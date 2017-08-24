17 Lunch Wrap Recipes You'll Look Forward to All Morning
Chipotle Ranch Egg Salad Wraps
Egg salad sandwiches are classics, but we've got a twist for you in this quick lunch wrap idea. This Southwestern-inspired wrap upgrades plain egg salad by adding avocado, ranch dressing, and a smidgen of chipotle chili powder.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
No lunch wrap list would be complete without a tasty buffalo chicken option. Use leftover rotisserie chicken for even easier meal prep. Serve with carrots and celery, and don't forget the extra ranch for dipping!
Greek Lamb Wraps
Slow-cook lamb overnight, then quickly whip up this tortilla wrap recipe before leaving for work. Yes, it really is that easy to eat lamb for lunch! The recipe serves eight; refrigerate everything separately, and these lunch wraps can double for dinner a night or two later.
Crunchy Beef Wraps
If you’re looking for wrap recipes that check all the craving boxes, you’ve found one! These babies are crunchy, meaty, packed with veggies, and contain a little spice. Skip the tortilla and serve them in our DIY Cheese Wraps for a delicious alternative that happens to be low-carb and Keto-friendly.
Thai Pork Wraps
Quick-cooking juicy strips of pork tenderloin and shredded veggies are the star of this Thai-inspired recipe. Our 5-ingredient peanut sauce makes really all the flavors pop. Feel free to swap the pork with boneless chicken breast if that's more your jam or try these pad Thai chicken burritos for an easy dinner.
Barbecue Beef Wrap
Wrap recipes that use leftovers are the best! The pre-cooked meat gives you a jump start on the prep, plus you get to enjoy something you love all over again. Here, leftover roast beef combines with barbecue sauce, cheese, and shredded broccoli for lunch wraps that are hearty, crunchy, and quick.
Waldorf Salad Lettuce Wraps
Classic Waldorf salad ingredients (apples, grapes, nuts, and celery) get beefed up with cauliflower in this Paleo- and vegetarian-friendly wrap recipe. What brings it all together is the homemade sweet-tangy dressing that's spiked with celery seed.
Pork and Apple Slaw Wraps
Here’s how to get a jump-start on your lunch wrap ideas for the week: Cook pork tenderloin over the weekend, then store it in the refrigerator. With that done, it takes mere minutes to toss together these healthy lunch wraps.
Crunchy PB and A Wrap
If you’re looking for vegan wrap recipes or picky eater-approved recipes, you’ve landed on a winner! Crunchy granola, peanut butter, and chopped apple combine for delicious lunch wraps that are a fun twist on the PB&J classic.
Sweet and Tangy Chicken Wrap
You’ll be surprised how much fun a chicken wrap recipe can be when you add a long dill or sweet pickle slice to the filling. It adds tang, color, and crunch. Though it’s a small detail, the pickles transform this healthy lunch recipe into something you’ll look forward to all morning.
Paleo Chicken and Avocado Lettuce Wraps
With cilantro, avocados, lime, and green onions, this chicken wrap recipe already has a lot going for it, but it’s the savory cashew cream that really ups the lunch-envy quotient! While the nutty condiment takes a few minutes to make, it’s a make-ahead element that you can keep on hand for up to a week and use in all your paleo recipes.
Spinach-Filled Omelet Roll-Ups
It took us a while to catch onto the idea of cold omelets, but we’re making up for lost time. A thin omelet makes a fabulous cloak in this chicken wrap recipe. Here, you’ll love the way the spinach, roasted red sweet pepper, and a splash of vinegar add so much color and flavor to the chicken filling.
Tuna and Hummus Wraps
If you love tuna salad, but feel a bit “meh” about mayo, swap in hummus. It adds great flavor and nutritional value to this tortilla wrap recipe. Cucumber, dill, and cucumber-dill hummus pack in tons of fresh flavor. We recommend enjoying this refreshing lunch outside on a warm, sunny day.
Cashew Chicken Wraps with Sweet-Tangy Slaw
Attention pressure-cooker fans! You can use your favorite appliance to make this chock-full-of-flavor chicken wrap recipe. More of a slow-cooker fan? We've got those directions covered, too. No matter how you get the job done, you’ll love these Asian-inspired lunch wraps.
Korean Beef Lettuce Wraps
Chopped peanuts and lime juice add unexpected flavor to these lettuce wraps. To keep the wraps at their freshest and crunchiest, store the lettuce leaves and beef mixture in separate containers until you’re ready to eat.
All Wrapped Up Chef Salad
Up your salad game by turning it into a portable treat. Use deli roast beef and/or turkey to add protein to your lunch wrap. Since we've included delicious fresh avocado, this one's best enjoyed within six hours (stored in the refrigerator, of course).