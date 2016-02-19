5-Ingredient Desserts for a Sweet Tooth Fix, Fast

By Karla Walsh
Updated February 06, 2020
Take a shortcut to sweetness with these 5-ingredient desserts. Cookies, ice cream, truffles, and candy have never been simpler than they are in this collection of easy desserts with few ingredients. We promise something to cure every sweet tooth craving FAST!
Whoopie Pies

Blaine Moats
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Number of Ingredients: Four

When there's no time for baking, don’t turn to store-bought packs. Try this easy dessert with few ingredients instead. Spruce up soft chocolate cookies with a fluffy filling of cream cheese, butter, and marshmallow creme for party-ready whoopie pies.

2 of 21

Affogato Trifles

Andy Lyons
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Number of Ingredients: Five

Texture rules in this fresh twist on an affogato, an Italian dessert using coffee and ice cream. Layers of crispy crushed biscotti, vanilla ice cream, and whipped cream melt together with the help of hot brewed espresso. Finish the 5-ingredient dessert recipe with a sprinkle of cinnamon for a hint of warmth to complement the cool cream.

3 of 21

Easy Monster Cookie Bars

Jason Donnelly
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Number of Ingredients: Five

Our appetite for this 5-ingredient dessert recipe is monstrous. We bet yours will be too after one bite. Transform refrigerated peanut butter cookie dough into a mouthwatering pan of candy-studded bars. Chocolate chips, rolled oats, and peanuts shine in the no-fuss dessert.

Related: 20 Desserts With Candy

4 of 21

Chocolate-Cashew Truffles

Andy Lyons
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Number of Ingredients: Five

These chocolate truffles achieve the perfect balance of salty and sweet thanks to a touch of maple syrup and dash of coarse salt. Don't love cashews? Instead, use almonds or cashews to garnish the gourmet easy dessert with few ingredients.

Test Kitchen Tip: To amplify the nutty flavor, toast the nuts before adding them to the mix.

5 of 21

No-Churn Ice Cream

Andy Lyons
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Number of Ingredients: Five

Keep your cool with this easy dessert recipe with few ingredients. No special equipment is required to whip up the lusciously silky scoops. Once frozen (no churn time required) sweetened condensed milk and heavy cream create a creamy, irresistible texture.

Test Kitchen Tip: Once you’ve mastered traditional vanilla, try ribbons (like fruit preserves, hot fudge, or caramel ice cream topping) or mix-ins such as chopped cookies, diced fruit, and chopped candies.

6 of 21

Ice Cube Tray Chocolates

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Number of Ingredients: Two+

Walk on by that pricey box of chocolates. It’s a cinch to DIY with this 3-ingredient dessert recipe—and an old-school ice cube tray. When you act as your own chocolatier, you can jazz ‘em up with your favorite dark or milk chocolate, filling, and topping combinations. (We’re fans of semisweet and chocolate-hazelnut spread!)

7 of 21

Smoothie Pops

Carson Downing
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Number of Ingredients: Five

Scoring a serving of fruit is easier than ever. Blend berries, a frozen banana, Greek yogurt, juice, and honey to make the pop “juice.” Pour into ice pop molds and allow them to freeze. Voilà: The easy dessert with basic ingredients is ready to enjoy with any meal of the day.

8 of 21

Dark Chocolate Fondue with Fruit Kabobs

Karla Conrad
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Number of Ingredients: Four

Set it and forget it! Fondue has never been simpler thanks to your trusty slow cooker and this dessert recipe with few ingredients. Fill the countertop appliance with dark chocolate pieces, frozen whipped topping, and a splash of coffee, then dunk in your favorite skewered fruits.

9 of 21

Praline Crunch Bars

Blaine Moats
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Number of Ingredients: Five

There's no need for a candy bar when you have this even-tastier 5-ingredient dessert recipe. Almond toffee bits, chopped pecans, and refrigerated sugar cookie dough provide the flaky crust for these layered bars. A sprinkle of toffee creates crunch atop a layer of melted chocolate.

10 of 21

Chocolate-Marshmallow-Peanut Clusters

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Number of Ingredients: Five

“Great for kid and adult get-togethers. Everyone wanted the recipe,” raves BH&G home baker Becklau of this 5-ingredient dessert recipe. Classic rocky road flavors (peanuts, marshmallows, and chocolate) come together in these irresistible homemade cocoa candies. The bite-size munchies get their smooth texture from a mix of chocolate-flavor candy coating and semisweet chocolate pieces.

