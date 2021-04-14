Instant ramen and budget meals go hand in hand. The only difference between my college ramen days a decade ago and today? Social media. All you have to do is go to #ramenhacks on TikTok and you'll join more than 27 million viewers finding new ideas on turning that packet of dried noodles into a brand new meal. There are definitely some questionable ways people are using ramen these days—this ramen grilled cheese reviewed by chef Gordon Ramsey comes to mind. But there are also creative ramen hacks such as lasagna and carbonara that have the internet raving. My favorite take so far is referred to as "Tiktok Ramen," which has 20 million views and counting. Instead of enjoying the instant ramen as a brothy soup, you make a quick sweet and spicy sauce before stir-frying with the noodles.