Chicken Recipes That Freeze Well for Easy Dinners Any Night of the Week
Chicken in Avocado-Buttermilk Marinade
Do you find that most easy chicken freezer meal recipes are dry? Not this one. Buttermilk marinades work moisture-infusing miracles on chicken, and when you blend in buttery avocado, zesty lime peel, and fiery jalapeños, things get extra tasty. Pour the marinade over chicken thighs, bag 'em, and pop this freezable chicken recipe in the freezer up to four months.
Parmesan Chicken and Broccoli
This easy freezer chicken and rice casserole brims with flavor from Parmesan. Broccoli and red pepper are colorful, healthy additions. It keeps in the freezer for up to one month.
Make-Ahead Buffalo Chicken Sliders
Last-minute guests coming over? Freezable chicken meals are the answer. You'll be glad you stashed these tongue-tingling, celery-dotted chicken patties in your freezer. Slap the frozen sliders in a skillet, and they'll be sizzling and bun-ready in 12 minutes. (Psst ... make them in bulk. They freeze for up to six months.)
Make-Ahead Southern Pulled Chicken Sandwiches with Green Grape Relish
Out of all the chicken recipes suitable for freezing, super-saucy pulled chicken meat is definitely the most versatile. We slow-cooked chicken thighs with onions and a jazzed-up barbecue sauce for ultimate Southern-style flavor. Just whip up a quick, fruity relish and grab the hamburger buns when you're ready to serve.
Pad Thai Chicken Burritos
Fusion cuisine direct from your freezer? Believe it. This freezable chicken recipe combines the handheld convenience of Mexican burritos with the sweet, salty, and fiery crunch of chicken pad thai. Keep them in your freezer for up to a month—if you don't them sooner.
Salsa Verde Pulled Chicken
This freezable chicken recipe uses salsa verde-spiced pulled chicken to make 16 tacos, so don't feel guilty about going back for seconds. Store the cooked chicken in freezer containers up to four months, then simply assemble the thawed chicken in tacos at serving time.
Chicken-Vegetable Mac and Cheese
Broccoli, peppers, mushrooms, chicken, and two types of cheese pump up this freezable chicken meal mac and cheese. This freezer-friendly meal can be stored in your freezer for a side or main dish for up to four months.
Prosciutto-Stuffed Chicken Bake
This isn't your ordinary freezer chicken and rice casserole recipe. A luscious sauce flavors juicy stuffed chicken breasts and asparagus on a bed of savory wild rice, putting this elegant, freezer-friendly chicken bake is in a league of its own.
Spicy Chicken Pot Stickers with Ginger and Green Onion Dipping Sauce
Instead of calling for takeout, reach for these chicken pot stickers. The tasty ginger pot sticker sauce might have you dipping other appetizers into it (like eggrolls).
Gingered Chicken Meatball Soup with Brown Rice and Basil
Keep this soup on hand for cases of the sniffles all winter long. We infused the tender chicken meatballs with flavor courtesy of garlic, ginger, and green onions and jazzed up the broth with crushed red pepper and soy sauce. To freeze, cool the soup and transfer to freezer containers. It'll keep for up to two months.
Thai Chicken
A freezable chicken meal that goes from freezer to table in 20 minutes flat? Yes, please. Chow down on snow peas, bell peppers, sliced carrots, and chicken in a coconutty, peanutty sauce with this easy chicken freezer meal recipe. To complete the meal, pile it all on top of mixed greens or flatbread.
Make-Ahead Chicken-Spinach Calzones
Freezable chicken recipes don’t have to mean boring casseroles. They can also mean golden calzones. What makes these cheesy, chicken-stuffed pockets such a breeze to assemble? Refrigerated pizza dough. Thaw the calzones overnight, then bake for 12 minutes and they're ready to eat.
Tandoori-Spiced Chicken and Rice Bake
Who knew that Indian-spiced chicken would make a fantastic freezable chicken meal? The blends maximizes the flavor of this freezer chicken and rice casserole studded with veggies. Cover the casserole tightly with foil before freezing. It'll be spicy and delicious for up to three months.
Chicken and Green Chile Tamales
A soft, spicy chicken tamale available whenever you want one might sound too good to be true. But as it turns out, they’re one of the best freezable chicken meals. Made with masa harina and green salsa-spiked chicken, these tamales freeze well for up to a month and are guaranteed to satisfy any cravings for Mexican food.
Make-Ahead Indian Butter Chicken TV Dinner
Freezable chicken recipes are one of the ultimate TV dinners and so much tastier than the old-school frozen meals you remember. This recipe steps it up a notch with Indian flavors like garam masala, turmeric, and ginger served with a side of basmati rice.
Caramelized Onion and Apple-Stuffed Chicken Breasts
Can you think of a tastier filling for grilled chicken breasts than blue cheese and sautéed onions and apples? (We can't either.) Pull these special-occasion entrées from your freezer whenever you need an elegant dish for entertaining or whenever you want to make a weeknight meal feel special.