11 of 21

Choose-a-Flavor Caramel Apples

Andy Lyons
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Number of Ingredients: Four

A dunk will do, but we like to take our fall-flavored apples to the next level with layers of crunchy coatings. Spike the caramel with peanut butter, cinnamon oil, or semisweet chocolate. After dipping the fruit, complete the easy dessert with few ingredients by dunking the caramel apples in nuts, pretzels, granola, or your favorite candy.

12 of 21

Fresh Peach Ice Cream

Karla Conrad
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Number of Ingredients: Five

Don’t sweat the dessert course at your summer dinner party. Nothing beats a sweltering summer day like chilly homemade ice cream. Blend ripe, blushing peaches with cream, eggs, vanilla, and sugar before freezing for a fresh, fruity, and easy dessert with basic ingredients.

13 of 21

Mini Raspberry-Chocolate Tarts

Blaine Moats
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Number of Ingredients: Four

Phyllo dough shells are the perfect vehicle for a variety of appetizers, but we prefer them stuffed with sweets. This 5-ingredient dessert recipe fits the bill! Fill the petite pastries with melted chocolate, fresh raspberries, and slivered almonds for an easy yet elegant dessert solution.

14 of 21

Dark Chocolate Banana-Nut Pops

Karla Conrad
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Number of Ingredients: Four

Frozen bananas are a great way to indulge while sneaking in extra vitamins. Bite into the crunchy chocolate coating on this easy dessert recipe with few ingredients to reveal a hidden peanut butter center. You’ll go bananas over the kid-friendly flavor combo.

15 of 21

Surprise Chocolate Bites

Blaine Moats
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Number of Ingredients: Five

Incorporate cocoa powder into purchased sugar cookie dough and fold the cocoa-flavored dough around creamy peanut butter to save time compared to making everything from scratch. The 5-ingredient dessert recipe gets some sparkle thanks to granulated sugar on top.

16 of 21

Dipped Chocolate Cookie Sticks

Jason Donnelly
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Number of Ingredients: Four

Makeover chocolate chip cookies by baking refrigerated dough into biscotti-like sticks. Dunk the dessert in a creamy chocolate coating. Little pairs better with a cup of coffee than this easy dessert with few ingredients!

17 of 21

Mocha Cream Shake

Jason Donnelly
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Number of Ingredients: Four

Shake things up with this java-spiked ice cream treat. The classic malt shop flavors can be yours with a blend of frozen yogurt, brewed coffee, and chocolate syrup. Finish the frosty 4-ingredient dessert with a dusting of shaved dark chocolate.

18 of 21

Chocolate Chip Turtles

Jason Donnelly
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Number of Ingredients: Four

Kids will love helping out with these creative cookies (but probably not as much as they'll love eating them!) To bring the easy dessert with few ingredients to life, simply press chocolate chip cookie dough onto pecan halves to form arms and legs, bake, and drizzle with caramel.

19 of 21

Oreo Truffles

Kritsada Panichgul
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Number of Ingredients: Three

Why choose between candy and cookies when you can have both? Combine crushed chocolate sandwich cookies with cream cheese to form these delicious truffles. Then, to add a polished look to the 3-ingredient dessert recipe, coat with white baking chocolate.

20 of 21

Citrus Granita

Blaine Moats
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Number of Ingredients: Five

Say “freeze” to your search for easy dessert recipes with few ingredients. This icy dessert is the most refreshing, low-calorie, gluten-free option out there. Three types of citrus (orange, lemon, and lime) give these fruity drinks their bright flavor. Garnish the easy Italian confection with fresh mint sprigs.

21 of 21

PB&J Thumbprint Cookies

Jason Donnelly
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Number of Ingredients: Three

That classic combination of peanut butter and jelly isn't limited to your child's lunchbox. Place a dollop of grape or strawberry jelly onto baked peanut butter cookies for PB&J cookie bliss. 

Test Kitchen Tip: Prep this 3-ingredient dessert recipe ahead and freeze for up to three months for a quick-fix bake sale winner.

