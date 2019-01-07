Caesar Salad

One of the most popular salads on a restaurant menu, Caesar salad is made with romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese croutons, and a zesty light dressing. Browse our favorite Caesar salad recipes featuring chicken and lighter options. Plus, you'll even find dishes inspired by the salad (think lasagna and burgers).

Chicken Caesar Salad Pizza

Combine chicken Caesar salad and pizza in one delicious savory pie with this family-friendly dinner recipe.
Baja-Asian Caesar Salad

Take classic Caesar salad to the next level with avocado, jalapeno chile peppers, and queso anejo. The perfect fresh addition to Mexican night, this Caesar salad recipe is one you'll want to keep handy.
Kale Caesar Salad

This take on a classic Caesar calls for hard-cooked egg yolks, which make the dressing lush and creamy.
Caesar Salad

Make this classic salad recipe in minutes for an easy side dish.
Chicken Caesar Salad with Parmesan Croutons

Caesar Salad with Parmesan Croutons

To make this salad into a main course, serve it with grilled chicken breasts, salmon, or shrimp.
Raw Tuscan Kale Salad with Pecorino

To make this healthy, vitamin-rich raw kale salad a meal, top it with grilled chicken, shrimp, or steak. The homemade Caesar salad dressing not only makes the leafy greens amazing, but it also helps with nutrient absorption.
Chicken Caesar Burger

Bring the idea all of the flavor of a restaurant Caesar salad to the casual backyard picnic table. This Chicken Caesar Burger is a sandwich perfect for any barbecue or casual lunch or dinner.
Salmon Caesar Salad

Caesar Salmon Pizzas

Homemade Caesar Salad

Garlic Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad Beef Burgers on Garlic Crostini

Get the best of both worlds with these juicy burgers!

