Insanely Easy Recipes for Weeknight Dinners
Smoky Chicken Pizzas
Take a hand from the supermarket and start with prebaked pizza crusts or flatbreads and a rotisserie chicken to make these barbecue chicken-inspired pies.
Italian Sausage and Two-Bean Skillet
Featuring green beans, cherry tomatoes, and fresh parsley, this sausage skillet tastes like summer. It’s perfect for those following a gluten-free diet—just make sure the Italian sausage you choose doesn’t contain any wheat fillers.
Sloppy Turkey and Chili Joes
Sloppy joes are a family favorite for a good reason! They’re easy to stir together in less than 30 minutes when you have a handful of kitchen staples—ground meat, bread rolls, canned tomato sauce, and a few common seasonings—at the ready.
Mediterranean Flat Iron Steaks
Sear steaks in a hot skillet to reach a lovely medium-rare finish in just 10 minutes. Plate with sauteed kale sprouts and tomatoes to round out the meal.
Skillet Lasagna
Lasagna in just 30 minutes? It's possible! The secret: Start with quick-cooking egg noodles and stir everything together in a skillet rather than layering in a casserole dish.
Quick Mu Shu Pork
Pork chops don’t just pair well with applesauce. Try them sliced into strips and stir-fried with Asian seasonings. Add a side of tortillas, and dinner is served!
Original Pizza Margherita
Grab a can of refrigerated pizza dough to get a head start on this vegetarian pan pizza. Splurge on good-quality mozzarella cheese and fresh basil so the Italian flavors can really sing.
Lamb and Cucumber Salad Pitas
This Greek dinner makes Mediterranean flavors super accessible by serving them in a burger format. With lamb, yogurt, cucumber, and more, this flatbread sandwich tastes just like a gyro with tzatziki!
Mediterranean Chicken-Pomegranate Stir-Fry
This 25-minute chicken skillet strikes the perfect balance between sweet (via pomegranate seeds) and savory (from the chicken and warm spices). Rice and onions last a long time in the pantry, so stock up on some of both so this flavorful chicken dinner recipe is never far from your table.
Korean Beef Cabbage Wraps
Looking for a lower-carb dinner that still packs a flavor punch? Saute lean ground beef with soy sauce, sesame oil, and garlic chili sauce, then scoop everything into cabbage leaves and top with broccoli slaw.
Chicken Dijonnaise
A quick Dijon mustard pan sauce with green onions and white wine complements tender chicken in this 30-minute dinner. A light coating of flour on the chicken creates a fried flavor without the calories and fat.
Chicken with Basil Sauce and Cucumber-Radish Salad
A skillet and a couple of bowls are all that's required to get this healthy chicken dinner on the table, so cleaning up is just as easy as (if not easier than) the 30-minute meal prep.
Mexican Skillet Dinner
Spice up your weeknight routine with a bold skillet meal that highlights your favorite flavors of Mexico. Smoky chorizo, prepackaged veggies, and instant rice help slash the cook time to 25 minutes. A layer of Mexican-blend cheese on top adds a touch of melty goodness.
Pesto Veggie Gyro
Go meatless with a delicious and fast spin on Greek gyros. We've swapped traditional gyro meat for grilled Halloumi cheese and fresh veggies, such as zucchini and sweet peppers. Spread pitas with homemade Parmesan-basil pesto to complete your flavor-packed meal.
Luau BBQ Chicken Foil Packs
Quick-cooking and even quicker to tidy up after, this chicken and vegetable foil-pack dinner cooks right on the grill.
Spring Chicken Stew
We've lightened up classic chicken stew with the best of spring vegetables, such as crunchy baby carrots, bok choy, and fresh lemon thyme. Lemon juice brightens up the broth and adds a hint of zest to the chicken.
Beef and Blue Pizza
A premade Italian bread crust helps get this gorgeous pizza on the table in a snap. Tender roast beef, red onion, and sweet peppers bake with bold blue cheese for a fast and easy homemade pizza you'll love.
Shrimp and Tomato Piccata
A zesty sauce made with lemon peel, lemon juice, and capers lends big, fresh flavor to sauteed shrimp, green beans, and juicy tomatoes in this fast dinner recipe. Toss with your favorite pasta, such as linguine or fettuccine, then dig in.
Open-Face Flounder Sandwich
Satisfy your fish and tartar sauce craving with this pan-fried fish sandwich served in an elegant open-face format. While this 20-minute dinner looks like it came out of a restaurant kitchen, it’s actually a cinch to DIY!
Classic Minestrone
Put your can opener in its place when you serve a made-from-scratch batch of hearty minestrone soup. Easy ingredients like canned diced tomatoes and garbanzo beans keep this dinner's cook time to 20 minutes. Sweet yellow pepper and spinach add color and flavor to each bite.
Blue Cheese-Stuffed Burger with Red Onion and Spinach
These blue cheese-stuffed beauties are surprisingly quick and easy to make. Simply spoon the cheese onto each patty, then top with another patty. Worcestershire sauce gives the meat a little kick, and fresh spinach lends a helping of vitamins.
Garlic Pork and Sweet Potato Hash
Soy-brushed pork pairs with golden garlic and hearty potatoes in this satisfying meal. Bump up the nutrients by throwing in a handful of kale and green onions.
Bucatini with Shrimp and Spicy Cherry Tomato Pan Sauce
Put down the canned tomato sauce and try our easy pan sauce, bursting with fresh tomato goodness. Toss with shrimp, feta, basil, and bucatini—which is slightly thicker than a spaghetti noodle—for a foolproof 30-minute dinner idea.
Dogs with Avocado and Chips
Here's a great way to introduce kids to avocado: Spoon some onto a hot dog and top with crushed potato chips. If you don't want to take the time to heat up the grill, these hot dogs are just as easily cooked on an indoor grill or grill pan.
Sesame Chicken and Noodles
Sesame oil, rice vinegar, and soy sauce are the star ingredients in this takeout-inspired noodle bowl. If you prefer, swap shrimp or strips of pork for the chicken.
Maple-Bourbon-Glazed Salmon
Maple syrup, orange juice, bourbon, and chopped pecans put a fall spin on good-for-you salmon. Quick-broiling gives the fish delicious texture while sealing in the flavors.
Strawberry and Arugula Salad with Manchego Fricos
Arugula and strawberries bring a delicious balance of sweet and peppery flavor to this simple dinner salad. Shredded Manchego cheese turns into crispy wafers when browned in the skillet for a tangy finishing touch.
Open-Face Italian Beef Sandwiches
Top ciabatta rolls with tangy shredded beef, peppers, and provolone cheese for a simple, warming meal that's ready in just 20 minutes.
Pork Loin with Parsnips and Pears
Add a drizzle of Worcestershire sauce, olive oil, and pear nectar over succulent pork and sauteed pears and parsnips for an irresistible weeknight dinner the whole family will enjoy.
Greek-Style Pizza
Top flatbread with feta cheese, fresh spinach, roast beef, and potatoes, then broil until warm and bubbly for an irresistible dinner that's ready in just 25 minutes.
Citrus Salmon with Broccoli
Top these tender salmon fillets with a traditional flavor combination of lemon and fresh dill. Serve with garlicky broccoli for a wholesome and fast meal.