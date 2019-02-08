Celery and Apple Salad with Walnuts
Celery and apple combine with crunchy walnuts to make a tasty salad made in only 20 minutes.Read More
Cherry-Apple Slaw
Tart cherries and apple marry with Brussels sprouts with a sweet and tangy dijon and cider vinegar dressing.Read More
Apple Candy Bar Salad
Crunchy apples paired with sweet candy bars make a mouthwatering salad.Read More
Escarole, Radicchio, and Fuyu Persimmon Salad
No bland greens here! Recipe developer, Danielle Centoni used bold leafy veggies as the base of this hearty salad recipe that brings lots of bright color to the dinner table.Read More
Mediterranean Three-Bean Salad
Bean salads are a summer cookout staple and this Mediterranean take on bean salad is potluck perfect because it serves 12! Feta, olive oil, and Italian parsley are the ingredients that bring the flavors of the Mediterranean.Read More
Berry-Red Cabbage Slaw
Don't worry if after one bite of this slaw recipe you want to eat it as a side dish, too, it makes 5 cups so there's plenty to go around.Read More