Simple Dessert Recipes
Caramel-Nut Chocolate Chip Bars
Just add oats and peanuts to packaged chocolate chip cookie dough, then bake and drizzle with caramel syrup for a sweet, simple dessert in no time.
Berries and Brownies
Fluffy homemade whipped cream transforms fresh raspberries and purchased brownies into a decadent and easy dessert in just 15 minutes.
Strawberry-Rhubarb Crisp
If you're craving pie but don't have time to make crust, cobblers and crisps are a simple and delicious alternative. Here, we topped sliced strawberries and rhubarb with a crunchy mixture of oats and cornmeal.
Crispy Cherry-Almond Bars with Marshmallows
Put a twist on the traditional crispy treat by adding slivered almonds and tart dried cherries. Our simple dessert recipe requires no baking and comes together in just four steps.
Strawberry-Banana S'mores
Add a fruity layer of strawberries, bananas, and strawberry preserves to turn everyone's favorite camping treat into an easy dessert you can enjoy inside or outside.
No-Bake Apricot-Almond Balls
For a simple dessert, opt for recipes with no oven time. Packed with crunchy cereal flakes, toasted almonds, and chewy dried apricots, these no-bake treats are delicious and easy to make.
Zucchini-Banana Snack Cake
For an easy dessert that's healthy, too, try these chocolaty squares. Zucchini and banana make the cake moist while keeping it low in calories and fat.
Chocolate Fondue
Easy to make and fun to eat, our three-ingredient chocolate fondue recipe is a go-to when you're short on time. Serve with a variety of dippers such as fresh and dried fruits, marshmallows, and pound cake cubes.
How to Make Chocolate Ganache
In just two simple steps, make delicious ganache to cover a cake or use as chocolate fondue.
Butterscotch-Toffee Bars
Yellow cake mix provides a simple shortcut to rich butterscotch bars studded with toffee pieces and toasted pecans. The simple dessert takes only 30 minutes from start to finish.
Chocolate Pudding
Enjoy the creamy goodness of chocolate pudding without much time or effort. Serve the simple dessert immediately while warm, or make it ahead of time and chill before serving.
Chai-Spiced Compote
Use only one pan to make this easy dessert recipe consisting of frozen fruit, sugar, and tea. Top the simple dish with coconut flakes and crunchy pecans.
Fabulous Five-Minute Fudge
The name says it all! You'll need only five minutes and five ingredients to mix up this quick and easy dessert.
Deluxe Lemon Bars
Featuring a buttery crust and refreshingly zesty citrus flavor, our simple lemon bars are sure to please. Plus, they take only 20 minutes to prep for baking.
Coffee and Cookie Brownies
Packaged sugar cookie dough and brownie mix are a helpful head start in this quick and easy dessert recipe. You can even substitute your leftover coffee for coffee liqueur to save on ingredients.