Apple-Pecan Pork Chops
The classic combo of pork chops and applesauce get a grown-up upgrade in this quick and easy winter dinner recipe. Garnish with thyme or rosemary, and this one-skillet dish tiptoes from autumn into winter.
Test Kitchen Tip: Satisfy those with bigger appetites by spooning this recipe over fluffy, buttery mashed potatoes.
Mushroom and Beef Ravioli Soup
No need to simmer and stir all day. Speed up your soup game with this semi-homemade cozy winter dinner idea that starts with store-bought stock and frozen beef ravioli. To help the recipe taste like you spent all day on it, dress things up with fresh thyme, mushrooms, peppers, and onions.
Smoked Salmon Flatbread
A smear of store-bought onion-chive cream cheese creates a creamy base for golden salmon, blushing radishes, and freshly torn lettuce. Purchased flatbreads help cut down on prep time for this easy winter dinner recipe (that also works well for brunch, as a twist on bagel and lox).
Torta Ahogada (Drowned Sandwich)
Tortas, pressed Mexican-inspired sandwiches, are trendy right now. This one is made in 15 minutes and features fresh guacamole, enchilada-soaked chicken, pickled jalapeños, and cool queso fresco. Serve the cozy winter dinner idea with a side of chips and salsa to round out the south of the border feast.
Breaded Pork with Cabbage and Kale
Freshen up your dinner routine with a quick and easy fish recipe. Start with your skillet, simmering lemon-squeezed cod in freshly grated ginger. Wilt baby spinach in the microwave for a simple, healthy base.
Prosciutto and Grape Grilled Cheese
Grapes never tasted so good! (Well, except maybe in wine…) The sweet, juicy fruit stars alongside salty prosciutto and melty Swiss in this far-from-average grilled cheese. Choose between marble rye and sourdough bread for the foundation for one of our favorite cozy winter dinner ideas.
Lemon-Ginger Fish
Freshen up your dinner routine with a quick and easy winter dinner recipe. Start with a skillet, simmering lemon-squeezed cod in freshly grated ginger. Then wilt baby spinach in the microwave for a simple, vitamin-rich base.
Five-Spice Beef Kabobs
Kabob recipes aren’t just for grilling season. Cook these warmly spiced, Asian-inspired beef bites on your grill pan. These skewers are now a totally quick and easy winter dinner recipe. Serve over rice, quinoa, or salad for a fast and flavorful meal. (Then save the recipe to serve as an appetizer at your next cocktail party!)
Beef and Blue Pizza
Taking a break from takeout? No need to feel blue—you can still enjoy pizza in about the same amount of time; a purchased Italian bread shell makes this pizza oven-ready in mere minutes. Slather on olive oil, then top with roast beef and blue cheese for an outstanding flavor pairing. Sweet peppers and onions give the finished product tangy crunch.
Pesto Penne with Deli-Roasted Chicken
Market-fresh deli chicken and a jar of pesto make this pasta dinner a snap to prepare. Stud the restaurant-quality easy winter dinner recipe with roasted peppers, Parmesan, and broccoli florets. It's an all-in-one meal.
Chunky Bean and Chicken Chili
If guests pop in unexpectedly this season, don't stress about the menu. Just put some chili ingredients in your Dutch oven and dinner can be ready in 20 minutes! This hearty chicken chili recipe is quick, easy, and hearty. Green chiles add a little touch of heat. Top the cozy winter dinner idea with tortilla chips for a bit of crunch.
Turkey Steaks with Spinach, Pears, and Blue Cheese
No time for a roasted turkey? Treat yourself to sage-rubbed turkey tenderloins. We layer this quick and easy winter dinner recipe with grilled spinach, juicy slices of pear, and creamy crumbled blue cheese to amp up the seasonal appeal.
Potato-Topped Beef Bowl
This is comfort foodat its finest. Think of this cozy winter dinner idea like shepherd’s pie in fast-forward! To bring it to the table in under 20 minutes, sauté ground beef and mixed veggies, top with a heaping helping of mashed potatoes, sprinkle on cheddar cheese, and briefly broil to melt.
Fish Tostadas with Chili-Lime Cream
Trade tostadas for more-common tacos for the same flavors with a visual twist (plus, you can pile the toppers higher). For a quick and easy winter dinner recipe your family will gobble right up, stack broiled tilapia, veggies, and a chili-lime cream on crunchy tostadas.
Test Kitchen Tip: If tilapia is not your thing, try branzino or red snapper.
Smoky Mushroom Stroganoff
All the savory, meat-like satisfaction, just minus the beef. Vegetarians, we’ve got you covered with this quick and easy winter dinner recipe. A creamy mushroom sauce dresses up garlicky egg noodles in this meatless twist on a classic Italian entreé.
Layered Turkey Enchiladas
Lasagna takes a trip south with this winter dinner idea. This layered supper features a slightly tart cranberry enchilada sauce, chicken or turkey, a medley of veggies, and lots of cheese.
Test Kitchen Tip: Try it with black beans if you don’t have any poultry handy or you want a vegetarian variation.
Broccoli-Potato Soup with Greens
Cheesy potato soup in 13 minutes? Yes, it’s possible! Gouda cheese gives the delicious soup smoky flavor, while broccoli and winter greens (such as curly endive, chicory, escarole, or spinach) boost the nutrition of the quick and easy winter dinner.