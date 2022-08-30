These 11 Quick Dinner Ideas for Two Can Be On Your Table in 30 Minutes or Less

Turn to these quick, easy dinner ideas for two for a simple yet scrumptious homemade meal. There's no reservation required and the dress code can be PJs if you whip up one of these quick dinner ideas for two instead of going to a restaurant. For date nights, dinner with your roommate, kiddo, or parent, or simply a meal for you and a round two for tomorrow, add these quick dinner ideas for two to your meal plan ASAP.

01 of 11 Grain and Veggie Bowls View Recipe Grain bowls are our go-to quick dinner idea for two for couples with different palate or dietary preferences. The assemble-your-own strategy means that both diners can add or omit the components. That said, we sure are fond of this combo of fresh veggies, nutty bulgur, buttery edamame, roasted chickpeas, and a simple homemade romesco sauce. The jammy eggs act as somewhat of a second "dressing" that overflows gloriously to lend richness to what lies beneath.

02 of 11 Smashed Peach and Poblano Grilled Cheese View Recipe Jason Donnelly Somewhat like a summery, sweet-and-savory riff on a BLT, this grown-up grilled cheese will make your inner child proud. Jam-packed with crispy bacon, chile-spiced peach slices, smoky roasted poblanos, and ooey-gooey white cheddar, it's a good thing this quick, easy dinner idea for two takes just 25 minutes. After getting our mouths watering thinking about that dream team of ingredients, we don't think we could stand waiting any longer than that to dive into the sourdough-surrounded supper!

03 of 11 Easy Boiled Lobster View Recipe Blaine Moats While you can certainly multiply this elegant lobster recipe for a dinner party, we've designed it to be right-sized for a date night in. The quick dinner idea for two coaches you through how to boil the lobsters in 15 minutes, how to cut them for serving, plus two spoon drink-worthy dipping sauces: clarified butter and beurre blanc. This fancy yet ultra-easy dinner is best savored alongside warm, crusty bread, candlelight, and a slightly chilled bottle of white wine.

04 of 11 Grilled Steak Salad View Recipe Blaine Moats For a quick dinner idea for two that's also surprisingly budget-friendly, consider a main dish salad. This structure makes it a cinch to stretch 8 ounces of steak into plenty for a meal for a duo. For this summery supper, grill steak, corn, and peppers simultaneously to beat the clock. Slice and serve these all atop romaine and drizzle with a garlicky cilantro dressing.

05 of 11 Lemon-Pepper Air-Fryer Shrimp and Veggies View Recipe Jason Donnelly A skillet-less stir-fry is possible. This vegetable-rich shrimp recipe is a super-quick, easy dinner idea for two since it cooks entirely in the air-fryer. Fresh lemon, garlic powder, paprika, and lemon-pepper seasoning turn fresh or frozen shrimp and whatever veggies you have handy into a restaurant-style feast in 20 minutes flat. Pair with cooked rice or pasta to round out the meal, if you like. (We most certainly do!)

06 of 11 Chipotle-Ranch Egg Salad Wraps View Recipe Jason Donnelly Ideal for a quick dinner idea for two or for a speedy lunch, this wrap recipe is not your standard egg salad. It's so much better thanks to the ranch, of course. That dressed-up filling is crunchy and creamy, too, thanks to avocado and green sweet pepper in the mix. A dash of chipotle chile pepper lends just enough kick. Try this all tucked inside a tortilla, or for a fancier format, pile hearty scoops atop greens, garnish with fresh herbs, and serve with a croissant on the side.

07 of 11 Air-Fryer Calzones View Recipe Greg DuPree Cure your craving for pizza before delivery could even arrive at your door with this quick dinner idea for two. Stuff parlor pizza dough (or the kind sold in a tube at the supermarket) with marinara sauce, sautéed veggies, shredded rotisserie or leftover chicken, and cheese. Fold the pies into pockets and air-fry until golden, which only takes about 12 minutes. Test Kitchen Tip: Prefer pepperoni or a meatless pie? Think of this quick dinner for two recipe as a template and trade in any of your favorite toppings based on what you have, crave, or need for dietary preference reasons.

08 of 11 Maple Mahi Mahi Salad View Recipe Blaine Moats Shake up a couple Mai Tais, toss together this quick, easy dinner idea for two, and pretend like you're on vacation to Hawaii. The entrée salads start with a bed of crunchy, refreshing cabbage, snow pea pods, and edamame. Accent those veggies with chewy and sweet dried cherries, salty toasted almonds, and a zippy maple-honey mustard vinaigrette. That same homemade salad dressing plays double duty as the glaze for the gloriously golden broiled fish. Island time starts now! 18 Healthy Fish and Seafood Recipes You'll Want to Add to Your Menu ASAP

09 of 11 Soba Noodles with Spring Vegetables View Recipe Blaine Moats Skip takeout and make this cozy noodle bowl at home instead. Packed with fresh flavor and crunchy, bright vegetables, it's far healthier than your typical restaurant meal, plus the entire quick, easy dinner idea for two is fork-ready in just 25 minutes. Test Kitchen Tip: More in the mood for soup? Simply top your bowl with store-bought or homemade chicken broth.

10 of 11 Air-Fryer Greek Turkey Burgers View Recipe Jennifer Causey A pinch of crushed red pepper, garlic, oregano, and olive oil lend loads of Mediterranean flair to ground turkey. Form that combo into patties, air-fry for 15 minutes or less, and tuck the crispy-on-the-outside, juicy-on-the-inside burgers between buns alongside a simple spinach, onion, and feta topper for a quick dinner idea for two. One bite is all you'll need to be convinced that this is the best fast food.