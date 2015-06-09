Easy Make-Ahead Lunch Ideas to Add to Your Meal Prep Repertoire
Creamy BLT Pasta Salad
You bet pasta salad can be a real meal! With plenty of veggies and protein, this make-ahead lunch idea is the star—not just a side dish. The curlicue pasta (or any short cut of pasta you have handy) is accessorized with crispy bacon, vitamin-rich leafy greens and tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, and a luscious garlic-chive dressing. Shake up the salad in a Mason jar, combine the salad ingredients in another food storage container, then put both in the fridge for up to 1 day.
Chicken Cobb Wraps
Savor the best of a salad and a sandwich all in one easy make-ahead lunch. These wraps are inspired by a classic cobb salad, complete with chicken, greens, tomatoes, bacon, eggs, and avocado. Instead of dressing, we suggest getting saucy with our simple green onion aioli. Drizzle that over a tortilla, layer the salad ingredients on top, then wrap, roll, and refrigerate for up to 24 hours.
Pressure Cooker Ham and Mixed Bean Soup
Kick the can aside and tag in your pressure cooker to whip up from-scratch soup surprisingly quickly. We love this hearty ham and bean option when we’re in the mood to prep in advance. It’s one of the best make-ahead lunches to freeze. Simply toss some veggies, ham, broth, beans, and herbs in the pot, cook for 40 minutes, then divide each batch into six portions. Enjoy that week (after refrigerating, of course) or pop any or all of them in the freezer to thaw and reheat at a later date.
Chickpea Salad with Tuna
Seeking ideas for what to make for lunch today that will please your budget and your taste buds all at once? We’ve got your back. Three of our go-to affordable pantry staples—canned beans, tuna, and roasted red peppers—star in this quick and easy option. Fresh parsley, feta, and a lemon vinaigrette lend enough brightness to help this cheap chickpea salad taste so much better than a ho-hum (and sodium-packed) store-bought freezer meal. Chill up to 4 hours, then try this hearty salad scooped up with crackers, tucked inside a pita, or piled atop leafy greens.
Citrus Wheat Berry Salad
This homemade lunch meal is as beautiful as it is filling, and it just so happens to be vegan (just opt for maple syrup instead of honey in the dressing). Fresh berries, oranges, and clementines echo the tangy flavors in the zippy homemade vinaigrette. Nutty wheat berries cooked in vegetable broth lend a welcome savory counterpoint. Shake up the dressing on Sunday to use all week and cook the wheat berries up to 3 days ahead.
Picnic Taco Jars
Don’t be fooled by the name. This easy make-ahead lunch idea can be enjoyed anytime of year, no picnic basket required. In just 20 minutes, you can assemble a batch of these to-go taco salads for the whole family. Stack the taco-seasoned beef, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, tortilla chips, and salad in mason jars in the morning, then refrigerate until lunchtime.
Greek Egg Salad Sandwiches
The all-American picnic recipe staple meets the Mediterranean diet in this easy make-ahead lunch idea. Feta, olives, and tomatoes add pops of color and Greek flair. But the key elements of egg salad of summers past are still here, including hard-cooked eggs, mayo, and flaky croissants. Construct each sandwich in the morning, wrap in foil or plastic wrap, then chill until lunch. (Or for more than 4 hours, prep and store the egg salad in an airtight container and refrigerate up to 3 days.)
Barbecue Beef Wrap
You’re about to fall in love with leftovers. Make the most of extra roast beef in this lunch entrée. With just five ingredients—including the beef, your favorite barbecue sauce, and crunchy broccoli slaw—these wraps can be tossed together in 10 minutes and up to 24 hours ahead.
Thai Shrimp and Cucumber Lettuce Wraps with Rice
You probably think “appetizer” when you imagine lettuce wraps, but this variation firmly falls into the main dish category. Jam-packed with fiber and protein from jasmine rice, veggies, and shrimp, this homemade lunch meal is gluten-free yet flavorful—and remarkably satisfying. Tote the components in separate containers, refrigerate until lunch, then simply BYOW (build your own wraps).
Turkey-Quinoa Salad
You can hit every food group at lunch tomorrow with just one salad. Packed with fresh kale, turkey, quinoa, apple pieces, and Gouda cheese, this healthy and easy make-ahead lunch is sure to brighten your work day—and get you well on your way to your five-a-day. Stack the salad in the morning, then chill before drizzling with champagne, raspberry, balsamic, or Italian-style vinaigrette come lunchtime.
Homemade Cup of Noodles
Don't limit yourself to store-bought noodle cups. Create any combo you want with this copycat homemade lunch entrée. We’ll talk you through how to customize with your favorite protein, pasta, and veggies. When lunchtime rolls around, just add water, microwave, and enjoy! Since it can be made up to 5 days in advance, this is one of our best meal prep lunch ideas if your Sunday prep game is strong.
Chicken Enchilada Wraps
Refresh last night’s leftover chicken in this easy make-ahead lunch idea. After just 25 minutes of prep, which is doable 24 hours in advance, these zesty enchilada wraps are so much more exciting than a fast-food sub sandwich. Even though these enchiladas aren't baked in a cheesy sauce, they're still extra creamy, thanks to cream cheese, sour cream, and cheddar cheese.
Fast Niçoise Salad
Wondering what to make for lunch today that will actually keep the hangries at bay? Ward off afternoon hunger pangs before they happen with this easy grab-and-go tuna salad. Sautéed potato wedges and hard-cooked eggs ensure this 247-calorie meal won't leave your stomach growling 2 hours after lunch. Build the salad itself up to 24 hours ahead in a to-go container, then dress just before digging in.
Orzo Chicken Salad with Avocado-Lime Dressing
Take a break from rice and pasta. Try toting an orzo salad for your lunch entrée in this well-balanced Mediterranean meal. The entire dish can be assembled up to 24 hours ahead and is an ideal vehicle for leftover or rotisserie chicken, along with sweet corn, juicy grape tomatoes, and salty feta cheese.
All-Wrapped-Up Chef’s Salad
Here's a new way to enjoy a classic lunch salad: Combine the ingredients in an easy-to-tote tortilla for a no-cook sandwich wrap. This is no wimpy salad either. It comes packing 20 grams of protein courtesy of a quarter-pound of roast beef or turkey and an ounce of shredded cheese. Since this make-ahead lunch idea includes fresh avocado, we recommend assembling it the morning you plan to eat it; the avocado should stay sturdy and green for up to 6 hours.
Hot and Saucy Tortellini
This zesty ground beef pasta recipe is ideal for when you need a comforting lunch entrée. Just as good as the flavor? The fact that the entire pasta dish takes just five ingredients to make—and actually gets better after chilling overnight so the sauce elements really meld. A jar of salsa is clutch to score the just-hot-enough results.