Weeknight Wins

Instant-Pot Lasagna
Yep, lasagna from your multicooker is possible.Read More
Skillet Lasagna
One pan, 30 minutes, and dinner is ready.Read More
Slow Cooker Italian Recipes for Low-Key Weeknight Dinners
Come home to an Italian dinner that's just waiting to be served up.Read More
Pressure Cooker Ziti with Italian Chicken Sausage
When you need a quick and delicious dinner, turn to this pressure cooker ziti instead of baked.Read More
Air-Fryer Italian-Style Meatballs
Use these air-fried meatballs as a party appetizer served with various dipping sauces; or use them to top a pasta dish, salad, or flatbread.Read More
Air-Fried Mini Italian Meatloaves Stuffed with Cheese
These smaller cheese-stuffed loaves "fry" in just 15 minutes.Read More