Toss-Together Side Dish Casseroles to Complete Your Meal with Ease
Hash Brown Casserole
When you don't have time to peel, cut, and mash potatoes for dinner, opt for our hash brown potato casserole. This classic casserole side dish features frozen hash browns and a creamy, cheesy mixture that comes together in minutes. The buttery corn flake topping provides the perfect crunch to every bite.
Cheesy Wild Rice Casserole
The best part about this side-dish casserole recipe is you don't have to wait for the rice to cook before you bake. You'll need to quickly prep the spinach, onions, and butter first. After that, you just combine everything in your casserole dish and bake.
Twice Baked Potato Dump Casserole
Twice-baked potatoes are delicious, but prepping all those potatoes per person (especially if you have a big family) is a chore. Enter this quick and easy side-dish casserole. We use purchased mashed potatoes to have the casserole ready for the oven in just 10 minutes.
Vegetable Casserole
Polenta, Italian cheese, two kinds of beans, and a rainbow of veggies simmer with garlic and basil pesto to create this irresistible vegetarian dish. The colorful side-dish casserole cooks in your slow cooker so you can prepare your entrée with ease.
Swiss Vegetable Medley
With just five ingredients, this simple casserole side dish is perfect for even your busiest days. Follow the recipe for bigger family gatherings, or halve the ingredients and spoon the vegetable mixture into a 2-quart baking dish for a smaller get-together.
Lightened-Up Traditional Corn Casserole
Creamy corn casserole is definitely a comforting fan favorite, and this lightened-up side-dish casserole recipe is no exception. We lightened things up by using fat-free milk and whole corn kernels. The toss-together side is prepped in less than 20 minutes.
Italian Garden Casserole
If you're a fan of stuffed artichokes, you're going to love this casserole side dish. It's got a healthy amount of frozen artichokes as the base for the cheesy bread crumb topping. This would make a great side for grilled chicken or salmon.
Green Bean Casserole
It may be a traditional Thanksgiving side, but if you ask me, green bean casseroles are delicious enough to enjoy year-round. Bread crumbs with tender sweet onions top this casserole instead of the traditional high-fat fried onion rings. Serve the healthy side dish with roasted chicken.
Spinach and Feta Casserole
Warning: The rich, cheesy casserole goodness will cause you to go for a second (maybe even third, we don't judge) helping. Super creamy and loaded with spinach, this casserole side goes great with a lighter main such as chicken breast or heart-healthy fish.
Sweet-Spicy Baked Beans
Homemade baked beans taste much better than the canned stuff. Lucky for you, it's also easy to make. We take canned pork and beans to the next level by adding in pinto and kidney beans along with a mouthwatering spicy-sweet sauce. Try topping with crushed potato chips for a crunchy finish.
Creamy Macaroni and Cheese
Classic macaroni and cheese makes an easy casserole side dish thanks to a few convenient pantry ingredients. Skip the time-consuming white sauce traditional to macaroni and prep your pasta with a creamy combination of evaporated milk and condensed soup.
Buttery Spinach-Havarti Bake
Build an easy, satisfying side-dish casserole around frozen chopped spinach. Bold Havarti cheese makes the bubbly vegetable casserole as delicious as its meaty counterparts. Add a pinch of cayenne pepper to the mix for a bit of heat.