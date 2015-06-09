Sweet Potato Recipes

June 09, 2015
Sweet potato recipes have it all: twice-baked, casseroles, and even sweet potato fries. Browse our collection of sweet potato recipes to find special holiday sides and easy recipes for weeknight meals.
Start Slideshow

1 of 19

Goat Cheese Mashed Sweet Potatoes

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

The subtle tang of goat cheese is the perfect match for sweet potatoes. Better yet, the soft cheese makes them even creamier. Top with pistachios and fresh sage for a delectable side.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 19

Sweet Potato-Pumpkin Pie with Cheesy Peanut Streusel

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Canned pumpkin and classic spices give this fall recipe the beginnings of a classic pie, but the extras, like creamy sweet potato and flaky peanut crust make it so much better. Lightly sweetened cheese crackers and chopped peanuts form a buttery streusel topping that takes this dessert over the top.

3 of 19

Mashed Sweet Potatoes with Mushrooms and Bacon

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Love mashed potatoes? Give our sweet and savory version a try. Golden raisins counter salty bacon and rich cremini mushrooms in a flavorful recipe that takes just 30 minutes to make.

Advertisement

4 of 19

Savory Egg and Sweet Potato Scramble

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Save your leftovers for a post-Thanksgiving breakfast. A heart-healthy scramble of spinach, sweet potatoes, and eggs gets a punch of flavor from fresh parsley and a dash of hot sauce.

5 of 19

Sweet Potato and Currant Latkes

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Latkes, or potato pancakes, are a typical European side dish. We made ours the German way – sweet! Shredded sweet potatoes studded with currants get fried and topped with applesauce for a delicious and unexpected breakfast option.

6 of 19

The Ultimate Sweet Potato Casserole

Our favorite part of this casserole has got to be the marshmallow topping, especially when it’s a little crisp, and a little gooey. The secret? It’s all about timing.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 19

Sweet Potato Hash

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Put a Southwest spin on your next sweet potato recipe with smoky chipotle salsa, black beans, and avocado. Kick the flavor up a notch with fresh cilantro and a sprinkle of chili powder.

8 of 19

Sweet Potato Fries

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

If you always choose sweet potato fries over regular fries at restaurants, this recipe is a must. The homemade version is baked instead of fried for less fat, but they still have the crispy outside and slightly sweet flavor you love.

9 of 19

Apple-Buttered Sweet Potatoes

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

For a luscious dessert, try our fall-in-a-bowl blend of sweet potatoes, dried cherries, and pumpkin pie spice. Slices of tart Granny Smith apples add a touch of tart to this recipe.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 19

Lemon-Glazed Sweet Potatoes

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

It's hard to believe these delicious caramelized sweet potatoes require only 20 minutes of prep time; the light lemon syrup adds a surprising -- and refreshing -- finishing touch.

11 of 19

New Sweet Potato Casseroles

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Dress up this classic sweet potato casserole with stir-ins and toppings that match your tastes. A few of our favorites: pineapple and blue cheese; bacon and rosemary; and peanuts and coconut.

12 of 19

Sweet Potatoes with Toasted Pecans

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Toasted pecans and sticky-sweet marshmallows top creamy whipped sweet potatoes in this simplified version of sweet potato casserole.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 19

Mama's Candied Yams

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

We have Tyler Florence's grandmother to thank for this buttery, brown sugar-glazed recipe. Fall spices and juicy orange slices combine for bright, irresistable flavor.

14 of 19

Twice-Baked Sweet Potatoes

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Featuring cranberry relish, dried cranberries, and walnuts, this six-ingredient sweet potato side dish will be a hit with your holiday guests.

15 of 19

Chipotle Scalloped Sweet Potatoes

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Spice things up with this modern take on the classic casserole. Monterey Jack cheese, sprinkled on top just before baking, adds richness to the dish.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 19

Mashed Sweet Potatoes

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Sour cream makes these classic mashed sweet potatoes extra creamy. Serve them with Thanksgiving turkey or a roast.

17 of 19

Sweet Potato Casserole

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A crispy brown sugar and pecan topping makes this classic casserole impossible to resist.

18 of 19

Sweet Potato and Rice Casserole

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This casserole recipe is high in fiber and flavor. Robust sweet potato combines with light and earthy edamame to balance out great taste and bring 7 grams of fiber to the table.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 19

Baked Sweet Potatoes and Chile Wedges

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Here's the quick how to: Brush these sweet wedges with a zesty orange, chili powder, and honey glaze and bake! Serve with our sour cream dip to really wow.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next