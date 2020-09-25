this link opens in a new tab

Creamy, buttery, and oh-so-fluffy, these are the mashed potatoes you'll be dreaming about. Change-up the easy mashed potato recipe with our variations, including Boursin, blue cheese-rosemary, and buttermilk-bacon.

Test Kitchen Tip: Leftover mashed potatoes make great potato pancakes. Fry them and serve those crispy patties with applesauce.