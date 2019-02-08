Salads

In this collection of salads, don't expect boring greens with the same old dressing. These salad recipes include pasta salad and potato salad, as well as garden-fresh veggie-based salads topped with chicken, beef, beans, and other protein sources for hearty main-dish salads. A leafy green salad starring seasonal ingredients makes a perfect light and refreshing meal. In summer months, feast on our fresh tomato salads loaded with bold flavors, such as cheeses, herbs, and vinegars. For a potluck dish that shines, turn to any of our tasty pasta salad recipes. For a simple toss-together meal, make one of our yummy chicken salads. Chicken breast is a supper staple, and we've added it to fruit-, veggie-, and grain-based salads so you can eat lots of food groups at once. Salad is also great to take with you for lunch at work or other away-from-home activities. Watch our video tutorial to learn helpful ways to take a healthy and filling salad with you, wherever you need to go.

Most Recent

Celery and Apple Salad with Walnuts

Celery and apple combine with crunchy walnuts to make a tasty salad made in only 20 minutes.
Cherry-Apple Slaw

Tart cherries and apple marry with Brussels sprouts with a sweet and tangy dijon and cider vinegar dressing.
Apple Candy Bar Salad

Crunchy apples paired with sweet candy bars make a mouthwatering salad.
Escarole, Radicchio, and Fuyu Persimmon Salad

No bland greens here! Recipe developer, Danielle Centoni used bold leafy veggies as the base of this hearty salad recipe that brings lots of bright color to the dinner table.
Mediterranean Three-Bean Salad

Bean salads are a summer cookout staple and this Mediterranean take on bean salad is potluck perfect because it serves 12! Feta, olive oil, and Italian parsley are the ingredients that bring the flavors of the Mediterranean.
Berry-Red Cabbage Slaw

Don't worry if after one bite of this slaw recipe you want to eat it as a side dish, too, it makes 5 cups so there's plenty to go around.
More Salads

Marinated Veggie-Orzo Salad

Make your next potluck a breeze with this make-ahead pasta salad. Marinated vegetables and orzo for the pasta will make it stand out from the crowd.
Roasted Potato Salad

Thanks to the oil-lemon dressing you don't have to worry about this potato salad recipe sitting out for a couple hours at the barbecue like you do other mayo-based salads.
Berry Cream Bars

Creamy BLT Pasta Salad

Roasted Red Pepper Panzanella

Charred Corn with Poblanos and Feta

Cast Iron Fried Green Tomatoes

This southern classic is a perfect fit for your cast iron skillet.

All Salads

Paleo Beet Salad

Paleo Deviled Egg Wraps

Broccoli-Egg Salad with Spicy Avocado Dressing

South of the Border Salad

Paleo Shredded Chicken Salad

Paleo Chipotle-Ranch Egg Salad Wraps

Paleo Waldorf Salad Lettuce Wraps

Leftover Ham Chef's Salad

Spiced Turkey Pitas with Cucumber, Olives & Mint

Mushroom Salad with Soy Vinaigrette

Spinach-Berry Salad

Roasted Bean and Potato Salad

Shaved Brussels Sprouts and Apricot Salad

All-Things-Green Chopped Salad

Edamame-Berry Salad with Pasta

Turmeric-Roasted Cauliflower Salad

Chipotle-Ranch Egg Salad Wraps

16 Fast & Fresh Chopped Salads

Warm Caramelized Acorn Squash and Onion Salad

Warm Citrus Shrimp Salad

Root Veggie Salad with Miso-Turmeric Dressing

Southwest-Style Salad with Pickled Jalapeno Dressing

Steak Salad with White Beans and Peppers

Marinated Shrimp Salad with Creamy Dill Dressing

Kale and Falafel Salad with Toasted Pine Nuts

