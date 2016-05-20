You Only Need 30 Minutes to Make These Quick and Easy Spring Dinners
Bagel and Lox Rigatoni Salad
Who says you have to keep bagel and lox to Saturday brunch menus? The same flavor of the open-faced sammie is turned into a delicious pasta salad featuring green beans, noodles, lox, and a bagel. It's everything you love in the dinner you never expected. You're welcome.
Grilled Salmon and Leeks with Rosemary-Mustard Butter
Fire up the grill! Skip the stove top and enjoy the spring weather while grilling salmon and leeks for dinner. Paired with a savory sauce of mustard, butter, and rosemary, this easy spring meal is one to bookmark for a quick nutritious dinner.
Chicken, Tomato, and Cucumber Dinner Salad
Nothing says spring dinner like a salad full of fresh flavors. While the chicken breast tenders cook on the stove, prepare your bed of cucumber ribbons and tomato slices. Serve drizzled with our zippy homemade vinaigrette and feta for one of the most delicious easy spring dinners you'll ever make.
Creamy Spring Vegetables and Smoked Trout
Carrots, peas, watercress. This dish just screams spring! Light and creamy, this quick fish dinner is a fresh choice for a busy evening. Not a fan of trout? Swap-in salmon or tuna.
Chicken and Vegetable Sauté
Take advantage of seasonal veggies in this clean-out-the-fridge easy spring meal. Use bright, fresh broccoli and carrots in this easy sauté to bring a taste of your garden (or the local farmers market) to your dinner table.
Soba Noodles with Spring Vegetables
Serve up a bowl of bright spring vegetables for dinner tonight—carrots, pea pods, bok choy, and radishes make a delicious veggie-filled supper. Even picky eaters will love this Asian-inspired noodle bowl that's seasoned with fresh ginger and soy sauce.
Straciatella Soup
This Italian-inspired take on egg drop soup brings together in-season spinach, peas, and basil for a quick spring soup. The soup is pretty low in calories (but high in protein with a whopping 10 grams per serving!). Try serving this soup alongside a big chunk of crusty bread and a fresh salad to complete your spring dinner.
Linguini with Garlic, Pepper, and Rhubarb
Though delicious, rhubarb isn't only reserved for strawberry pies this time of year. Utilize the vibrant tart veggie in this quick spring meal. Use a high-quality Parmesan to amp up the nutty, cheesy flavor of the dish.
Spring Green Fried Rice
Transform frozen veggies and some rice into a "treat yourself" dinner in less than 30 minutes. The secret to its quick, authentic flavor? Beat a few drops of soy sauce into the eggs before frying!
Tuna and Fruit Salsa
Take advantage of quick-cooking tuna steaks for this simple spring meal. Pile-on that fresh fruit salsa of peaches and raspberries and take your meal outside to enjoy the fresh air.
Test Kitchen Tip: Meal-prep wholesome grains such as quinoa or brown rice to serve alongside your spring dinners throughout the week.
Chicken with Basil Sauce and Cucumber-Radish Salad
Radishes are at their prime in the springtime. Enjoy them tossed into this salad with cucumbers and broccoli sprouts. Serve with chicken and a creamy basil sauce for a fresh spring meal.
Lamb Fatteh with Asparagus
A fancy lamb dinner doesn't have to mean a night spent in the kitchen. This one-pan dinner starring our favorite spring veggie is made in 25 minutes. We used whole wheat couscous here to add some nutrients to this healthy spring dinner.
Gazpacho Verde
This vibrant, creamy gazpacho is the perfect addition to your easy spring dinner menu. Spring greens such as spinach, celery, cucumber, and avocado all come to the chilled soup party. Each bowl gets some plant-based protein from avocados, but you can make it a more filling meal by adding cooked shrimp.
Bahn Mi Noodle Bowl
Feast your eyes (and stomach) on this gorgeous noodle bowl. The easy spring dinner packs the flavors of the Vietnamese sandwich in an irresistible slurpable form. Bonus: It's a paleo-friendly recipe to add to your list.
Chicken-Lemon-Broccoli Alfredo
Light Alfredo pasta sauce dresses up simple stove-top chicken and mushrooms. Broccoli cooked with fresh slices of lemon makes an easy (and healthy) addition. The whole family will crave this easy spring skillet dinner.
Gingered Beef and Broccoli Salad Bowl
No need to reach for the takeout menu tonight. This beef and broccoli dish is just as quick—and with fresh veggies, it's a whole lot healthier. Bottled ginger vinaigrette makes a simple and delicious sauce.
Roasted Asparagus, Fish, and Bay Leaves
Roasting asparagus is one of the best ways to enjoy the in-season vegetable. Add those green spears, tomatoes, and your fave white fish to a sheet pan and you've got a delicious spring dinner ready in less than 30 minutes. Serve with lemon slices and crusty bread to complete the easy spring meal.
Black Bean Cakes with Salsa
Mashed black beans are tossed with a corn muffin mix and salsa, then lightly fried. It's a hearty meatless meal with a Tex-Mex twist. Chili powder adds a touch of heat to the sour cream topping.
Chicken and Asparagus Skillet Supper
This gorgeous five-ingredient spring dish is a BH&G reader favorite. Asparagus, squash, and green onion add a seasonal touch to this genius chicken-and-bacon combo. Serve as-is for a low-carb spring dinner or add a healthy side of rice, pasta, or whole grains.
Steak Salad with White Beans and Peppers
Main course salads are the way to go when it comes to easy spring dinners. Quick-cooking skirt steak and white beans keep the protein count high (35 grams!). The homemade ranch dressing is made with fat-free Greek yogurt to keep the calories lower.
Mustard-Glazed Pork Chops
Fancy-looking spring dinners like this don't need to take all day. The 25-minute pork chop recipe features a spicy-sweet sauce of apricot preserves and Dijon mustard. Round it out with roasted sweet potatoes.
Spicy Beef and Noodle Salad
To make this simple spring meal, toss flank steak, rice noodles, thinly sliced carrots, and diced cucumber with a light and sweet Asian chili sauce. Every bite will have the whole family saying "yum!"
Greek Chicken Kabobs with Tzatziki Sauce
Here's a spring weeknight meal you'll make on repeat. The chicken breast and grape tomatoes are seasoned with a Greek-inspired blend of lemon juice, oregano, and garlic before getting a quick cook under the broiler. Complete the meal by serving in warm pitas with our quick yogurt sauce.
Paleo Waldorf Salad Lettuce Wraps
For a creative (and Paleo-friendly) take on chicken salad, serve it as a lettuce wrap. Instead of regular mayonnaise, we have a quick recipe to make your own Paleo version with avocado oil or walnut oil.
Citrus Salsa Salmon
Get all the happy spring vibes from this gorgeous meal! Fresh citrus salsa featuring oranges, grapefruit, and jalapeño jelly for a touch of heat makes this quick and easy salmon recipe sizzle.
