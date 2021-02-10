Air-Fryer Pork Recipes for Lean Takes on Pork Chops, Ribs, and More
If you're craving crispy pork dumplings or juicy pork ribs, try one of our delicious air-fryer pork recipes for appetizers and main dishes made lighter. Air-fryer pork chops might require less oil, but they still pack tons of flavor.
Creating a delicious meal with quick-cooking pork is excellent for easy weeknight meals, comforting family suppers, and every meal occasion. Pork cooks fast on the grill and gets nice and juicy in the oven, but you can achieve equally delicious pork recipes using your air fryer. The versatile meat is a lean main dish option for a boost of protein without packing on a ton of fat. Now you can rely on even less fat going into your pork dishes with the help of your air fryer. The next time you grab a package of pork chops, ribs, or sausage from the store, consider one of these air-fryer pork recipes for delicious appetizers or meals in no time.
The most difficult part of making this air-fryer pork recipe? Well, nothing, really. Toss some bratwurst and peppers in the air fryer. While that's going, stir together beer, mustard, and a few spices. Voilà! You've got a quick and easy snack for family game night.
Sure, the egg rolls at your local takeout spot are irresistible. But when you're trying to limit your oil intake, a deep-fried treat isn't the best healthy snack option. Here you can enjoy the crunchy treat with only one (yes, one!) teaspoon of oil. We used ground pork and cabbage, in this air-fryer recipe. The salt level is also kept lower by creating a homemade dipping sauce with low-sodium soy sauce.
Step aside slow-cooker ribs, these air-fryer pork ribs are about to blow your mind. It only takes 20 minutes to cook these beauties and with how delicious they are, they'll likely disappear even faster. The star of these juicy, tender ribs is the homemade spicy-sweet glaze featuring chipotle pepper, apricot preserves, and ginger.
For a quick all-in-one meal, look no further than these air-fryer pork chops. Seasoned pork chops and Brussels sprouts both cook together and (depending on the desired meat temperature) cook in as little as 10 minutes.
First of all, how pretty is this meal?! The jerk-spiced air-fryer pork tenderloin kabobs pair beautifully with the fresh salsa of mango, black beans, and lime. Serve over a bed of hot cooked rice for a delicious healthy dinner that is sure to get rave reviews from kids and adults alike.
Here's another air-fryer pork recipe that pays tribute to your favorite takeout food minus the oil bath. For a delightful veggie crunch in every bite, we've added stir-fried bok choy with garlic and ginger. The soy dipping sauce adds the perfect amount of tang to your appetizer course.
A traditional Scotch egg is a hard-cooked egg wrapped in a seasoned sausage mixture and fried. To eliminate the need for oil, the air fryer does a remarkable job getting the exterior nice and crispy. Serve over a bed of peppery arugula greens and a drizzle of Sriracha mayo.
