Chicken Thighs with Three-Seed Tomatoes and Greens
This recipe uses three different seeds—sesame, cumin, and brown (or yellow) mustard seeds—to give this chicken thigh recipe a delicious blend of flavors. Fresh Swiss chard and grape tomatoes also take a turn in the skillet, making this one-pan chicken recipe tasty and healthy.
Spice-Rubbed Chicken and Poblano Tacos
Tacos can definitely be a healthy and fast dinner, especially when you use juicy chicken thighs. Broil the chicken thighs and plenty of fresh poblano peppers, then add heavy cream to make a delicious pan sauce. Other than a few corn tortillas to support the chicken and peppers, these tacos are so tasty that they don’t need other fixings.
Moroccan Chicken and Peppers
Yep, you can go on a global flavor tour even when you don’t have much time for dinner. This quick chicken thigh recipe is loaded with Moroccan flavors like coriander, cumin, and dried red chiles. Cook sweet peppers in the same skillet for a healthy one-skillet chicken dinner.
Chicken and Asparagus Skillet Supper
Eating healthy doesn’t mean you always have to skip the bacon. This easy chicken recipe calls for just 20 minutes and six ingredients (yes—one is bacon). Skillet-cooking the chicken thighs with bacon is a quick and easy way to develop comfort food flavors, while microwaving asparagus and yellow summer squash makes a fast and healthy side.
Chicken Thighs with Artichokes
Paired with meaty mushrooms and prosciutto, this yummy chicken thigh recipe is super tasty and filling. Cooking artichokes in the same skillet is a yummy way to add a serving of veggies to this meal, too. And don’t scrape out those browned bits from your skillet—you’ll use them later to make a super-delish pan sauce for the chicken.
Chicken Cacciatore
Chicken cacciatore is one of our absolute favorite chicken thigh recipes, and this version is loaded with fresh, good-for-you veggies. You’ll still skillet-cook the chicken thighs in a rich tomato sauce, just like the classic recipe, but adding in sweet peppers, mushrooms, chopped carrot, and pearl onions makes this recipe healthier (and tastier, too). Serve with fresh parsley on top for a restaurant-quality dinner.
Chicken with Apple-Vegetable Slaw Stir-Fry
This healthy chicken thigh recipe may permanently mix up your weeknight stir-frys. Instead of rice, cook mushrooms, cabbage, asparagus, and apple slices together into a mouthwatering slaw. And instead of whole chicken thighs, chop your chicken into bite-size pieces so it cooks quicker and is easier to eat with your mix of veggies.
Thai Green Curry Chicken
Bring on the heat! Chicken thighs get the spicy treatment in this recipe with green curry. This Thai recipe also has shredded carrots, green sweet peppers, and sweet onions, so this takeout-inspired meal will taste fresh. Serve over brown basmati rice with flaked coconut and cilantro for a dish that will taste just like you’re in Thailand.
Moroccan Chicken with Couscous
The trick to making this chicken thigh recipe is the Moroccan spice mix. It’ll give your spice rack a workout, but it's worth it—especially when you let the chicken thighs stand in the spice mix for a few minutes before cooking. To make it a meal, stir in garbanzo beans, tomatoes, and chopped zucchini with the chicken, then serve over couscous.
Spring Chicken Soup
You don’t have to wait all day for delicious flavors to develop in this soup recipe—it takes only 30 minutes! Chicken thighs, baby carrots, and bok choy make this soup hearty, and chicken gravy in the broth gives it body. Garnish with lemon peel and fresh lemon thyme to make your bowl taste even more like springtime.
Pan-Roasted Chicken with Brussels Sprouts and Apples
Meet your new favorite fall dinner! This chicken thigh recipe is super simple and easy (you need only five ingredients, after all), and it makes the most of in-season Brussels sprouts and apples. All you’re missing is a piping hot cup of apple cider to sip.
Rosemary Chicken with Sweet Peppers
Roasting doesn’t have to take all night—especially for veggies (like sweet peppers) that roast much quicker than others (like potatoes or carrots). And just cover the chicken with a smaller, heavy skillet, and the thighs will cook even faster. All in all, you’ll need only 35 minutes and six ingredients to make this healthy chicken thigh recipe. That’s pretty hard to beat!
Braised Chicken Thighs and Vegetables with Polenta
This basic chicken and vegetables recipe is easy to make, and you can change it up depending on what veggies are in season or what you have on hand (you might even be able to skip a trip to the store!). Since the vegetables will take a little time to roast, you can multitask while they’re in the oven and skillet-cook the chicken thighs. If you want to make this meal even heartier, make a quick batch of polenta to serve on the side.
Pecan-Crusted Chicken Thighs with Braised Greens and Grapes
Like our favorite baked chicken thigh recipes, these chicken thighs have a crispy coating thanks to chopped pecans. But you won’t have to wait for your oven to preheat to get that tasty crunch because these chicken thighs cook in just minutes in your skillet. To make your meal healthier, serve with juicy grapes and fresh salad greens.
Butternut Squash Posole
This big-batch chicken thigh dinner recipe was made for fall, and if you don’t try it in autumn, you’re missing out. It’s full of good-for-you ingredients like butternut squash, kale, celery, and hominy. This tasty soup recipe makes eight servings, so make sure you have a hungry crowd!
Jerk Chicken with Avocado-Orange Salsa
As this recipe proves, mouthwatering, fresh salsa can be made without any tomatoes at all. Avocado, mandarin oranges, lime juice, and red onion make a deliciously tangy salsa that’s made for spooning over spicy jerk chicken thighs. Best of all, these grilled chicken thighs are ready to eat in less than half an hour!