If you haven't already been adding grilled fruit to your recipes, now's your chance! Add a nice char to fresh plums and nectarines before tossing them in this quick and healthy fruit salad recipe.
Red-on-Red Chicken Salad with Feta-and-Honey Balsamic Drizzle
The double reds here feature strawberries and watermelon for a fruit salad unlike any other. Use purchased roasted chicken to prep this low-carb recipe for a quick and easy and healthy lunch option.