Our Best Quick and Easy Pork Ideas

June 09, 2015
From hearty pork chops with a creamy mushroom sauce to smoked bratwurst with napa cabbage, these delicious dinners are all ready in 30 minutes or less.
Start Slideshow

1 of 26

Pork Chops, Apples & Greens

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Top crispy pork chops with apples, spinach, and a quick pan-gravy of honey, mustard, and vinegar.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 26

Five-Spice Pork Kabobs

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These grilled pork skewers get a punch of Thai flavor from cilantro, peanuts, and lime. Serve them on a bed of pasta with sliced melon or crisp veggies on the side.

3 of 26

Pork Loin with Parsnips and Pears

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Drizzle a thick sauce of Worcestershire sauce, olive oil, and pear nectar over succulent pork and sautéed pears and parsnips.

Advertisement

4 of 26

Ginger Pork Rolls

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A golden raisin-red onion topping sweetens these succulent pork sandwiches; cucumber slices add crunch.

5 of 26

Pork Chops with Fennel Salad

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Quick-cooking pork chops are topped with a bright and refreshing salad of oranges, sliced pear, and crunchy fennel for a supper that's ready in just 27 minutes.

6 of 26

How to Bake Pork Chops

Juicy pork chops can be yours! Watch us demo our three steps to success.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 26

Pork Kabobs with Onion Cakes & Peanut Sauce

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Dunk broiled pork kabobs and quick-cooking onion cakes into an easy peanut butter, honey, and soy sauce dip for a Thai-inspired dinner that's ready in just 30 minutes.

8 of 26

Pork Cutlets with Brussels Sprouts

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A spiced cream sauce adds a bit of pizzazz to this easy weeknight recipe. Brussels sprouts make a healthy side dish.

9 of 26

Chili-Peanut Pork Chops with Carrot-Cucumber Salad

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

An irresistible weeknight favorite, this flavorful pork dish is ready in 20 minutes.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 26

Apricot Pork with Garlic Green Beans

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Our three-ingredient apricot glaze makes this pork recipe irresistible. The green bean side is so easy you can make it in the microwave.

11 of 26

Pork and Potato Skillet

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This easy comfort-food recipe combines frozen hash browns and veggies with other handy ingredients for a quick dinner the whole family will love.

12 of 26

Greens, Beans and Ham

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This one-dish recipe is a fast and tasty meal, thanks to convenient ingredients such as pre-cooked ham, canned beans, and frozen spinach. Plus it's is packed with vitamins, protein, and fiber.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 26

Peppered Pork Chops and Pilaf

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Hosting a last-minute dinner party? Try this hearty, no-fuss pork chop recipe -- it's ready in less than 30 minutes.

14 of 26

Oriental Pork and Vegetables

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Perfect for weeknights on the go, this delicious Asian-inspired recipe combines meaty pork tenderloin, frozen veggies, and a simple sauce with ramen noodles for a winning dinner.

15 of 26

Mu Shu-Style Pork Roll-Ups

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

With only five ingredients, we've turned this Asian-inspired takeout favorite into a delicious wrap sandwich that's ready in 20 minutes.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 26

Pan-Seared Pork Burgers with Peppers and Mushrooms

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Topped with a zingy mix of mayonnaise, Worcestershire sauce, and black pepper -- and served on flatbread -- this fresh burger recipe takes just 20 minutes to make.

17 of 26

Cuban Fried Rice

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This Cuban-inspired dish requires just seven ingredients to whip up. Fresh pineapple tempers the spice of chopped jalapeno peppers, while chunks of ham make it nice and filling.

18 of 26

Pork & Potatoes with Tomato Relish

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A topping of grilled onions, fresh tomatoes, and red wine vinaigrette adds pizzazz to classic comfort food.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 26

Polenta-Sausage Bowl

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Crisp-tender zucchini, zesty Italian sausage, juicy grape tomatoes, and sliced mushrooms top creamy polenta. Italian seasoning and fresh Parmesan cheese make a pretty (and tasty) garnish.

20 of 26

Pork Chops Primavera

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A simple blend of apple butter and soy sauce jazzes up basic pork chops. Fresh green beans and cherry tomatoes make a colorful -- and healthy -- side.

21 of 26

Ham-Vegetable Medley

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A tangy-sweet combo of apple butter and vinegar jazzes up skillet-grilled ham, sweet potatoes, and brussels sprouts.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 26

Sausage & Orzo

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This simple supper of sausage, orzo, green onions, and sweet peppers tosses together in minutes; leftovers make a great lunch.

23 of 26

Spinach Salad with Ancho Chili Pepper Chops

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Spicy pork and crisp bacon top garden-fresh spinach. Fresh onion sauteed with vinegar and chili pepper makes a simple and flavorful dressing.

24 of 26

Peppered Pork with Chive Sauce

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A cream cheese and chive sauce laced with sherry gives pepper-coated pork chops delicious flavor. Serve carrots or a green salad on the side.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 26

Wilted Cabbage & Brats

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Fresh apples lend a touch of fall to napa cabbage and smoked bratwurst. Sour cream, sage, and Dijon mustard dressing adds zest.

26 of 26

Cornmeal-Crusted Pork

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Fresh green beans and zucchini add a colorful, healthy touch to this hearty meat dish.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next