Get a taste of brunch any time of day by snacking on crème fraîche, cucumber, smoked salmon, fresh dill, and cracked black pepper on top of crackers. Plain yogurt can also stand in for crème fraîche if desired. To make each cracker topping taste even more like a bagel, try switching up your cracker toppings with cream cheese to mimic bagels and lox. Just replace the crème fraîche with a spoonful of cream cheese—whether you include the cucumber or not is up to you.