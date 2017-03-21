Fast & Fresh

10 Fast and Healthy Avocado Toast Recipes You Have to Try

By Karla Walsh and Katlyn Moncada
Updated March 31, 2021
Avocado toast recipes became a staple breakfast over the past decade. Whether you make smashed avocado toast, avocado toast with egg, or always include your favorite avocado toast topping (hello, everything bagel seasoning!), it's a quick and easy option for breakfast, snack time, or lunch. Try these piled-high avocado toast ideas the next time a craving for the rich, creamy fruit strikes. We've got some basic ideas and heartier, creative twists.
Avocado-Fennel Breakfast Sandwich

Make this avocado toast with fennel and grapefruit as visually appealing as it is delicious by serving it open-face. Simply spread whole-wheat toast with mashed avocado, layer on the toppings, and drizzle with honey. It'll be the perfect start to your morning paired with coffee or a mimosa.

Avocado, Prosciutto, and Egg Sandwiches

Sure, you can make a simple avocado toast, but why not take it to the next level by adding an egg and crispy prosciutto. The wasabi aioli packs a punchy bite. Sandwiched between two slices of bread, this avocado toast is fancy enough for brunch but easy enough for eating on the go.

Avocado Melts with Arugula

Any DIY avocado toast recipe will feel more like an entrée than a snack if you add a slice of melty cheese and a handful of salad greens. Your taste buds will perk up after just one bite of the arugula that's dressed with jalapeño jelly and lime juice for an extra kick.

Avocado-Egg Breakfast Sandwich

Make this springy avocado toast breakfast in a flash any weekday morning by preparing a big batch of hard-cooked eggs and steamed asparagus on Sunday. Then all that's required on hectic workdays and school days is toasting the bread and assembling the layers. No more excuses to skip the most important meal of the day.

Avocado Waffle Tartine

Reimagine your avocado toast by topping waffles! For this 2-ingredient recipe simply use frozen waffles as the base. Once toasted, use your favorite avocado toast toppings. We recommend sliced cucumber, chopped red onion, and crumbled feta.

Test Kitchen Tip: Avoid the dreaded avocado hand injury by using our tips for cutting avocados with ease.

Fried Egg BLT Breakfast Sandwiches

Give your breakfast a BLT-inspired spin. This avocado toast recipe mashes the vibrant green fruit with some mayonnaise, garlic, and lemon juice. From there, add a fried egg, crispy bacon, and fresh lettuce. If you prefer, scramble or poach the eggs rather than frying them in a skillet.

Avocado Ranch Tuna Melts

Go fish! This avocado toast recipe is crowned with a tasty tuna salad. To extend the calorie-dense (while also nutrition-rich) avocado, this recipe calls for mashing the fruit with fat-free ranch dressing and broccoli slaw. The combination is a satisfying, but light lunch idea.

Tomato-Avocado Grilled Cheese

Put a fancy spin on comforting grilled cheese by giving it the avocado toast treatment. Get the kids to eat (and enjoy!) a dose of healthy fats by smashing avocado between whole grain bread, tomato slices, and melted Monterey Jack cheese.

Mini Cornmeal Sopes with Chicken Salad

Forget plain bread. This avocado toast recipe starts with a Mexican-inspired take on sopes, which are thick corn cakes made from masa flour. Topped with avocado and shredded chicken (use a rotisserie chicken for easier prep), you won't get enough of these delicious little avocado toast sqaures.

Chef Rusty’s Kivado Crostad

Rather than avocado on toast, this spicy-yet-sweet variation calls for kiwi, avocados, and seasonings piled atop pita bread or naan bread. Top with red bell pepper and diced pancetta for crunch and color.

