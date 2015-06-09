17 Juicy Pork Roast Recipes for a Show-Stopping Main Course
Spiced Pork Rib Roast with Seasonal Vegetables
This pork roast recipe gets rubbed with a home-ground spice blend of coriander, cloves, and bay leaf. Infuse some extra herbal flavor into your pork roast by making a slit in the side and placing some fresh sprigs of rosemary. Served with roasted corn and green beans (flavored with the pan drippings), this is a one-pan dinner you won't forget.
Honey-Glazed Pork Roast
Give everyday pork loin a fresh makeover by enjoying a sweet pork roast for dinner thanks to a flavorful honey-lime glaze. Throw your colorful arrangement of bell peppers in the oven the last 45 minutes for an easy and delicious roasted vegetable side.
Festive Pork Roast
As if the name didn't already give it away, this is a pork roast obviously meant to be served at fancy dinners. This pork loin roast recipe gets a long soak in a red wine-based marinade featuring soy, curry, ginger, and garlic. Oh, and that marinade is so good, we've turned it into both a glaze and sauce for this juicy pork roast.
Smoked Italian-Crusted Pork Loin
Get your smoker ready! Once you make this smoked pork roast, you won't want to make it any other way. Allow your pork roast to marinate at least two hours (or overnight) to really absorb the flavors of the garlic-herb rub. Good luck waiting through that delightful smell for the few hours it takes to cook.
Pork Roast, Eggplant, and White Beans
No need to figure out what to serve with pork roast with this all-in-one entreé. Your tender pork roast gets a hearty eggplant mixture of white eggplant (use purple if you can't find it), yellow squash, and white cannellini beans cooked to complete the meal.
Test Kitchen Tip: Allow your pork roast to rest approximately 15 minutes before carving. This allows the juices to reabsorb into the meat, keeping it moist and not dry.
Herbed Apricot Pork Loin Roast
For an almost hands-free main dish, try this delicious slow cooker pork roast. The meat gets cooked in a sweet-and-tangy sauce made from apricot spread, lemon peel, and a hint of brandy. Got leftovers? Try breading slices and enjoying as sandwiches!
Pork with Pears and Barley
Yes, it is possible to get an entire roasted pork tenderloin (and sides!) on the table without spending hours in the kitchen. Canned pears and quick-cooking barley help get this delicious meal on the table fast. Serve that roast pork with pan juices to keep your meat moist and flavorful.
Mushroom-Stuffed Pork Roast
Choose this elegant pork roast as the main dish over the usual ham or turkey on your holiday table. Served beneath a small pool of white wine and shallot sauce, it's going to be difficult to keep yourself from licking the plate clean.
Rosemary and Garlic Smoked Pork Roast
Rub your pork loin with rosemary and oil before grilling. That's right, this smoked pork roast can be accomplished right on your grill to achieve perfectly smoky and succulent status. A squeeze of lime or lemon over your meat before serving makes a tangy finish.
Italian Pork Roast
You only need 20 minutes of hands-on time to enjoy this eye-catching pork roast. The boneless pork shoulder roast gets an herb crust before going into a bath of cherry tomatoes. After your juicy Italian-inspired pork is shredded, you can enjoy it with your favorite sides. We suggest mashed potatoes. Pile the leftovers on a slice of bread for an open-face sandwich.
Mustard-Rubbed Pork Loin with Rhubarb Sauce
Forget cranberry sauce, you're going to want to slather the homemade rhubarb sauce on all your favorite meat dishes. The tangy sauce pairs perfectly with the flavorful mustard-rubbed pork roast. Bonus: the lean cut of meat is ready after less than an hour in the oven.
Pecan-Parmesan Pork with Port Sauce
A cheesy-pecan mixture gives these lean roasted pork tenderloins the perfect amount of crunch. Port (or dry Marsala) is simmered with figs and brown sugar and strained for a sticky-sweet pairing for your sliced pork medallions. Serve with tangy-sweet kumquats and some rice pilaf to complete your fancy dinner.
Pork Roast with Baby Artichokes
Potatoes, carrots, and baby artichokes all go in the pan with pork top loin roast for a one-pan meal you won't be able to stop eating. Choose carrots with the tops intact for a prettier presentation come dinnertime.
Walnut-Encrusted Pork Roast
Need Christmas menu inspiration? Look no further than this classic pork roast. Covered with walnuts and topped with lingonberry (or cranberry) sauce, this boneless pork roast recipe is perfect for sharing with your family during the holidays.
Jamaican Jerk Pork Loin
This pork roast recipe goes tropical for a fabulous main course perfect for any time of the year. Fresh mint and pepper jelly blend for just the right balance sweet heat in the fruity homemade salsa. It's a spicy accent that goes great with the juicy slices of pork.
Saucy Apple Pork Roast
When you want to pull out the stops to impress dinner guests, this pork roast recipe won't disappoint. A sweet and savory apple mixture gets thrown into the roasting pan for the last 30 minutes to get nice and tender. Be sure to tent your roast with foil after removing from the oven for 10 minutes to let the juices redistribute throughout your pork roast.
Cochito Chiapaneco
Don't let uncommon the name keep you away. Chochito is Spanish for roasted pork and Chiapaneco regards the Mexican state of Chiapas. The pork roast gets marinated with a wet rub containing chile peppers, onion, sherry, vinegar, and garlic (plus some fabulous spices!) before getting slow-roasted to perfection. Serve with cebollas encurtidas, a Mexican-inspired version of pickled red onions. We're pretty sure the leftovers would make excellent pork tacos.