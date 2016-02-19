Savory egg-filled quiches are the brunch entrée we turn to time and time again when we need to feed a crowd in the a.m. (or with breakfast for dinner) in a quick and affordable way. This easy casserole idea has become our new favorite because of its shareability. Since it’s built on a layer of shingled potato slices rather than a pie pastry, this Denver quiche is A-OK to share with gluten-free guests if you skip the bread crumb topping.