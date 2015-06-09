No need to figure out what to serve with pork roast with this all-in-one entreé. Your tender pork roast gets a hearty eggplant mixture of white eggplant (use purple if you can't find it), yellow squash, and white cannellini beans cooked to complete the meal.

Test Kitchen Tip: Allow your pork roast to rest approximately 15 minutes before carving. This allows the juices to reabsorb into the meat, keeping it moist and not dry.