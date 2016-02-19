Toss-Together Side Dish Casseroles to Complete Your Meal with Ease

By Katlyn Moncada
Updated March 05, 2021
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Credit: Andy Lyons
These hearty and delicious side-dish casseroles are so convenient—and they pair well with your favorite entrées. Check out our easy side casserole variations on green bean casserole, loaded potatoes, and macaroni and cheese. Every easy recipe in our collection features fuss-free cooking methods and simple pantry ingredients for even your busiest days.
Start Slideshow

1 of 12

Hash Brown Casserole

Credit: Blaine Moats
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

When you don't have time to peel, cut, and mash potatoes for dinner, opt for our hash brown potato casserole. This classic casserole side dish features frozen hash browns and a creamy, cheesy mixture that comes together in minutes. The buttery corn flake topping provides the perfect crunch to every bite.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 12

Cheesy Wild Rice Casserole

Credit: Blaine Moats
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

The best part about this side-dish casserole recipe is you don't have to wait for the rice to cook before you bake. You'll need to quickly prep the spinach, onions, and butter first. After that, you just combine everything in your casserole dish and bake.

Buy It: Pyrex 3-Quart Easy Grab Baking Pan with Lid ($14, Target)

3 of 12

Twice Baked Potato Dump Casserole

Credit: Matthew Clark
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Twice-baked potatoes are delicious, but prepping all those potatoes per person (especially if you have a big family) is a chore. Enter this quick and easy side-dish casserole. We use purchased mashed potatoes to have the casserole ready for the oven in just 10 minutes.

Related: 5-Ingredient Dinners You (Yes, You!) Can Create on the Busiest Evenings

Advertisement

4 of 12

Vegetable Casserole

Credit: Andy Lyons
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Polenta, Italian cheese, two kinds of beans, and a rainbow of veggies simmer with garlic and basil pesto to create this irresistible vegetarian dish. The colorful side-dish casserole cooks in your slow cooker so you can prepare your entrée with ease.

Buy It: Hamilton Beach 6-Quart Slow Cooker ($20, Kohl's)

5 of 12

Swiss Vegetable Medley

Credit: Andy Lyons
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

With just five ingredients, this simple casserole side dish is perfect for even your busiest days. Follow the recipe for bigger family gatherings, or halve the ingredients and spoon the vegetable mixture into a 2-quart baking dish for a smaller get-together.

Buy It: CorningWare Modern 2-Quart Baking Dish in Ash ($20, Bed Bath & Beyond)

6 of 12

Lightened-Up Traditional Corn Casserole

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Creamy corn casserole is definitely a comforting fan favorite, and this lightened-up side-dish casserole recipe is no exception. We lightened things up by using fat-free milk and whole corn kernels. The toss-together side is prepped in less than 20 minutes.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 12

Italian Garden Casserole

Credit: Blaine Moats
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

If you're a fan of stuffed artichokes, you're going to love this casserole side dish. It's got a healthy amount of frozen artichokes as the base for the cheesy bread crumb topping. This would make a great side for grilled chicken or salmon.

Related: 19 Dump Dinner Recipes for Easy Slow Cooker Dinners

8 of 12

Green Bean Casserole

Credit: Scott Little
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

It may be a traditional Thanksgiving side, but if you ask me, green bean casseroles are delicious enough to enjoy year-round. Bread crumbs with tender sweet onions top this casserole instead of the traditional high-fat fried onion rings. Serve the healthy side dish with roasted chicken.

9 of 12

Spinach and Feta Casserole

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Warning: The rich, cheesy casserole goodness will cause you to go for a second (maybe even third, we don't judge) helping. Super creamy and loaded with spinach, this casserole side goes great with a lighter main such as chicken breast or heart-healthy fish.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 12

Sweet-Spicy Baked Beans

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Homemade baked beans taste much better than the canned stuff. Lucky for you, it's also easy to make. We take canned pork and beans to the next level by adding in pinto and kidney beans along with a mouthwatering spicy-sweet sauce. Try topping with crushed potato chips for a crunchy finish.

11 of 12

Creamy Macaroni and Cheese

Credit: Kritsada Panichgul
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Classic macaroni and cheese makes an easy casserole side dish thanks to a few convenient pantry ingredients. Skip the time-consuming white sauce traditional to macaroni and prep your pasta with a creamy combination of evaporated milk and condensed soup.

12 of 12

Buttery Spinach-Havarti Bake

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Build an easy, satisfying side-dish casserole around frozen chopped spinach. Bold Havarti cheese makes the bubbly vegetable casserole as delicious as its meaty counterparts. Add a pinch of cayenne pepper to the mix for a bit of heat.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Katlyn Moncada