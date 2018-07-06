Creamy Cucumbers
Say hello to your new favorite make-ahead side dish. In just 15 minutes you’ll have this cucumber salad side dish whipped up and ready to chill at least 4 hours or up to 3 days! Peel the cucumbers first if you’re feeding picky eaters, or keep it on for the biggest fiber boost.
Radish and Cucumber Salad
This radish and cucumber salad is just the thing for a potluck gathering. None of the fresh ingredients require refrigeration, so this side dish can sit out longer than dairy-containing sides. It makes a nice change of pace from all the heavier barbecue foods, too, so you can enjoy the backyard bash with a taste from the garden.
Cucumber-Honeydew Salad with Feta
A little chopping and whisking is all it takes to create this pretty and healthy side dish. To some, the honeydew and cucumber combo might seem odd, but with a honey-lemon dressing and feta cheese to tie everything together, you’ll wonder why you haven’t paired them before.
Cucumber and Watermelon Salad with Arugula and Feta
Just look at this watermelon and cucumber salad. It looks like something you should be eating alfresco in Napa or on a balcony in Tuscany. It's sophisticated and elegant, thanks to arugula, fresh mint, feta, and toasted walnuts—and this deceptively easy cucumber salad is ready in about 25 minutes.
Cucumber, Olive, and Dill Salad
The recipe name says it all. If you like those three ingredients, you’ll love this salad! And if you like recipes that take only 15 minutes to prep, you’ll EXTRA love this cucumber onion salad. We added just a dash of sugar to balance the briny Kalamata olives and pungent red onion.
Cucumber, Tomatoes, and Mint
Yes, you read that right. Mint—not basil—gives this speedy cucumber salad its unique flavor twist. The fresh veggie side is a perfect pairing for virtually any dinner—burgers, pasta, chicken, you name it.
Cilantro Cucumber-Melon Salad
Thanks to cilantro and lime juice, this fresh cucumber salad recipe feels a little bit like a Mexican side dish. Pair it with heavier enchiladas and burritos for a fresh side on Mexican night or any summer day when you can get your hands on honeydew at its prime.
Chicken, Tomato, and Cucumber Salad
Elevate cucumber salad to an entrée with the addition of chicken and cheese to pump the protein up to 25 g per serving. The dressing for this cucumber and tomato salad is a simple vinaigrette with a little fresh thyme for good measure. It pairs delightfully with fresh cucumbers, tomatoes, and tangy-salty feta.
Cucumber-Radish Slaw
We call it a slaw because it’s great on burgers, hot dogs, and other cookout favorites, but it eats like a yummy veggie salad all on its own. Make it up to 2 hours ahead if you want to pack this quick cucumber salad to take to a potluck.
Spicy Watermelon Salad
Technically, watermelon plays starring role, but cucumber is a strong supporting role. You’ve seen the cucumber-watermelon pairing before, but in this kicked-up healthy side salad, there are serrano chiles to spice it up. Yuzu juice (if you can’t find it, lime juice works, too) and lime zest add a little lip-puckering flavor.
Corn and Blueberry Salad
This fast and fresh salad tastes like summer in a bowl! We let cucumbers take a backseat to fresh sweet corn and added juicy blueberries for an unexpected twist that we promise you’re gonna love.
Ginger-Spiced Cucumbers
Give your cucumber salad Asian flavors from rice vinegar, mirin (aka rice wine), and fresh ginger. It takes just 15 minutes to slice some cucumber and onion and whisk together the dressing to make this speedy side. Let it marinate to let the flavors meld while you whip up the entrée.
Cucumber-Tomato Salad
You can’t beat a classic tomato-cucumber salad! This one looks special with a mix of pear, cherry, and grape tomatoes, but you can use any tomatoes you want. Vinaigrette infused with a bit of ginger brings big flavor to this make-ahead side dish.