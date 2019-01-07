Easy Dinners

Are you in need of a quick and easy dinner tonight? The cooking pros at Better Homes and Gardens have got you covered. Our easy dinner ideas include recipes that take less than 30-minutes from start to finish, casseroles that you can easily throw into a dish, simple slow cooker recipes, and dinners that require just a few on-hand ingredients from your pantry. No matter what you're craving, we have a mouthwatering recipe that will satisfy every taste such as fettuccine, beef stroganoff, chicken tenders, grilled shrimp, chicken salad, crispy catfish, lasagna, barbecue chicken, quesadillas, macaroni and cheese, pork chops, smoked bratwurst, plus much more. Craving pizza? Don't pick up the phone to order takeout, because we have a variety homemade pizza options, too. And if you are looking for instruction, we'll show you how to make everything from egg fried rice and slow cooker lasagna to chicken enchiladas and baked salmon. With our help, you'll always have an easy, delicious dinner idea at your fingertips.

Most Recent

Dump and Bake Casseroles That Need Virtually Zero Prep Time

Pressed for time on a busy weeknight? No problem! Our easy dump casseroles provide a hearty meal with almost no prep time. Simply combine your ingredients, dump them into a casserole dish, and let your oven do the rest.
Dump Chicken Recipes That Are (Almost) Completely Hands-Off

When you don’t have the time for a lot of chopping and prepping, make one of our chicken dump recipes for dinner. These dishes keep it simple—just stir (after dumping) the ingredients together, and bake, slow cook, or pressure cook. Since they’re mostly hands-off, these dump chicken dinners will save you some clean-up afterwards, too.
Mark Bittman's Fast and Vegan Takes on Classic Recipes

What's for dinner? Cookbook author Mark Bittman answers that question with two renditions each of three iconic dishes—a quick version for hurried weeknights and a plant-based one to please vegans and nonvegans alike.
16 Quick and Healthy Chicken Thigh Recipes

Step aside, chicken breasts—juicy, tender chicken thighs are what we’re making for dinner tonight! All of our boneless, skinless chicken thigh recipes are filled with fresh, healthy ingredients that come together fast. Make sure you keep these healthy chicken recipes handy—they can save the day when you don’t have much time to make dinner.
One-Pan Dinner Recipes Under $3 Per Serving

Save cash and cleanup time by preparing these one-pan recipes for dinner. We've done the math, and each serving of these skillet dinners, slow cooker meals, or sheet-pan suppers adds up to less than $3 per serving.
The Ins and Outs of Successful Meal Planning

Don't get burnt out with the stresses of meal planning. Get on top of your dinnertime game by creating a meal plan that can help you eat healthier, save money, and enjoy your meals—stress free.
More Easy Dinners

Make-It-Mine Souvlaki

Souvlaki are simply skewers of meat and veggies that are grilled or broiled. Make this easy-to-customize Greek recipe for dinner tonight, and please everyone at your table!
10 Delicious Weeknight Meals You Can Make in Your Instant Pot

The Instant Pot electric pressure cooker has developed a cult following. Here are ten recipes to show you why.
Speedy Skillet Casserole Recipes

Our Best 20-Minute Dinners

Quick and Easy Spring Dinners

Fall Slow Cooker Recipes

One-Pot Pasta: Forget Waiting for Water to Boil

Skip the boiling water! Perfect for busy weeknights, these seven pasta recipes are each made entirely in one pot. And they're ready in about 30 minutes for a quick meal with easy cleanup.

