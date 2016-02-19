Think “healthy casserole recipes” is an oxymoron with all those carbs and plenty of cheese often in the mix? It’s time to reconsider because healthy casseroles under 400 calories do exist. We have proof right here! These healthy casserole dishes allow you to score all the home-cooked flavor and warmth of a cozy casserole with less than 400 calories and 15 grams of fat per serving. With healthy chicken casseroles, healthy tuna casserole, and healthy Mexican casseroles, each of these family-friendly dinners will convince you that comfort food can be good for the body and soul.