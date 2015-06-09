23 Potato Recipes Worthy of Your Next Party
Hasselback Potatoes with Seasoned Bread Crumbs
Give baked potatoes a bit of pizzazz by thinly slicing them before coating with butter, bread crumbs, cheese, and fresh herbs. The impressive potato recipe comes out of the oven perfectly crisp on the outside and tender on the inside.
Cheesy Mashed Potato Pots
Brimming with heavy cream and cheese, these scrumptious casseroles are the ultimate mashed potato recipe. Dish them up with roast beef, turkey, or ham.
Mashed Sweet Potatoes with Mushrooms and Bacon
Vitamin-rich sweet potatoes have never tasted better, thanks to a warm mushroom topping and crisp, melt-in-your-mouth bacon. Make the 30-minute mashed potatoes a day in advance to save time during the busy holidays.
Cheesy Mashed Potatoes with Gouda and Crispy Pancetta
Skillet-crisped pancetta and shredded Gouda cheese kick up a creamy blend of russet and red-skin potatoes. Finish the savory side dish with fresh green onions or chives.
Potato Recipe Tip: Want to make this recipe vegetarian? Simply substitute the pancetta for an equal amount of chopped artichoke hearts.
Twice-Baked Pesto Mashed Potatoes
Present party guests with a grab-and-go appetizer option by filling hollowed potatoes with cheesy pesto mashers. A sprinkle of toasted pine nuts gives the dish an added element of sophistication.
Lemon-Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Mashed Yukon gold potatoes get a sunny facelift with freshly squeezed lemon juice and peel. Balance the citrus with salty capers and chopped parsley.
Streusel-Topped Sweet Potatoes
Soft yet crunchy, these sweet potatoes are as healthy as they are delicious, thanks to a crumbly streusel topping. Flaxseeds, rolled oats, cracked wheat, and nuts add fiber and protein to the baked holiday side dish.
Fried Smashed Potatoes
Simple ingredients and an easy cooking technique transform small red potatoes into a true party treat. After boiling, smash and bake the potatoes with olive oil and salt until they're crisp and golden.
Goat Cheese Mashed Sweet Potatoes
Goat cheese, or chevre, is a little bit tangy, incredibly creamy, and a total knockout when blended into fluffy mashed sweet potatoes. Finish the 30-minute side dish with crunchy roasted pistachios.
Scalloped Sweet Potatoes with Fontina Cheese and Thyme
Your mother's gratin recipe gets a modern update with sweet potatoes, shredded Fontina cheese, and fresh thyme. As if its thick and bubbly cream sauce wasn't enough, you can make the potato casserole even more irresistible with a sprinkle of crisp-cooked bacon.
Scalloped Potatoes
Holiday guests love a bubbling casserole of scalloped potatoes. Layer thin slices of spuds with a creamy sauce to make this stellar side.
Sour Cream and Corn Mashers
Why not treat yourself to multiple holiday favorites in one unforgettable side dish? Classic mashed potatoes join fresh corn and green onions in a swirl of sour cream goodness -- but that's just the start. Crisp cornflakes and paprika finish the potatoes with surprising texture and flavor.
Twice-Baked New Potatoes
These pretty twice-baked potato poppers boast a tangy kick from Dijon mustard and smoked paprika. Try to eat just one: We dare you!
White Cheddar Mashed Sweet Potatoes
Sharp white cheddar proves the perfect complement to sweet potatoes in this easy make-ahead recipe. Sauteed apple slices supplement the mashed potatoes with cozy fall flavor.
Goldilocks Potato Pots
A holiday table classic, these petite pots of potatoes can be individualized to fit guest preferences or be kept simple with melty cheese and green onions. Keep them fluffy with a splash of milk.
Rustic Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Give guests a traditional holiday recipe they know and love with slow-cooked mashed potatoes. Fluffy potatoes, garlic, milk, chicken broth: You know the drill. And don't forget the pepper and pats of melty butter!
Sweet Potato Fries
Don't second-guess yourself -- potatoes can absolutely be a finger food when baked into delicious (and nutritious!) sweet potato fries. Sprinkle with chili powder or cumin for spiciness or with sugar for a double dose of sweetness.
Meringue-Topped Sweet Potato Casserole
Your holiday spread would hardly be complete without at least one sweet potato casserole recipe. We topped ours with a homemade meringue, but the recipe can easily be adjusted to accommodate fluffy marshmallow creme.
Duchess Potatoes
Piped pureed potatoes make for a seriously divine starter, which gains an added layer of elegance from freshly grated nutmeg. Don't be intimidated to thumb an indent into the middle to cradle your gravy.
Mustard-Chive Mashed Potatoes
Fifteen minutes of prep, a few pantry ingredients, and presto! Party-ready potatoes are on the table. Oh, and did we mention these creamy Dijon-flavor mashers are only 78 calories per serving?
Party Potatoes with Creamy Aioli
Slow-cooked with red onion and garlic, then paired with a thick homemade aioli sauce, these party potatoes pack serious flavor. The start-it-then-forget-it potatoes will free your hands plus please a hungry crowd.
Fall Pesto Potatoes
Three ingredients and our harvest pesto recipe are all you need to make a whopping 9 cups of comfort food. The garlic-basil topper gives distinct autumn flavor to fluffy mashed potatoes.
Mashed Potato Patties with Tapenade Cream
Combine leftover mashed potatoes with smoked Gouda cheese to make these crisp patties in 30 minutes flat. Top with a spoonful of zesty tapenade sauce.