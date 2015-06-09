23 Potato Recipes Worthy of Your Next Party

June 09, 2015
Baked, smashed, roasted, or fried -- it's hard to go wrong with potatoes. Plus, with a rainbow of rich toppings like bacon, cheese, veggies, and more, the flavor possibilities are endless. So whether you're hosting a holiday get-together or enjoying dinner with friends, these delicious potato recipes are guaranteed crowd-pleasers.
Start Slideshow

1 of 23

Hasselback Potatoes with Seasoned Bread Crumbs

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Give baked potatoes a bit of pizzazz by thinly slicing them before coating with butter, bread crumbs, cheese, and fresh herbs. The impressive potato recipe comes out of the oven perfectly crisp on the outside and tender on the inside.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 23

Cheesy Mashed Potato Pots

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Brimming with heavy cream and cheese, these scrumptious casseroles are the ultimate mashed potato recipe. Dish them up with roast beef, turkey, or ham.

3 of 23

Mashed Sweet Potatoes with Mushrooms and Bacon

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Vitamin-rich sweet potatoes have never tasted better, thanks to a warm mushroom topping and crisp, melt-in-your-mouth bacon. Make the 30-minute mashed potatoes a day in advance to save time during the busy holidays.

Advertisement

4 of 23

Cheesy Mashed Potatoes with Gouda and Crispy Pancetta

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Skillet-crisped pancetta and shredded Gouda cheese kick up a creamy blend of russet and red-skin potatoes. Finish the savory side dish with fresh green onions or chives.

Potato Recipe Tip: Want to make this recipe vegetarian? Simply substitute the pancetta for an equal amount of chopped artichoke hearts.

5 of 23

Twice-Baked Pesto Mashed Potatoes

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Present party guests with a grab-and-go appetizer option by filling hollowed potatoes with cheesy pesto mashers. A sprinkle of toasted pine nuts gives the dish an added element of sophistication.

6 of 23

Lemon-Garlic Mashed Potatoes

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Mashed Yukon gold potatoes get a sunny facelift with freshly squeezed lemon juice and peel. Balance the citrus with salty capers and chopped parsley.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 23

Streusel-Topped Sweet Potatoes

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Soft yet crunchy, these sweet potatoes are as healthy as they are delicious, thanks to a crumbly streusel topping. Flaxseeds, rolled oats, cracked wheat, and nuts add fiber and protein to the baked holiday side dish.

8 of 23

Fried Smashed Potatoes

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Simple ingredients and an easy cooking technique transform small red potatoes into a true party treat. After boiling, smash and bake the potatoes with olive oil and salt until they're crisp and golden.

9 of 23

Goat Cheese Mashed Sweet Potatoes

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Goat cheese, or chevre, is a little bit tangy, incredibly creamy, and a total knockout when blended into fluffy mashed sweet potatoes. Finish the 30-minute side dish with crunchy roasted pistachios.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 23

Scalloped Sweet Potatoes with Fontina Cheese and Thyme

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Your mother's gratin recipe gets a modern update with sweet potatoes, shredded Fontina cheese, and fresh thyme. As if its thick and bubbly cream sauce wasn't enough, you can make the potato casserole even more irresistible with a sprinkle of crisp-cooked bacon.

11 of 23

Scalloped Potatoes

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Holiday guests love a bubbling casserole of scalloped potatoes. Layer thin slices of spuds with a creamy sauce to make this stellar side.

12 of 23

Sour Cream and Corn Mashers

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Why not treat yourself to multiple holiday favorites in one unforgettable side dish? Classic mashed potatoes join fresh corn and green onions in a swirl of sour cream goodness -- but that's just the start. Crisp cornflakes and paprika finish the potatoes with surprising texture and flavor.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 23

Twice-Baked New Potatoes

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These pretty twice-baked potato poppers boast a tangy kick from Dijon mustard and smoked paprika. Try to eat just one: We dare you!

14 of 23

White Cheddar Mashed Sweet Potatoes

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Sharp white cheddar proves the perfect complement to sweet potatoes in this easy make-ahead recipe. Sauteed apple slices supplement the mashed potatoes with cozy fall flavor.

15 of 23

Goldilocks Potato Pots

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A holiday table classic, these petite pots of potatoes can be individualized to fit guest preferences or be kept simple with melty cheese and green onions. Keep them fluffy with a splash of milk.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 23

Rustic Garlic Mashed Potatoes

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Give guests a traditional holiday recipe they know and love with slow-cooked mashed potatoes. Fluffy potatoes, garlic, milk, chicken broth: You know the drill. And don't forget the pepper and pats of melty butter!

17 of 23

Sweet Potato Fries

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Don't second-guess yourself -- potatoes can absolutely be a finger food when baked into delicious (and nutritious!) sweet potato fries. Sprinkle with chili powder or cumin for spiciness or with sugar for a double dose of sweetness.

18 of 23

Meringue-Topped Sweet Potato Casserole

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Your holiday spread would hardly be complete without at least one sweet potato casserole recipe. We topped ours with a homemade meringue, but the recipe can easily be adjusted to accommodate fluffy marshmallow creme.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 23

Duchess Potatoes

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Piped pureed potatoes make for a seriously divine starter, which gains an added layer of elegance from freshly grated nutmeg. Don't be intimidated to thumb an indent into the middle to cradle your gravy.

20 of 23

Mustard-Chive Mashed Potatoes

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Fifteen minutes of prep, a few pantry ingredients, and presto! Party-ready potatoes are on the table. Oh, and did we mention these creamy Dijon-flavor mashers are only 78 calories per serving?

21 of 23

Party Potatoes with Creamy Aioli

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Slow-cooked with red onion and garlic, then paired with a thick homemade aioli sauce, these party potatoes pack serious flavor. The start-it-then-forget-it potatoes will free your hands plus please a hungry crowd.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 23

Fall Pesto Potatoes

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Three ingredients and our harvest pesto recipe are all you need to make a whopping 9 cups of comfort food. The garlic-basil topper gives distinct autumn flavor to fluffy mashed potatoes.

23 of 23

Mashed Potato Patties with Tapenade Cream

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Combine leftover mashed potatoes with smoked Gouda cheese to make these crisp patties in 30 minutes flat. Top with a spoonful of zesty tapenade sauce.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next