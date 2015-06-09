Simple Dessert Recipes

June 09, 2015
When you're short on time but need a sweet fix, whip up one of our easy dessert recipes. With basic ingredients and just a few steps, all of these recipes have a prep time of 20 minutes or less, and some take only 30 minutes from start to finish. Whether you're craving chocolate or favor a fruity treat, we have simple dessert recipes for everyone.
Caramel-Nut Chocolate Chip Bars

Just add oats and peanuts to packaged chocolate chip cookie dough, then bake and drizzle with caramel syrup for a sweet, simple dessert in no time.

Berries and Brownies

Fluffy homemade whipped cream transforms fresh raspberries and purchased brownies into a decadent and easy dessert in just 15 minutes.

Strawberry-Rhubarb Crisp

If you're craving pie but don't have time to make crust, cobblers and crisps are a simple and delicious alternative. Here, we topped sliced strawberries and rhubarb with a crunchy mixture of oats and cornmeal.

Crispy Cherry-Almond Bars with Marshmallows

Put a twist on the traditional crispy treat by adding slivered almonds and tart dried cherries. Our simple dessert recipe requires no baking and comes together in just four steps.

Strawberry-Banana S'mores

Add a fruity layer of strawberries, bananas, and strawberry preserves to turn everyone's favorite camping treat into an easy dessert you can enjoy inside or outside.

No-Bake Apricot-Almond Balls

For a simple dessert, opt for recipes with no oven time. Packed with crunchy cereal flakes, toasted almonds, and chewy dried apricots, these no-bake treats are delicious and easy to make.

Zucchini-Banana Snack Cake

For an easy dessert that's healthy, too, try these chocolaty squares. Zucchini and banana make the cake moist while keeping it low in calories and fat.

Chocolate Fondue

Easy to make and fun to eat, our three-ingredient chocolate fondue recipe is a go-to when you're short on time. Serve with a variety of dippers such as fresh and dried fruits, marshmallows, and pound cake cubes.

How to Make Chocolate Ganache

In just two simple steps, make delicious ganache to cover a cake or use as chocolate fondue.

Butterscotch-Toffee Bars

Yellow cake mix provides a simple shortcut to rich butterscotch bars studded with toffee pieces and toasted pecans. The simple dessert takes only 30 minutes from start to finish.

Chocolate Pudding

Enjoy the creamy goodness of chocolate pudding without much time or effort. Serve the simple dessert immediately while warm, or make it ahead of time and chill before serving.

Chai-Spiced Compote

Use only one pan to make this easy dessert recipe consisting of frozen fruit, sugar, and tea. Top the simple dish with coconut flakes and crunchy pecans.

Fabulous Five-Minute Fudge

The name says it all! You'll need only five minutes and five ingredients to mix up this quick and easy dessert.

Deluxe Lemon Bars

Featuring a buttery crust and refreshingly zesty citrus flavor, our simple lemon bars are sure to please. Plus, they take only 20 minutes to prep for baking.

Coffee and Cookie Brownies

Packaged sugar cookie dough and brownie mix are a helpful head start in this quick and easy dessert recipe. You can even substitute your leftover coffee for coffee liqueur to save on ingredients.

