10 Fast and Healthy Avocado Toast Recipes You Have to Try
Avocado-Fennel Breakfast Sandwich
Make this avocado toast with fennel and grapefruit as visually appealing as it is delicious by serving it open-face. Simply spread whole-wheat toast with mashed avocado, layer on the toppings, and drizzle with honey. It'll be the perfect start to your morning paired with coffee or a mimosa.
Avocado, Prosciutto, and Egg Sandwiches
Sure, you can make a simple avocado toast, but why not take it to the next level by adding an egg and crispy prosciutto. The wasabi aioli packs a punchy bite. Sandwiched between two slices of bread, this avocado toast is fancy enough for brunch but easy enough for eating on the go.
Avocado Melts with Arugula
Any DIY avocado toast recipe will feel more like an entrée than a snack if you add a slice of melty cheese and a handful of salad greens. Your taste buds will perk up after just one bite of the arugula that's dressed with jalapeño jelly and lime juice for an extra kick.
Avocado-Egg Breakfast Sandwich
Make this springy avocado toast breakfast in a flash any weekday morning by preparing a big batch of hard-cooked eggs and steamed asparagus on Sunday. Then all that's required on hectic workdays and school days is toasting the bread and assembling the layers. No more excuses to skip the most important meal of the day.
Avocado Waffle Tartine
Reimagine your avocado toast by topping waffles! For this 2-ingredient recipe simply use frozen waffles as the base. Once toasted, use your favorite avocado toast toppings. We recommend sliced cucumber, chopped red onion, and crumbled feta.
Test Kitchen Tip: Avoid the dreaded avocado hand injury by using our tips for cutting avocados with ease.
Fried Egg BLT Breakfast Sandwiches
Give your breakfast a BLT-inspired spin. This avocado toast recipe mashes the vibrant green fruit with some mayonnaise, garlic, and lemon juice. From there, add a fried egg, crispy bacon, and fresh lettuce. If you prefer, scramble or poach the eggs rather than frying them in a skillet.
Avocado Ranch Tuna Melts
Go fish! This avocado toast recipe is crowned with a tasty tuna salad. To extend the calorie-dense (while also nutrition-rich) avocado, this recipe calls for mashing the fruit with fat-free ranch dressing and broccoli slaw. The combination is a satisfying, but light lunch idea.
Tomato-Avocado Grilled Cheese
Put a fancy spin on comforting grilled cheese by giving it the avocado toast treatment. Get the kids to eat (and enjoy!) a dose of healthy fats by smashing avocado between whole grain bread, tomato slices, and melted Monterey Jack cheese.
Mini Cornmeal Sopes with Chicken Salad
Forget plain bread. This avocado toast recipe starts with a Mexican-inspired take on sopes, which are thick corn cakes made from masa flour. Topped with avocado and shredded chicken (use a rotisserie chicken for easier prep), you won't get enough of these delicious little avocado toast sqaures.
Chef Rusty’s Kivado Crostad
Rather than avocado on toast, this spicy-yet-sweet variation calls for kiwi, avocados, and seasonings piled atop pita bread or naan bread. Top with red bell pepper and diced pancetta for crunch and color.
