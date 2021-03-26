I Tried the Trendy Whipped Feta and It's My New Favorite Dip

I really love cheese. I also really love trying all the creative recipes trending in the social media world. Most of the viral videos I've attempted so far lean on the sweet side (i.e. air-fried Oreos, peanut butter cups, and crème brûlée), so when whipped feta started making the rounds on TikTok and Instagram, my cheese-loving heart was very happy to have a savory recipe to test. I'll go ahead and tell you it only took one bite and I was hooked. Before I get carried away, you might be wondering: what is whipped feta? There are a few variations out there (such as this one by the amazing Ina Garten) but the most popular whipped feta recipe of the moment is by Jamie Milne of @everything_delish. The base recipe features a blend of feta cheese, cream cheese, olive oil, honey, and lemon zest. From there, it's topped with roasted tomatoes for a super simple and delicious appetizer. Let's make it!