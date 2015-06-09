Sweet Potato Recipes
Goat Cheese Mashed Sweet Potatoes
The subtle tang of goat cheese is the perfect match for sweet potatoes. Better yet, the soft cheese makes them even creamier. Top with pistachios and fresh sage for a delectable side.
Sweet Potato-Pumpkin Pie with Cheesy Peanut Streusel
Canned pumpkin and classic spices give this fall recipe the beginnings of a classic pie, but the extras, like creamy sweet potato and flaky peanut crust make it so much better. Lightly sweetened cheese crackers and chopped peanuts form a buttery streusel topping that takes this dessert over the top.
Mashed Sweet Potatoes with Mushrooms and Bacon
Love mashed potatoes? Give our sweet and savory version a try. Golden raisins counter salty bacon and rich cremini mushrooms in a flavorful recipe that takes just 30 minutes to make.
Savory Egg and Sweet Potato Scramble
Save your leftovers for a post-Thanksgiving breakfast. A heart-healthy scramble of spinach, sweet potatoes, and eggs gets a punch of flavor from fresh parsley and a dash of hot sauce.
Sweet Potato and Currant Latkes
Latkes, or potato pancakes, are a typical European side dish. We made ours the German way – sweet! Shredded sweet potatoes studded with currants get fried and topped with applesauce for a delicious and unexpected breakfast option.
The Ultimate Sweet Potato Casserole
Our favorite part of this casserole has got to be the marshmallow topping, especially when it’s a little crisp, and a little gooey. The secret? It’s all about timing.
Sweet Potato Hash
Put a Southwest spin on your next sweet potato recipe with smoky chipotle salsa, black beans, and avocado. Kick the flavor up a notch with fresh cilantro and a sprinkle of chili powder.
Sweet Potato Fries
If you always choose sweet potato fries over regular fries at restaurants, this recipe is a must. The homemade version is baked instead of fried for less fat, but they still have the crispy outside and slightly sweet flavor you love.
Apple-Buttered Sweet Potatoes
For a luscious dessert, try our fall-in-a-bowl blend of sweet potatoes, dried cherries, and pumpkin pie spice. Slices of tart Granny Smith apples add a touch of tart to this recipe.
Lemon-Glazed Sweet Potatoes
It's hard to believe these delicious caramelized sweet potatoes require only 20 minutes of prep time; the light lemon syrup adds a surprising -- and refreshing -- finishing touch.
New Sweet Potato Casseroles
Dress up this classic sweet potato casserole with stir-ins and toppings that match your tastes. A few of our favorites: pineapple and blue cheese; bacon and rosemary; and peanuts and coconut.
Sweet Potatoes with Toasted Pecans
Toasted pecans and sticky-sweet marshmallows top creamy whipped sweet potatoes in this simplified version of sweet potato casserole.
Mama's Candied Yams
We have Tyler Florence's grandmother to thank for this buttery, brown sugar-glazed recipe. Fall spices and juicy orange slices combine for bright, irresistable flavor.
Twice-Baked Sweet Potatoes
Featuring cranberry relish, dried cranberries, and walnuts, this six-ingredient sweet potato side dish will be a hit with your holiday guests.
Chipotle Scalloped Sweet Potatoes
Spice things up with this modern take on the classic casserole. Monterey Jack cheese, sprinkled on top just before baking, adds richness to the dish.
Mashed Sweet Potatoes
Sour cream makes these classic mashed sweet potatoes extra creamy. Serve them with Thanksgiving turkey or a roast.
Sweet Potato Casserole
A crispy brown sugar and pecan topping makes this classic casserole impossible to resist.
Sweet Potato and Rice Casserole
This casserole recipe is high in fiber and flavor. Robust sweet potato combines with light and earthy edamame to balance out great taste and bring 7 grams of fiber to the table.
Baked Sweet Potatoes and Chile Wedges
Here's the quick how to: Brush these sweet wedges with a zesty orange, chili powder, and honey glaze and bake! Serve with our sour cream dip to really wow.