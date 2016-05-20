Our Best 20-Minute Dinners for Simple Yet Flavor-Packed Meals
Garlic-Lime Pork with Farro and Kale
This zesty pork recipe is a 20-minute meal the whole family will love. The tender meat gets its bold flavor from a tantalizing mix of peanut butter, honey, garlic, and lime. The quick cooking time is thanks to using thin cuts of pork that require less time in the skillet.
Chicken with Parmesan Noodles
Dish up our 20-minute dinner for your next larger gathering (it makes 6 servings). We love the way it combines rich butter, robust Parmesan, and basil pesto to flavor the chicken and angel hair pasta.
Apple-Pecan Pork Chops
This mouthwatering recipe might be our favorite savory way to use apples. Create a full-bodied, flavorful 20-minute dinner with just a handful of ingredients. Brown sugar and butter create the sweet sauce for pork, apples, and pecans to simmer in.
Lemon-Ginger Fish
Make the most flavorful frozen fish you've ever had with this easy 20-minute meal. Cod (or other meaty white fish of your choice) gets a zippy sauce of lemon, fresh ginger, and sugar. After just a few minutes on the stove top, your fish is perfectly cooked and ready for the dinner table.
Garlicky Zucchini Noodles
Try our favorite low-carb pasta alternative (zucchini noodles) in your next weeknight recipe. Easy add-ins such as prosciutto, apple, and goat cheese amp up the flavors in our 20-minute dinner.
Turkey Steaks with Spinach, Pears, and Blue Cheese
Sage-rubbed turkey tenderloins are paired with wilted spinach, sautéed pears, and pungent blue cheese for a 20-minute healthy meal that's super delicious. Not only does it ring in at just 240 calories (for the entire meal!), but it also has a whopping 31 grams of protein.
Quick Pork-and-Vegetable Fried Brown Rice
Precooked pork, cooked brown rice, and a mix of frozen veggies cut down the cooking time in our fried rice recipe. Fresh ginger, garlic, and five-spice powder bring big flavor to this 20-minute dinner. Feel free to swap in leftover ham or chicken for the pork.
Greek-Seasoned Pork with Lemon Couscous
Oregano, thyme, and marjoram compose the simple Greek-inspired rub for our healthy 20-minute dinner. Couscous pairs with garlic-roasted eggplant and fresh spinach to complete the meal.
Smoked Salmon Flatbread
Smoked salmon, radishes, and capers fill these flatbreads to make a tasty and unexpected dinner-ready sandwich. A swipe of cream cheese sets the stage for the indulgent sammies to shine.
Smoked Chicken Salad with Broken Raspberry Vinaigrette
Get ready for a quick and easy 20-minute meal to make all summer. Smoked chicken (or turkey) from the deli serves as the shortcut ingredient to top a bed of crisp greens. The fresh raspberry dressing adds the perfect amount of sweet and tangy flavor to every bite.
Jamaican Pork Stir-Fry
Bring a taste of the Caribbean to the table with this spicy stir-fry. Thin cuts of pork and frozen vegetables make cooking a breeze, and a dash of Jamaican jerk seasoning adds irresistible flavor.
Fettuccine Alfredo with Sun-Dried Tomatoes and Veggies
Our gorgeous fettuccine is delicious enough for company (and they'll never guess it only takes 15 minutes to make). You'll love the four different vegetables, including asparagus and Brussels sprouts, and the creamy homemade Alfredo sauce.
White Bean Tuna Salad
Our protein-packed dinner salad features a tasty combination of cannellini beans, tuna, and arugula. Drizzled with a simple red wine vinaigrette, this 20-minute meal is perfect for a quick work lunch or hot summer nights when you don't want to turn on the oven.
Chicken with Capers
Enjoy this amazing take on chicken piccata from the comfort of your home. Yes—it's even breaded! Chicken breasts are simply coated with mustard, salt, pepper, and bread crumbs for a 20-minute dinner that tastes like it came from a fancy restaurant.
Salmon-Potato Cakes
Here's a delicious fast dinner idea: Combine fresh salmon with precooked mashed potatoes and fresh dill for an easy dinner. Serve with honey-mustard dressing over crisp greens.
Irish Stout, Beef, and Cabbage Stir-Fry
A 20-minute meal with beer? Don't mind if we do. Grab your favorite nutty stout and add it to this fast and filling stir-fry twist on corned beef and cabbage, complete with tender carrots, onions, and crisp-tender cabbage.
Apricot Pork with Garlic Green Beans
Apricot wedges cooked with honey and garlic give traditional pork chops a savory-sweet makeover in minutes. Fresh green beans add a crunch (and included side) to your 20-minute dinner.
Skillet Vegetables on Cheese Toast
For a healthy 20-minute meal that's filling (and totally meat-free), spread tangy goat cheese on toasted rustic bread and top with a medley of fresh vegetables. Cook baby carrots, button mushrooms, and onion in a skillet to bring out the veggies' flavors.
Focaccia-Camembert Pizza
For a fast new take on the classic pizza margherita, use focaccia instead of pizza dough and sub creamy Camembert for mozzarella. Chopped walnuts and fresh chives highlight the robust cheese.
Chunky Bean and Chicken Chili
Our hearty chili recipe is perfect for a cozy evening meal in 20 minutes flat. It combines green chiles, chicken, and white beans, plus a topping of cheesy tortilla crisps that adds a delicious crunch.
Chimichurri Chicken
Chimichurri is a traditional Mexican sauce made from parsley, oil, vinegar, garlic, and red pepper flakes. Here it adds bite to grilled chicken for one of our best weeknight recipes. Microwave frozen green beans for a fast side dish.
Lemon-Caper Tuna and Noodles with Alfredo
Here's a delicious way to use those cans of tuna in the pantry. Our easy, grown-up version of tuna-noodle casserole combines thick egg noodles and tuna with creamy Alfredo sauce, salty capers, and lemon juice.
Fish Tostadas with Chili-Lime Cream
Instead of making tacos, pile crispy tostadas with flaky fish, shredded cabbage, avocado, and tomatoes. Tangy chili-lime cream lends fresh flavor to the dish.
Beef and Cabbage Wraps
Shortcut ingredients like packaged veggies make easy work of this quick 20-minute dinner. Barbecue beef with corn is wrapped in a flour tortilla and topped with crunchy cabbage.
Air-Fryer Scallops with Lemon-Herb Sauce
You're just 6 ingredients (plus salt, pepper, and oil) away from this superb 20-minute meal. The showy, low-carb entrée combines scallops with capers, tangy lemon, and peppery parsley. No one will guess this quick and easy seafood dish came from the air fryer.
