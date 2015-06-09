Our Best Ham Recipes
Brown Sugar- and Whiskey-Glazed Ham
This ham is glazed with a delicious mixture of brown sugar, cola, and whiskey. It's guaranteed to be the star of any dinner table.
Cherry-Stuffed Ham
This perfect holiday ham is oozing with lush fruit thanks to a double dose of cherries: dried tart cherries and fresh cherry juice. A smear of peach jam makes a super-sweet finale.
Maple-Mustard Ham Rolls with Mac and Cheese
We found a way to make macaroni and cheese even more delicious—just serve it in these mouthwatering ham rolls. Top with a yummy maple syrup sauce and panko breadcrumbs for a dish that will please everyone.
One-Pot Ham and Greens Pasta
This so-easy pasta dish is perfect for a busy weeknight—it's ready in just 20 minutes! Ham provides protein, while kale adds a helping of veggies to this one-pot dinner.
Ham and Sweet Potato Mini Flatbreads
Enjoy some of your favorite holiday flavors any time of the year with this super easy flatbread recipe. Just top flatbreads with sweet potatoes, spinach, and ham, then finish with mozzarella cheese and cranberry sauce.
Ham and Egg Sandwiches
Upgrade your basic ham sandwich by using French bread and topping with Havarti cheese, pickle slices, and hard-cooked eggs. You'll never want to go back to plain ham and swiss!
Ham, Asparagus, and Cheese Strata
This loaded breakfast strata is filled with ham, asparagus, French bread, eggs, and Gruyere cheese. Make this casserole ahead, then pop it in the oven before serving. Mornings just got a whole lot better.
Creamy Ham Chowder
Treat yourself to a creamy, colorful, and low-cal ham chowder. From crisp onions and carrots to cheesy broccoli florets, this heartwarming, slow-cooked dinner is brimming with healthy and delicious toss-ins.
Ham and Cheese Slab Pies
Frozen puff pastries make prep for these golden slab pies so simple. Layer ham, red onion, and Gruyere cheese over cream cheese for a lavish twist on the go-to sandwich melt.
Ham-Vegetable Medley
Sliced ham makes a rich base for sweet potatoes and fork-tender sprouts. Drizzle them all in melt-in-your-mouth apple butter, then serve alongside a toasty baguette.
Ham and Brie Bread Pudding
Fresh garlic, herbed focaccia, Brie cheese, and chopped ham make an undeniably savory team for your slow cooker. Add snips of dried tomatoes to heighten the dish's bold French flavors.
Roasted Ham and Potatoes
A little olive oil and some thyme go a long way in this roasted ham-and-potato dinner. Brush each slice of ham with poppy orange marmalade for a hint of sweetness.
How to Bake a Ham
Sweet, juicy ham is always a hit with family and friends. From the temperature to the glaze, we'll show you the tips and tricks for baking a ham to perfection.
Apple, Ham, and Brie Panini
Leftover ham never tasted better than in these tart cranberry-slathered Brie panini with apple. Brush the outsides of your sandwiches with olive oil before pressing.
Pineapple-Glazed Ham
Pineapple, dark rum, and dry mustard create a tantalizing, tropical-inspired glaze for baked ham.
Ham and Pea Soup
Loaded with vegetables and herbs, this soup gets a burst of robust flavor from a handful of bite-size ham pieces. Top with yogurt and fresh lemon wedges.
Chutney-Glazed Ham with Roasted Asparagus
Give roasted ham a surprising twist with an easy glaze of mango chutney, honey, and stone-ground mustard. Oil-drizzled asparagus spears make a crisp, hearty side.
Ham on Biscuits with Red-Eye Gravy
Serve ham on sliced hot biscuits and drizzle with coffee-spiked gravy for a casual brunch or lunch recipe.
Brown-Sugar-Glazed Ham
This four-ingredient ham is a party staple you'll make again and again. All you need is ham, brown sugar, red wine vinegar, and fresh mint sprigs.
Ham and Potatoes au Gratin
This classic cheesy potato bake becomes a crowd-pleasing main dish when you stir in ham and roasted red peppers.
Wild Rice-Ham Soup
This comforting slow cooker soup is a mouthwatering way to repurpose leftover ham. Plus, it's brimming with warm, tender veggies that offer a delicious fix of fiber.
Lentil-Ham Soup
Fresh spinach and Parmesan cheese add something special to this slow cooker ham, veggie, and lentil soup.
Greens, Eggs, and Ham Loaf
This ham loaf is the perfect dish for a weekend brunch or a night when having breakfast for supper sounds super. A no-cook mock hollandaise sauce adds flavor.
Greens, Beans, and Ham
Saute Great Northern beans, ham strips, and fresh spinach in garlic and olive oil for a satisfying side dish.
Potato-Ham Bake
This classic ham and potato bake is timeless—you can adapt it to any season or occasion. Fresh asparagus, tarragon, and peppery chives give this tasty dinner some crisp green.
Creamy Macaroni and Cheese Ham Bake
Classic mac and cheese and cubed ham meet in this creamy, surefire recipe. Simmer asparagus and mushrooms in white wine, then toss with linguine for a delicious 20-minute dinner.