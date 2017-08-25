Fast & Fresh Apple Recipes You Need This Fall
Apple-Pecan Pork Chops
Autumn isn't just about pecan pie; you can use this fall-favorite nut in your dinner recipes, too! Chopped pecans add a welcome crunch to tender pork chops and apple slices simmered in a simple brown sugar glaze to create a 20-minute skillet dinner.
Pork and Kohlrabi Noodle Bowls
A DIY cashew cream (aka your new favorite vegan condiment) adds rich creaminess to the plant-based meal-in-a-bowl with just enough meat to help the dish hit 28 grams of protein. Spiralized apple and kohlrabi make the sweet-and-savory base that contributes to the 8 grams of fiber per serving.
Buy It: OXO Tabletop Spiralizer ($42, Bed Bath & Beyond)
Pork and Apple Slaw Wraps
Meals don't get much fresher than lettuce wraps. These fast wraps are filled with saucy pork tenderloin, red bell peppers, and tart green apple slices, making them one of our top apple dinner recipes to bridge summer into fall.
Pork Chops with Maple Apples
If you're not quite ready for fall, one bite of this dish will change your mind. A double dose of apples (apple juice and fresh apple slices, of course) plus a drizzle of maple syrup brings warm and cozy fall flavors to these skillet-cooked pork chops. It's a 30-minute, one-pan take on pork chops with apples.
Buy It: Farberware 12-Inch Copper Ceramic Skillet ($30, Target)
Brown Butter Brussels Sprouts and Apple
Browning the butter before cooking your Brussels sprouts and fresh apple slices may seem like an unnecessary step, but trust us, the extra time is worth it. Plus, you can pair this fall fruit-and-veggie side dish with any protein you want. We won't judge if you make it a few times this week.
Related: How to Brown Butter
Chicken-and-Apple Curry Soup
Mmm, fresh apple recipes don't get much cozier than this! Just half a cup of half-and-half adds the silky richness you crave in a soup, while curry powder (it's not just for curry recipes) and apple juice add big flavor.
Turkey, Bacon, and Apple Club
Instead of serving your apple slices on the side, go ahead and pile them in your sandwich. Crispy bacon and smoked turkey make this sandwich hearty enough to get you through the afternoon, while apple slices add a slightly sweet crunch.
Pan-Roasted Chicken with Brussels Sprouts and Apples
Everyone pairs pork and apples for dinner when fall rolls around, but what about chicken? These easy pan-roasted chicken thighs require only 5 ingredients (talk about easy apple recipes!), and when chicken joined with maple syrup-cooked apples, you have an easy dinner winner.
Cabbage and Apple Farro Toss
Get ready for repeat requests for this healthy apple side dish. The addition of just a few slices of bacon lends salty notes to the sweet and tangy combination of apples and cabbage. Including whole-grain farro in the mix makes the side salad almost hearty enough to be an entrée. Go ahead and add your favorite protein to transform this side dish into a main.
Muenster, Cabbage, and Apple Sandwiches
Make your lunchtime sandwich extra-spectacular with Muenster cheese, shredded cabbage, and apple slices. This grilled cheese might feel fancy, but it takes only a handful of ingredients and 30 minutes.
Pork Chops, Apples & Greens
We can't resist the combo of pork chops and apple slices, and stirring fresh spinach into the mix makes this fast and fresh meal even more nutritious. If that crispy, golden coating on the chops doesn't entice the family the honey-mustard drizzle should.
Tangy Grape & Apple Slaw
If you want to add some green to your plate, you can't go wrong with this fruit- and veggie-filled slaw. Brussels sprouts and green cabbage bring a healthy dose of veggies, while green apple slices and grapes add a fruity fall twist. At only 63 calories and with 2 grams of fiber in each serving it's one of our favorite healthy apple recipes to go back for seconds of.
Chicken with Apple-Vegetable Slaw Stir-Fry
When it comes to apple dinner recipes, it doesn't get much speedier than stir-fry. This quick chicken dinner is loaded with mushrooms, green cabbage, and asparagus, plus a helping of fruit from a handful of tart apple slices.
Spinach Salad with Apple Vinaigrette
Want to get your salads more fall-ready? One drizzle of this vinaigrette made of fresh apples, cider vinegar, and maple syrup will make any salad ready for the season. We like it best tossed with spinach, apple slices, and celery root.
Peanut Butter and Apple-Bacon Sandwiches
Yes, this sandwich has peanut butter, but this is no PB&J. Each grilled sandwich is loaded with apple slices and crispy bacon, making it a huge upgrade from the usual brown-bag sandwich.
Apple-Anise Pizza
Turn tart green apples into a fresh, crispy pizza topper by cooking them alongside shallots, walnuts, and honey. These fall-ready pizzas make a perfect appetizer for any autumn celebration!
Crisp Catfish with Apple-Celery Slaw
Crispy, crunchy catfish needs a fresh counterpart on the side, and this apple-celery slaw does the trick. Just mix celery, green apple slices, and red cabbage with honey, mayo, and lemon juice, and this tangy fall slaw is ready to eat.