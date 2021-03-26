I Tried the Trendy Whipped Feta and It's My New Favorite Dip
You're going to want to put this tangy, creamy whipped feta on everything.
I really love cheese. I also really love trying all the creative recipes trending in the social media world. Most of the viral videos I've attempted so far lean on the sweet side (i.e. air-fried Oreos, peanut butter cups, and crème brûlée), so when whipped feta started making the rounds on TikTok and Instagram, my cheese-loving heart was very happy to have a savory recipe to test. I'll go ahead and tell you it only took one bite and I was hooked. Before I get carried away, you might be wondering: what is whipped feta? There are a few variations out there (such as this one by the amazing Ina Garten) but the most popular whipped feta recipe of the moment is by Jamie Milne of @everything_delish. The base recipe features a blend of feta cheese, cream cheese, olive oil, honey, and lemon zest. From there, it's topped with roasted tomatoes for a super simple and delicious appetizer. Let's make it!
How to Make Whipped Feta
When buying your ingredients to make whipped feta, go for the block of feta cheese rather than the tub that's already crumbled. It might seem more convenient, but the crumbled feta has anti-caking agents in it that will make it less creamy and therefore not as easy to achieve the creamy dip texture you want.
- Start by roasting one cup of cherry tomatoes or mini heirloom tomatoes in ⅓ cup olive oil with some salt and pepper in a 350ºF oven for 20 minutes. This is an optional addition to your whipped feta, so move right on to the next one if you're not into tomatoes.
- In a food processor ($40, Bed Bath & Beyond) combine one 8-ounce block of feta (crumbled), ½ cup of olive oil, ¼ whipped cream cheese, and ¼ water. Blend 2 to 3 minutes, scraping down the sides as needed to combine.
- Add 2 Tbsp. honey, the zest of one lemon, some ground black pepper, and salt. (I actually chose to leave the salt out since feta can be salty, so you might want to just add to taste.) Blend another 1 to 2 minutes.
- Move your creamy whipped feta to a bowl. Top with roasted tomatoes and drizzle some of the olive oil from the pan. Add some extra black pepper and/or crushed red pepper flakes if you like!
- Enjoy your whipped feta with toasted (or grilled!) bread slices, fresh veggies, or crackers.
If you love cheese (especially feta) as much as I do, this is going to be a new favorite appetizer or addition to your charcuterie board. I really enjoyed the tanginess paired with the sweet roasted cherry tomatoes but if you're not a tomato fan, leave them off and just drizzle with olive oil. Milne also shared a few variations for the no-tomato crowd on her TikTok. Try topping with roasted garlic and onion or roasted olives. For a lightened-up version, try our whipped feta recipe featuring Greek yogurt.
Comments