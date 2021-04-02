13 Leftover Ham Recipes You'll Look Forward to Making
So you cooked a big holiday feast and now have a ton of leftover ham. Here you'll find some amazing leftover ham recipes that go beyond a leftover ham soup or sandwich (though we've got those, too). These leftover ham ideas from our Test Kitchen will have you excited to enjoy your leftovers in new, delicious ways.
Ham, Asparagus, and Cheese Strata
When in doubt, turn leftover ham (and bread!) into a delicious breakfast. You can easily whip up this cheesy egg bake the night before. Once morning arrives, all you'll have to do is pop it in the oven and enjoy a cup of coffee while it bakes.
Leftover Ham Chef's Salad
This leftover ham recipe is so great, our Test Kitchen made sure it was part of the title. Simply chop your leftover ham and toss it with crisp lettuce, veggies, hard-cooked eggs, and plenty of cheese. It's a main dish salad you'll crave even when there's no more leftover ham from Easter.
Broccoli Gravy Toasts
Step aside, avocado toast! This leftover ham recipe is definitely changing the fancy toast topper game. A quick skillet gravy comes together with leftover ham, broccoli butter, and onions. Served over thick toasted bread, it's a delicious quick meal for busy days.
Ham and Pea Tortellini
Decadent meals don't have to take a ton of time to prepare. Take this 20-minute pasta recipe, for example. Cheese tortellini, leftover ham, and peas swim in a rich, creamy sauce. A couple handfuls of arugula add a peppery bite while also providing extra nutrients to the dish.
Baked Eggs and Ham
We love a good skillet meal and this leftover ham recipe is perfect for breakfast or a quick breakfast-for-dinner idea. Leeks add a light onion flavor while cream and Gruyère cheese add richness to every bite.
Tex-Mex Ham and Beans
This leftover ham recipe takes plain baked beans to the next level. To really bring the heat, add some fresh jalapeño peppers to the pan. Top with cilantro before digging into your Southwestern-inspired beans.
Scalloped Potato and Ham Soup
If you love scalloped potatoes, wait until you try this cozy soup. It's got the same creamy flavor as the potato side, only we've added lots of veggies and leftover ham to the pot. Lightly toasted and seasoned panko breadcrumbs add an irresistible crunch.
Quiche
There's nothing like starting the day with a slice of quiche with a buttery, flaky piecrust. This simple quiche recipe can be easily adapted to whatever you've got on hand. In this case, we're obviously starting with leftover ham, but feel free to use chicken or crab, too.
One-Pot Ham and Greens Pasta
This one-pot meal is sure to make weeknight dinners a breeze. And when we say one pot, we mean it. The leftover ham, pasta, and greens all require a single Dutch oven to come together for less mess.
Sweet Potato Biscuit Sandwiches with Ham and Redeye Gravy
Talk about a mouthwatering brunch! Everyone will be snapping a pic before diving into one of these delicious leftover ham biscuit sandwiches. If you haven't had a chance to try redeye gravy yet, you can make it using leftover coffee (yes, coffee!).
Creamy Potato Casserole
Needing a comforting dinner tonight? This leftover ham casserole is going to hit the spot. Bread, ham, and potatoes are baked in a decadent homemade sauce made with Gruyére cheese and cream cheese.
Ham with Leeks and Dilled Potatoes
Use purchased diced potatoes and leftover ham to get this speedy dinner on the table in no time (20 minutes). We added leeks and asparagus for a one-pan dinner recipe the whole family can enjoy. Top with Havarti cheese for a buttery finish.
Lentil-Ham Soup
Keep this leftover ham soup recipe in mind for the day after Easter. The easy slow cooker dump dinner comes together in minutes. You'll look forward to coming home to a comforting bowl of this delicious soup.
