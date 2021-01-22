When given the option to choose a dessert (ice cream, cookie, you name it) flavor, I will almost always choose cookies and cream. As everyone on the internet continues finding amazing and delicious ways to spend time at home, I've joined in on the fun making treats such as crème brûlée and (my personal favorite) cookies and cream cheesecake cookies. The latest trendy food creation that made me stop scrolling and want to make asap? Air-fryer "fried" Oreos! I'm fairly new to the air fryer club, so when TikTok videos showed how to make fried Oreos in an air fryer using canned crescent rolls sans a sticky batter or vat of oil, I was in. Let me go ahead and tell you, one bite immediately gave me delicious state fair food vibes. Here's how to easily perfect this easy sweet air-fryer recipe at home.

Image zoom Credit: Katlyn Moncada

How to Make Air-Fryer "Fried" Oreos

You only need two ingredients to make air-fryer Oreos: a can of refrigerated crescent rolls ($2, Target) and your favorite round sandwich cookies. I went with some classic Double Stuf Oreos ($4, Target) for my first attempt, but I've seen social media posts using all kinds of Oreo flavors. Chocolate-hazelnut and lemon also sound delightful to me.

Lightly grease your air fryer tray or basket with nonstick cooking spray ($8, Amazon). Roll out the crescent roll dough. You can use a full triangle for each cookie, but I found pressing the seams together and cutting the dough into squares. Fold and pinch the dough around each cookie. Place the dough-wrapped Oreos about an inch apart and give them a quick spray with cooking spray. Air-fry at 350°F for 5-7 minutes until golden brown. If you're feeling fancy, sprinkle with powdered sugar. Enjoy!