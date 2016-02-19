Slow Cooker Mashed Potatoes for Low-Fuss Comforting Sides
Buttermilk White Cheddar Mashed Potatoes
The combo of buttermilk and white cheddar cheese in these slow cooker mashed potatoes will have everyone swooning in anticipation of the first forkful. And while these potatoes are certainly indulgent, we snuck some cauliflower into the mix for extra nutrients. Top with bacon for extra decadence.
Blue Cheese Mashed Potatoes
If you're a fan of big flavor, this slow cooker mashed potato recipe is about to become a favorite. Bold blue cheese, white pepper, and slightly bitter spinach give every bite a nice flavor boost.
Buy It: Crock-Pot Slow Cooker ($42, Target)
Mashed Sweet Potatoes with Almonds and Cranberries
We took a holiday favorite (mashed sweet potatoes) and added more flavors of the season: molasses, almonds, and cranberries. No matter what time of year you make this potato recipe, it will taste like the holidays.
Mashed Potatoes Four Ways
Keep things exciting with these make-ahead slow cooker mashed potatoes. Use our base recipe for deliciously fluffy mashed potatoes (or sweet potatoes). Or you can choose one of our tasty variations including tangy herb and garlic-herb to match the flavors of your dinner menu.
Maple-Bourbon Mashed Sweet Potatoes
With maple syrup and a splash of bourbon, these mashed sweet potatoes make an indulgent (and irresistible) side. A crumbled-bacon topper adds a bit of salty flavor to balance the sweetness.
Buy It: Hamilton Beach Slow Cooker ($20, Walmart)
Mexican Mashed Potatoes
To give this slow cooker mashed potato recipe a Southern kick, we added ancho chile pepper, Mexican cheese blend, and corn. That makes this a two-in-one veggie side dish perfect for easy, flavorful dinners at home.
Apple-Infused Mashed Sweet Potatoes with Marshmallow
This slow cooker mashed potato recipe will give you all the fall vibes. Marshmallows channel the classic sweet potato pairing, but we also add apple cider, apple butter, and hazelnut liqueur for even more autumn flair. For easy cleanup, our Test Kitchen recommends using a slow cooker liner.
Buy It: Reynolds Slow Cooker Liners ($6, Walmart)
Rustic Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Here it is—one of the most requested mashed potato recipes our Test Kitchen has ever made. And yes, it's made in the slow cooker. Six whole cloves of garlic and bay leaves give the potatoes an unbeatable flavor.
Related: 25 Slow Cooker Thanksgiving Sides That Are Better Than the Bird
Creamy Carrot Mashed Potatoes
If you're ready for a mashed potato mix-up, start here! The addition of sour cream dip, Monterey Jack cheese, and shredded carrots takes the holiday classic to new flavor heights. Trust us, you'll be adding these delicious slow cooker mashed potatoes to the regular menu.
Brown Sugar-Pecan Mashed Sweet Potatoes
It doesn't get much more classic than these mashed sweet potatoes with brown sugar and pecans. The slow cooker mashed potatoes taste just like your favorite Thanksgiving casserole, only with less hands-on time. To freshen the recipe just a bit, we added a mere tablespoon of orange zest for a brighter flavor profile.
Buy It: OXO Potato Masher ($15, Target)
Spicy-Sweet Mashed Sweet Potatoes
Sweet, creamy, and with a bit of heat, these slow cooker mashed sweet potatoes have a lot of delicious flavors going on. The spice comes from harissa paste, a peppery condiment used in Mediterranean and North African cuisines. A sprinkling of toasted sesame seeds adds another texture dimension.
Gouda and Green Onion Mashed Potatoes
Everything is better with cheese! Smoky Gouda cheese adds unbeatable flavor to this creamy slow cooker mashed potatoes recipe. A sprinkling of green onion adds a pop of color for a pretty presentation.
Sesame-Soy Mashed Sweet Potatoes
Soy sauce and mashed sweet potatoes might sound strange but stick with us here. Parsnips and soy sauce make a beautiful contrast to the natural sweetness of sweet potatoes in these slow cooker mashed potatoes. Sprinkle with sesame stick crackers and green onions before serving.
Mashed Red Potatoes with Feta and Kale
Give your mashed potatoes Mediterranean flair by adding kale and feta cheese. Sour cream keeps every bite tangy and creamy. For the ultimate crunchy finish, add crisp-cooked bacon pieces to the bowl.