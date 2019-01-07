Weeknight Wins

Your weekly meal prep starts here! Get a menu of family-friendly, quick and easy dinner recipes, then grab your groceries and prepare for a simple yet spectacular dinner line-up all week long.

Weeknight Italian

Instant-Pot Lasagna

Instant-Pot Lasagna

Yep, lasagna from your multicooker is possible.
Skillet Lasagna

Skillet Lasagna

One pan, 30 minutes, and dinner is ready.
Slow Cooker Italian Recipes for Low-Key Weeknight Dinners

Slow Cooker Italian Recipes for Low-Key Weeknight Dinners

Come home to an Italian dinner that's just waiting to be served up.
Pressure Cooker Ziti with Italian Chicken Sausage

Pressure Cooker Ziti with Italian Chicken Sausage

When you need a quick and delicious dinner, turn to this pressure cooker ziti instead of baked.
Air-Fryer Italian-Style Meatballs

Air-Fryer Italian-Style Meatballs

Use these air-fried meatballs as a party appetizer served with various dipping sauces; or use them to top a pasta dish, salad, or flatbread.
Air-Fried Mini Italian Meatloaves Stuffed with Cheese

Air-Fried Mini Italian Meatloaves Stuffed with Cheese

These smaller cheese-stuffed loaves "fry" in just 15 minutes.
Classic Italian Favorites

Our Best Classic Italian Recipes to Bring Home the Flavors of Italy

Our Best Classic Italian Recipes to Bring Home the Flavors of Italy

These are the Italian recipes you'll want to share, hand down, and save in your recipe box.
How to Make Chicken Marsala as Approved by Our Test Kitchen

How to Make Chicken Marsala as Approved by Our Test Kitchen

Master this essential Italian recipe with our Test Kitchen tips.
Weeknight Ravioli Lasagna with Chianti Sauce

Weeknight Ravioli Lasagna with Chianti Sauce

Restaurant-Worthy Italian Pasta Recipes

Restaurant-Worthy Italian Pasta Recipes

Healthy Italian Recipes That Don't Skimp on Flavor

Healthy Italian Recipes That Don't Skimp on Flavor

How to Make Chicken Parmesan

How to Make Chicken Parmesan

More Dinner Inspiration

Instant Pot Chicken Recipes That Get Dinner on the Table Fast

You can’t go wrong with one of these pressure cooker chicken dinners.

