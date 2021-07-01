17 Cake Mix Recipes for Easy Dessert Ideas That Go Beyond Cakes
Cake mix might be one of the most versatile, easy shortcut ingredients you can keep in the pantry. And while following back-of-the-box instructions certainly turns into an excellent cake, there are plenty of boxed cake mix recipes to take your dessert to the next level. Grab a few extra boxes of cake mix on your next grocery run—you're going to want to add all of these cake mix cookies, bars, cupcakes, and more to the recipe box (or Pinterest board).
Chewy Chocolate Caramel Bars
With chocolate chips, caramel candies, nuts, and butter, this is a 6-ingredient cake mix recipe you'll crave often. Keep the cake mix bars in an airtight container for a few days at room temp or freeze them up to three months.
Carrot Cake Bars
Carrot cake is one of my favorite desserts, but I rarely make it due to the multiple hours it takes to prepare. Enter this yellow cake mix recipe to save the day. A bit of fresh ginger, raisins, and shredded carrots turn the cake mix into a dreamy bar. Topped with cream cheese frosting (use canned for easier prep), it's just as tasty as the real layered cake.
Butterscotch-Toffee Bars
Skip the oil called for on the box and use a whole stick of melted butter to whip up these seriously amazing cake mix bar cookies. Cashews or toasted pecans and toffee pieces add a salty-sweet crunch to every bite.
Dulce de Leche Cake
Upgrade your boxed cake mix with a can of dulce. The sweet caramel filling is sandwiched between layers of yellow cake we hacked with a few extra eggs, butter, and orange zest in the mix.
Test Kitchen Tip: This cake mix recipe tastes even better when chilled overnight. Just wait to frost until serving time.
Honey-Roasted Peanut Butter Bars with Chocolate Ganache
Fans of peanut butter cups will gobble up every one of these cake mix bars. The thin chocolate base starts with a box of devil's food cake mix. From there a homemade fluffy whipped peanut butter filling gets some crunch from honey-roasted peanuts. Rich chocolate ganache provides a showstopping shiny finish.
Berry-Lemon Cupcakes
This lemon cake mix recipe is perfect for last-minute summer gatherings. Seasonal berries are tossed in flour (this prevents the colors from blending into cake batter) and added to the cake mix. Garnish the buttercream frosting with lemon peel for a pretty finish.
Champagne Cake with Fresh Strawberries
One way to absolutely make box cake mix better? Add champagne. This white cake mix recipe swaps the water for sparkling wine for an easy upgrade. It's the perfect easy cake recipe for birthday parties.
Boston Cream Cheesecake
Cheesecake and cake mix? Stick with us here. By omitting the oil in the cake mix, it turns into the perfect base for this delicious cheesecake recipe that tastes like a rich Boston Cream Pie. If your cheesecake cracks, you're in luck because you'll already be putting a layer of melted chocolate on top that hides it.
Candy-Bar Bars
When you have leftover Halloween candy, use the chocolate bars to make this easy cake mix recipe. It's a 5-ingredient dessert (plus some nonstick cooking spray) that the kids will love as an after-school treat.
Cranberry-Pear Bars with Orange Frosting
This cake mix recipe looks like it belongs in a coffee shop pastry display. The recipe makes 48 bars, so expect everyone to be jumping at second helpings. You can also freeze these beauties to get a head start on holiday baking.
Margarita Cupcakes
Drink your margarita and eat it, too with an irresistible boxed cake mix recipe. The cupcakes get a couple shots of tequila, Triple Sec, and lime juice in the mix for a delicious cocktail-inspired treat. The cream cheese frosting cuts through the zesty lime flavor for the perfect sweet and tangy bite.
Butterscotch Marble Cake
Yes, bundt cake recipes from cake mix exist and (spoiler alert) they're just as delicious as a from-scratch recipe. The stunning marble effect happens by adding a bit of chocolate syrup to a portion of the yellow cake batter.
Lemon Crinkle Cookies
Move over, chocolate crinkles. These cake mix cookies are about to steal the holiday cookie show. Not only do we use lemon cake mix but also lemon zest, juice, and extract to ensure there's a punchy citrus kick.
Cake Pops
Holidays or not, cake pops are always a good idea. The bite-sized desserts can be made with any flavor cake mix and canned frosting you want. Use coatings and sprinkles to match your special occasion. This cake mix recipe is also an easy way to transform a sunken cake.
Pumpkin Spice Whoopies
Say hello to your new favorite way to enjoy fall's signature spice blend. The fluffy spice cake mix cookies get super moist from the addition of canned pumpkin. And that spiced marshmallow-cream cheese filling? It's good enough to eat with a spoon.
Hummingbird Dump Cake
Dump cakes are one of our favorite ways to use boxed cake mix when time is short. A couple of cans of crushed pineapple, bananas, and pecans give this easy dessert the same flavors of the popular fruit-filled cake—only much easier.
Praline Crunch Cake
This cake mix recipe gets a caffeine boost thanks to a tablespoon of instant coffee in the decadent frosting. The cake is also topped with a delightfully crunchy blend of brown sugar, butter, and pecans. Treat yourself by adding a generous scoop of ice cream.
