Pantry meal staples: Spaghetti, Olive Oil, Garlic, Hazelnuts, Panko Bread Crumbs, Lemon Juice

Pan-seared asparagus steals the show in this springy spaghetti recipe. (It's also the only ingredient, besides the parsley garnish, that you'll need to mix with your go-to dinner ingredients in this easy pantry dinner.) Stock up on either green or white stalks, both team up nicely with the zesty, fresh flavors of the pasta entrée.

Test Kitchen Tip: To make more pantry-friendly, keep a bag of frozen asparagus in the freezer and freeze-dried parsley in the fridge so there's no need for fresh produce.