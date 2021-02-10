Creating a delicious meal with quick-cooking pork is excellent for easy weeknight meals, comforting family suppers, and every meal occasion. Pork cooks fast on the grill and gets nice and juicy in the oven, but you can achieve equally delicious pork recipes using your air fryer. The versatile meat is a lean main dish option for a boost of protein without packing on a ton of fat. Now you can rely on even less fat going into your pork dishes with the help of your air fryer. The next time you grab a package of pork chops, ribs, or sausage from the store, consider one of these air-fryer pork recipes for delicious appetizers or meals in no time.