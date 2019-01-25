How to Cook Ham for a Classic Holiday Dinner
Learn how to cook a ham like a pro. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, we've got step-by-step instructions for cooking a ham in the oven, plus information about the different types of ham. Get ready to make this year's holiday meal the best ever, because cooking ham has never been easier.
Our Best Ham Recipes
Smoky, salty, and juicy ham is an easy accompaniment to many always-on-hand ingredients, such as eggs, cheese, and potatoes. Whether it's a glazed ham for the holidays or a creamy ham strata for breakfast, you can try all of our favorite ham recipes.
How to Glaze a Ham for the Holidays or Easy Dinners
Never serve a naked ham. Glazing is a cinch!