14 Dreamy Mashed Potato Recipes That Will Be the Star of the Dinner Table
It's amazing what a bit of butter and cream can do to a pot of boiled potatoes. Mashed potatoes are a favorite side dish for meats (hello, fried chicken!) and a MUST for the Thanksgiving table. Here we've got classic mashed potato recipes for the traditionalist, as well as innovative mashed potato recipes with cheese, garlic, and even bacon, for a bit of creativity on the table.
Perfect Mashed Potatoes
Creamy, buttery, and oh-so-fluffy, these are the mashed potatoes you'll be dreaming about. Change-up the easy mashed potato recipe with our variations, including Boursin, blue cheese-rosemary, and buttermilk-bacon.
Test Kitchen Tip: Leftover mashed potatoes make great potato pancakes. Fry them and serve those crispy patties with applesauce.
Mashed Potatoes with Savory Thyme Granola
Granola on mashed potatoes? Don't write off the notion just yet. The savory oat- and pumpkin-seed granola blend adds the perfect amount of crunch to those creamy mashed potatoes.
Lemon Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Give your mashed potatoes an Italian twist. This zesty mashed potato recipe combines finely-shredded lemon peel, garlic, briny capers, and parsley.
Sour Cream and Corn Mashers
For an unforgettable side dish, look no further than these unique mashed potatoes. The dish gets a bit of tang from the addition of sour cream and some texture from corn kernels. Your mashed potatoes get extra decadent thanks to corn flake cereal for crunch and a drizzle of melted butter.
Garlic and Herb Mashed Potatoes
Garlic lovers will swoon over this creamy mashed potato recipe. Here we've used purchased mashed potatoes to shortcut the process (only 10 minutes total!) and doctored them up with some creamy garlic-herb semisoft cheese.
Bacon-Blue Cheese Mashed Potatoes
Of course, everything's better with bacon, and mashed potatoes are no exception. Combined with creamy chunks of blue cheese, this is one mashed potato recipe the whole table will rave over. Serve them with a juicy grilled steak and dinner is done.
Cheesy Mashed Potato Pots
Allow everyone to feel fancy at the dinner table thanks to these single-serving cheesy mashed potatoes. The individualized mashed potato casserole recipe makes enough to serve four. If you don't feel like making them separate, use a 1-quart casserole dish instead.
Mashed Yukon Golds with Parsley Butter
Yukon gold potatoes are the perfect vehicle for making buttery and delicious mashed potatoes. Simply adding some fresh parsley (along with plenty of butter) will take your holiday side up a notch. Plus, it gives your dish a pop of color.
Cauliflower-Potato Mash
Lighten-up your carb intake by sharing your mashed potato recipe with some cauliflower. Here the cauliflower gets roasted in the oven before being pureed and added to your mashed potatoes. Since the recipe calls for coconut oil rather than butter, you can easily make these vegan cauliflower mashed potatoes by swapping the milk with unsweetened nondairy milk.
Garlic-Herb Smashed New Potatoes
Prefer your mashed potatoes a little lumpy? Smash them instead! This recipe combines cooked tiny new potatoes with some cream cheese, bacon, garlic, and fresh herbs for a loaded mashed potato side dish the whole family will love.
Garlic Mashed Potatoes and Parsnips
Similar to carrots, parsnips give off an earthy, yet subtly sweet flavor that makes these mashed potatoes extra special. These pair deliciously with your roast turkey with pan gravy.
Buttermilk White Cheddar Mashed Potatoes
These are the indulgent cheesy mashed potatoes you'll crave all the time. Lucky for you, this mashed potato recipe comes together in your slow cooker for less hands-on time. There's some cauliflower in the mix as well for some added fiber.
Mashed Potatoes with Caramelized Onions
Once you try topping your mashed potatoes with caramelized onions, you won't want to return to plain spuds again. It takes a bit of time to coax your onions to become brown and delicious in your skillet, but it's totally worth the effort.
Velvet Mashed Potatoes
Instead of boiling potatoes, these mashed potatoes come together with the help of your oven. That's right, russet potatoes and garlic are roasted to perfection in the oven before getting mashed with butter, sour cream, and cream cheese.
