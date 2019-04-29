Make-Ahead Recipes & Meal Ideas

The busyness of life can sometimes be overwhelming, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't be able to eat well. With our quick and easy make-ahead recipes, we've got every aspect of your meal handled. Prep your weekly work lunches to fit your diet and budget. Get holiday sides and desserts complete days (or even weeks!) before the guests arrive.  Put your slow cooker to work so your family can gather around the dinner table minus the prep time. Whatever the occasion, this is the place to find delicious, timesaving recipes.

Most Recent

Make-and-Take Breakfasts for People Always On the Go

Make-and-Take Breakfasts for People Always On the Go

Breakfast skippers, we're looking at you. Thanks to these quick and easy breakfasts (most of which can be made the night before), starting your day with a meal you can feel good about is no problem. Try granola bars, overnight oats, breakfast sandwiches, and more breakfast-to-go ideas all workweek long.
Read More
Our Best Casserole Recipes

Our Best Casserole Recipes

Make one of these hearty casserole recipes ahead of time to reheat for a quick and easy weeknight meal, or serve one for Sunday dinner with friends and family. With recipes like gooey macaroni and cheese, classic chicken casseroles, bubbly breakfast casseroles, and more, there's a casserole recipe for every occasion.
Read More
Fabulous 5-Ingredient Slow Cooker Recipes

Fabulous 5-Ingredient Slow Cooker Recipes

Not sure what to serve for dinner tonight? You're only five ingredients away from a delicious, hearty dinner with these easy slow cooker recipes. We have five-ingredient slow cooker dinner recipes to fit every family's tastes, including warming soup recipes and new takes on classic pot roast.
Read More
8 Homemade Road Trip Snacks to Keep You Fueled

8 Homemade Road Trip Snacks to Keep You Fueled

When I'm on a road trip, I want fun snacks to make the drive even more enjoyable. However, I reach my destination with more energy if I keep things on the wholesome side. These homemade road trip snacks are portable, nourishing, and most important, feel like treats.
Read More
Chicken Recipes That Freeze Beautifully

Chicken Recipes That Freeze Beautifully

Stock your freezer with these amazing make-ahead chicken recipes, featuring freezer recipe favorites like burritos, mac and cheese, stuffed chicken breasts, and of course, casserole recipes! With these preplanned chicken recipes, you've got dinner ready in no time.
Read More
Toss-Together Side Dish Casseroles

Toss-Together Side Dish Casseroles

These hearty and delicious side-dish casseroles are so convenient—and they pair well with your favorite entrees. Check out our variations on green bean casserole, potato gratin, and macaroni and cheese. Every easy recipe in our collection features fuss-free cooking methods and simple pantry ingredients for even your busiest days.
Read More

More Make-Ahead Recipes & Meal Ideas

Double-Duty Slow Cooker Recipes

Double-Duty Slow Cooker Recipes

Slow cookers do most of the work, and all of these recipes are two-for-one deals. Each recipe is made with leftovers in mind, and shows you how to repurpose those leftovers into another equally satisfying (yet totally different) meal.
Read More
38 Fantastic Freezer Recipes

38 Fantastic Freezer Recipes

The workweek is busy enough without having to whip up dinner from scratch. With a little preplanning, you can stock your freezer with family-friendly weeknight dinners, easy sauces and sides, plus quick dessert toppings and breakfast options. So what are you waiting for? Your next meal is just a quick thaw away.
Read More
Healthy Casserole Recipes

Healthy Casserole Recipes

Read More
Make-Ahead Thanksgiving Appetizers for a Low-Stress Holiday

Make-Ahead Thanksgiving Appetizers for a Low-Stress Holiday

Read More
Quick and Easy Casseroles

Quick and Easy Casseroles

Read More
29 Satisfying Slow Cooker Side Dishes

29 Satisfying Slow Cooker Side Dishes

Read More

Make-Ahead Freezing Foods

Helpful hints on making the most of your freezer.

All Make-Ahead Recipes & Meal Ideas

18 Mouthwatering, Make-Ahead Lunch Ideas

18 Mouthwatering, Make-Ahead Lunch Ideas

Read More
13 Rice Recipes

13 Rice Recipes

Read More
One-Dish Beef Recipes

One-Dish Beef Recipes

Read More
Make-Ahead Foil and Containers

Make-Ahead Foil and Containers

Read More
Moms' Cooking Club

Moms' Cooking Club

Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com