Kick the can aside and tag in your pressure cooker to whip up from-scratch soup surprisingly quickly. We love this hearty ham and bean option when we’re in the mood to prep in advance. It’s one of the best make-ahead lunches to freeze. Simply toss some veggies, ham, broth, beans, and herbs in the pot, cook for 40 minutes, then divide each batch into six portions. Enjoy that week (after refrigerating, of course) or pop any or all of them in the freezer to thaw and reheat at a later date.

