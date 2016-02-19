It's not an official warm-weather potluck unless there's coleslaw. You can toss together this easy no-cook summer recipe in a jiffy; it takes only 20 minutes to mix up the whole batch. (Just plan ahead enough to allow at least two hours of chill time before you start spooning it onto plates.) If you want to put a spin on classic coleslaw, turn it into Tex-Mex coleslaw by adding salsa, red pepper, and corn to the bowl.