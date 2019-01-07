Quick and Easy Recipes

Family dinner is a great chance to connect with kids and catch up on the day, as well as feed your family a nutritious meal. That's why we've assembled our favorite quick and easy recipes that don't require a lot of effort. Noodle dishes are a family favorite -- filling, nutritious, and often packed with protein and veggies. Use our tasty pasta tosses for no-hassle meals. Casseroles are another surefire dinner hit. By using no-bake ideas and easy-to-find purchased products, you can make a hearty casserole without fuss. Of course, you can utilize the ultimate convenience appliance -- your slow cooker -- for a fix-it-and-forget-it meal. By loading the crock before you leave for the day, you'll come home to a hot meal and an enticing aroma. On your busiest nights, making dinner might feel impossible, but our 30+ time-saving weeknight recipes come together in 30 minutes or less.

Instant Pot Chicken Recipes That Get Dinner on the Table Fast

Step away from the takeout menu! Our best Instant Pot chicken recipes, including chicken and noodles, chicken cacciatore, and globally inspired Instant Pot shredded chicken tortas, can be on your table quicker than delivery can arrive at your door. (Seriously, some call for only 5 minutes of cook time!) Fast, delicious, and packed with protein, you can’t go wrong with pressure cooker chicken recipes for dinner.
Dump Chicken Recipes That Are (Almost) Completely Hands-Off

When you don’t have the time for a lot of chopping and prepping, make one of our chicken dump recipes for dinner. These dishes keep it simple—just stir (after dumping) the ingredients together, and bake, slow cook, or pressure cook. Since they’re mostly hands-off, these dump chicken dinners will save you some clean-up afterwards, too.
Tangy Sour Cream and Onion Dip

It's not a party without a dip recipe. This one gets its delectable creaminess from a combination of sour cream, Greek yogurt, and mayo.
Mark Bittman's Fast and Vegan Takes on Classic Recipes

What's for dinner? Cookbook author Mark Bittman answers that question with two renditions each of three iconic dishes—a quick version for hurried weeknights and a plant-based one to please vegans and nonvegans alike.
Drumstick Cacciatore

Speed up the hours of simmering time of a cacciatore recipe using author Mark Bittman's technique of quick-searing then braising chicken drumsticks in a flavorful tomato sauce.
Zucchini Chips

Need a quick veggie side dish to pair with dinner? This zucchini recipe is quick, tasty, and pairs well with almost any entree, so keep it handy for zucchini season!
Creole Coarse-Ground Mustard

There will be no going back to bottled yellow mustard after a taste of this creole-infused mustard. Two kinds of mustard seeds, cayenne, and horseradish are balanced by a bit of honey to make the unique topper.
Our Best No-Cook Appetizers for Easy Party Prep

This collection of easy no-cook appetizers will help you get the party started in no time! Our creative recipes include dips, cheese balls, pinwheels, kabobs, deviled eggs, no-cook toothpick appetizers, and more with unique flavor twists that will entice guests.
Cast Iron Fried Green Tomatoes

Cast Iron Fried Green Tomatoes

Healthy Rhubarb Recipes You Can Make in Just 45 Minutes (or Less!)

Healthy Rhubarb Recipes You Can Make in Just 45 Minutes (or Less!)

Banh Mi Sandwiches

Banh Mi Sandwiches

Easy Boiled Lobster

Easy Boiled Lobster

Sloppy Joe Bombs

"Sloppy" doesn't really apply to this twist on the classic sandwich. But the filling hiding inside these balls of biscuit dough tastes like the sandwich you know and love.

Parchment-Baked Halibut with Thyme and Olives

Parchment-Baked Halibut with Thyme and Olives

12 Paleo Instant Pot Recipes You Can Make in a Flash

12 Paleo Instant Pot Recipes You Can Make in a Flash

Asian Beef, Vegetable, and Quinoa Bowls

Asian Beef, Vegetable, and Quinoa Bowls

Pan Bagnat

Pan Bagnat

Butternut Squash Noodles with Ricotta and Crispy Sage

Butternut Squash Noodles with Ricotta and Crispy Sage

Banh Mi Pork Tenderloin

Banh Mi Pork Tenderloin

16 Quick and Healthy Chicken Thigh Recipes

16 Quick and Healthy Chicken Thigh Recipes

Steak Salad with White Beans and Peppers

Steak Salad with White Beans and Peppers

One-Pan Dinner Recipes Under $3 Per Serving

One-Pan Dinner Recipes Under $3 Per Serving

Sausage with Skillet Potatoes and Buttered Cabbage

Sausage with Skillet Potatoes and Buttered Cabbage

Fried Eggs, Hash, and Sausage

Fried Eggs, Hash, and Sausage

Mango Chicken Curry Skillet

Mango Chicken Curry Skillet

Roasted Curry Chicken and Cauliflower

Roasted Curry Chicken and Cauliflower

Creepy Cobweb Bark

Creepy Cobweb Bark

Dinner from Your Pantry: Don't Bother Going to the Store

Dinner from Your Pantry: Don't Bother Going to the Store

Quick & Healthy Pasta with Veggies

Quick & Healthy Pasta with Veggies

Fast & Healthy Frittata Recipes

Fast & Healthy Frittata Recipes

Layered Fruit Pops

Layered Fruit Pops

Spice-Rubbed Pork Chops

Spice-Rubbed Pork Chops

Pineapple Pesto Chicken Wraps

Pineapple Pesto Chicken Wraps

Ginger-Lime Icebox Cheesecake

Ginger-Lime Icebox Cheesecake

BBQ Chicken Burgers and Sweet Potato Fries

BBQ Chicken Burgers and Sweet Potato Fries

20-Minute Ramen Noodle Bowls

20-Minute Ramen Noodle Bowls

Ramen-Wrapped Cod with Chopped Salad

Ramen-Wrapped Cod with Chopped Salad

Thai Cucumber-Basil Salad

Thai Cucumber-Basil Salad

