Quick and Easy Recipes

Instant Pot Chicken Recipes That Get Dinner on the Table Fast
Step away from the takeout menu! Our best Instant Pot chicken recipes, including chicken and noodles, chicken cacciatore, and globally inspired Instant Pot shredded chicken tortas, can be on your table quicker than delivery can arrive at your door. (Seriously, some call for only 5 minutes of cook time!) Fast, delicious, and packed with protein, you can't go wrong with pressure cooker chicken recipes for dinner.
Dump Chicken Recipes That Are (Almost) Completely Hands-Off
When you don't have the time for a lot of chopping and prepping, make one of our chicken dump recipes for dinner. These dishes keep it simple—just stir (after dumping) the ingredients together, and bake, slow cook, or pressure cook. Since they're mostly hands-off, these dump chicken dinners will save you some clean-up afterwards, too.
Tangy Sour Cream and Onion Dip
It's not a party without a dip recipe. This one gets its delectable creaminess from a combination of sour cream, Greek yogurt, and mayo.
Mark Bittman's Fast and Vegan Takes on Classic Recipes
What's for dinner? Cookbook author Mark Bittman answers that question with two renditions each of three iconic dishes—a quick version for hurried weeknights and a plant-based one to please vegans and nonvegans alike.
Drumstick Cacciatore
Speed up the hours of simmering time of a cacciatore recipe using author Mark Bittman's technique of quick-searing then braising chicken drumsticks in a flavorful tomato sauce.
Zucchini Chips
Need a quick veggie side dish to pair with dinner? This zucchini recipe is quick, tasty, and pairs well with almost any entree, so keep it handy for zucchini season!