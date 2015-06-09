7-Ingredient (or Less) Dinners You'll Wish You Discovered Before Today
Taco Burger Sliders
Think mini to save precious prep time. These baby beef burgers, flavored with salsa and taco seasoning, grill in less than 10 minutes since they’re slider-size.
Greek Flatbreads
Start with refrigerated dough and add tapenade (or bruschetta or even hummus!), tomatoes, olives, onion, and cheese for a Mediterranean take on pizza.
Chicken and Vegetable Saute
Opt for chicken tenderloins (or slice full-size chicken breasts into thirds) to get this skillet dinner recipe on the table in 30 minutes. A can of white beans add protein, while carrots, broccoli, and onion boost the color and nutrition.
Tuscan Tuna Salad
Looking for a no-stress supper? This low-calorie tuna salad requires zero cooking! Just toss together white beans, canned tuna, lemon, arugula, and tomatoes for a fast and fresh salad. Prep a double batch and enjoy leftovers for lunch all week long.
Greek Flat Iron Steaks
Yes, you can still enjoy red meat while following the nutritious Mediterranean diet—and you can take it from fridge to plate in just 25 minutes! Sear the beef in a skillet until medium rare, then saute the tomato-olive topping as the steak rests (so the juices can redistribute).
Quick Skillet Lasagna
Five common pantry ingredients are all you need for this simple lasagna skillet that comes together in just 30 minutes. Top the pasta with snipped fresh basil for a touch of freshness and a flavor boost.
Turkey Vegetable Casserole
A 25-minute casserole is possible! How? Start with frozen vegetables, a jar of gravy, and leftover chicken or turkey, then top with sliced apples and bake in individual casserole dishes or ramekins until bubbly.
Grilled Apple, Ham, and Brie Sandwich
Melty Brie pairs perfectly with tart green apple slices and tangy cranberry sauce. Press them together between two slices of sourdough for a flavorful sandwich that packs in all five food groups.
Herbed Chicken, Orzo, and Zucchini
From stove top to table in just 20 minutes, this easy chicken skillet recipe gains simple but sophisticated flavor from dried basil. Orzo and zucchini cooked with red wine vinegar and dill round out the nutritious meal.
Maple-Mustard-Sauced Turkey Thighs
Season tender, slow-cooked turkey thighs with a zippy coating of brown mustard and maple syrup. Quick-cooking tapioca thickens the spread that pairs equally well with hearty new potatoes.
Upside-Down Pizza Casserole
Pop open that extra tube of biscuits in your fridge for a fun twist on pizza. The versatile dough forms a golden crust to skillet-browned beef, mushrooms, olives, and cheese baked in Italian-style tomato sauce.
Apple-Pecan Pork Chops
Brown sugar and butter provide the sticky glaze for these quick pork chops. Cracked black pepper helps balance the sweetness of fresh apples and pecans.
Gingered Beef and Broccoli Salad Bowl
Dress up the tender steak strips and crisp vegetables in this no-fuss salad recipe with bottled ginger vinaigrette. Shredded carrot and sesame seeds make delicious additions to the nutritious 5-ingredient dinner.
Chopped Salad Taco
Ditch the meat and grab a can of fiber-rich pinto beans for your next taco night. The versatile low-fat protein provides a blank slate for fresh sweet corn, zucchini, and homemade guacamole.
Quick Meatball Minestrone
Using frozen foods like meatballs and mixed vegetables is a smart way to make a wholesome meal in minutes. Combine them with beef broth, beans, and pasta for a quick take on cozy minestrone soup.
Garlic-Lime Pork with Farro and Kale
Skip the pasta and opt for nutty, fiber-packed farro instead. The perfectly al dente whole grain gets a coating of peanut butter, honey, and lime juice before joining wilted kale and garlicky pork medallions.
Chicken-Green Curry Noodle Soup
Soups are one of the best set-and-forget meals. This Thai-inspired recipe cooks in only 12 minutes—just long enough to cook the chicken breast strips and to get the rice noodles al dente in the chicken broth and coconut milk base.
Quick Skillet Steaks with Mushrooms
Red wine, garlic, and mushrooms combine for an impressive yet easy sauce for skillet-cooked steak. The fancy feast is ready in 30 minutes and contains less than 300 calories per serving.
Ham and Sweet Potato Mini Flatbreads
In these unique "pizzas," mashed sweet potatoes stand in for the marinara sauce, while thin whole wheat sandwich rolls act as the crust (a pita or tortilla would also work well). Add a handful of spinach for extra vitamins and a drizzle of warm cranberry sauce for color and flavor.
Roasted Shrimp and Swiss Chard with Cranberries
Lemon-infused olive oil provides the perfect kiss of citrus to this easy seafood recipe. Roasted Swiss chard and shrimp get an additional burst of flavor from dried cranberries.
Chicken and Lemon-Broccoli Alfredo
Light Alfredo pasta sauce dresses up simple stove-top chicken and mushrooms. Broccoli cooked with fresh slices of lemon makes an easy (and healthy) side dish.
Turkey-Mango Quesadillas
Mexican dinner recipes act as terrific vehicles for leftover proteins like turkey, chicken, or steak. Simply layer the meat on half a tortilla with cheese, salsa (fruit or vegetable), and vegetables; fold the empty tortilla half on top; and griddle for a quick-fix quesadilla. Don’t forget a side of chips and salsa!
Grilled Shrimp and Romaine
Seasoned with olive oil and kosher salt, this grilled shrimp is simple and delicious. Serve it with crisp, garden-fresh lettuce for an easy dinner.
Chicken and Asparagus Skillet Supper
Asparagus, squash, and green onion add a spring-fresh touch to this simple chicken and bacon combo. A splash of broth helps the meat stay juicy and flavorful.
Roast Pork Salad with Ginger-Pineapple Dressing
Pork tenderloin tops antioxidant-rich spinach and juicy pineapple. The pork is a good source of B vitamins and riboflavin—nutrients that promote healthy red blood cells—and it's lower in fat and calories than skinless chicken breast.
Grilled Salmon with Garden Mayonnaise
A zippy mixture of celery, green onion, tarragon, lemon juice, and mayonnaise tops this simple salmon recipe. Serve the fish with fresh grilled asparagus.
Chicken Breasts with Herbs
A quick saute followed by a brief braising keeps these quick chicken breasts moist. A mixture of garlic, lemon, oregano, and parsley provides a fresh take on traditional gremolata.
Grilled Chicken & Peaches with Green Beans & Orzo
Multitask and boil the orzo and green beans while you grill the chicken tenders for this 30-minute meal. Then mix everything together with stone fruit and feta cheese for a fresh spin on pasta salad.
Chicken with Summer Squash
Prepared rotisserie chicken is a shortcut to home-style cooking. Simply quarter the chicken and serve it on a bed of sauteed squash, cherry tomatoes, and arugula or spinach leaves.
Smoked Turkey Panini
This mile-high turkey sandwich gets a fresh spin with thick-sliced country Italian bread and bruschetta topping. Heart-healthy walnuts add nutritious and delicious texture to the easy recipe.