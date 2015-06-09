Our Best Quick and Easy Pork Ideas
Pork Chops, Apples & Greens
Top crispy pork chops with apples, spinach, and a quick pan-gravy of honey, mustard, and vinegar.
Five-Spice Pork Kabobs
These grilled pork skewers get a punch of Thai flavor from cilantro, peanuts, and lime. Serve them on a bed of pasta with sliced melon or crisp veggies on the side.
Pork Loin with Parsnips and Pears
Drizzle a thick sauce of Worcestershire sauce, olive oil, and pear nectar over succulent pork and sautéed pears and parsnips.
Ginger Pork Rolls
A golden raisin-red onion topping sweetens these succulent pork sandwiches; cucumber slices add crunch.
Pork Chops with Fennel Salad
Quick-cooking pork chops are topped with a bright and refreshing salad of oranges, sliced pear, and crunchy fennel for a supper that's ready in just 27 minutes.
How to Bake Pork Chops
Juicy pork chops can be yours! Watch us demo our three steps to success.
Pork Kabobs with Onion Cakes & Peanut Sauce
Dunk broiled pork kabobs and quick-cooking onion cakes into an easy peanut butter, honey, and soy sauce dip for a Thai-inspired dinner that's ready in just 30 minutes.
Pork Cutlets with Brussels Sprouts
A spiced cream sauce adds a bit of pizzazz to this easy weeknight recipe. Brussels sprouts make a healthy side dish.
Chili-Peanut Pork Chops with Carrot-Cucumber Salad
An irresistible weeknight favorite, this flavorful pork dish is ready in 20 minutes.
Apricot Pork with Garlic Green Beans
Our three-ingredient apricot glaze makes this pork recipe irresistible. The green bean side is so easy you can make it in the microwave.
Pork and Potato Skillet
This easy comfort-food recipe combines frozen hash browns and veggies with other handy ingredients for a quick dinner the whole family will love.
Greens, Beans and Ham
This one-dish recipe is a fast and tasty meal, thanks to convenient ingredients such as pre-cooked ham, canned beans, and frozen spinach. Plus it's is packed with vitamins, protein, and fiber.
Peppered Pork Chops and Pilaf
Hosting a last-minute dinner party? Try this hearty, no-fuss pork chop recipe -- it's ready in less than 30 minutes.
Oriental Pork and Vegetables
Perfect for weeknights on the go, this delicious Asian-inspired recipe combines meaty pork tenderloin, frozen veggies, and a simple sauce with ramen noodles for a winning dinner.
Mu Shu-Style Pork Roll-Ups
With only five ingredients, we've turned this Asian-inspired takeout favorite into a delicious wrap sandwich that's ready in 20 minutes.
Pan-Seared Pork Burgers with Peppers and Mushrooms
Topped with a zingy mix of mayonnaise, Worcestershire sauce, and black pepper -- and served on flatbread -- this fresh burger recipe takes just 20 minutes to make.
Cuban Fried Rice
This Cuban-inspired dish requires just seven ingredients to whip up. Fresh pineapple tempers the spice of chopped jalapeno peppers, while chunks of ham make it nice and filling.
Pork & Potatoes with Tomato Relish
A topping of grilled onions, fresh tomatoes, and red wine vinaigrette adds pizzazz to classic comfort food.
Polenta-Sausage Bowl
Crisp-tender zucchini, zesty Italian sausage, juicy grape tomatoes, and sliced mushrooms top creamy polenta. Italian seasoning and fresh Parmesan cheese make a pretty (and tasty) garnish.
Pork Chops Primavera
A simple blend of apple butter and soy sauce jazzes up basic pork chops. Fresh green beans and cherry tomatoes make a colorful -- and healthy -- side.
Ham-Vegetable Medley
A tangy-sweet combo of apple butter and vinegar jazzes up skillet-grilled ham, sweet potatoes, and brussels sprouts.
Sausage & Orzo
This simple supper of sausage, orzo, green onions, and sweet peppers tosses together in minutes; leftovers make a great lunch.
Spinach Salad with Ancho Chili Pepper Chops
Spicy pork and crisp bacon top garden-fresh spinach. Fresh onion sauteed with vinegar and chili pepper makes a simple and flavorful dressing.
Peppered Pork with Chive Sauce
A cream cheese and chive sauce laced with sherry gives pepper-coated pork chops delicious flavor. Serve carrots or a green salad on the side.
Wilted Cabbage & Brats
Fresh apples lend a touch of fall to napa cabbage and smoked bratwurst. Sour cream, sage, and Dijon mustard dressing adds zest.
Cornmeal-Crusted Pork
Fresh green beans and zucchini add a colorful, healthy touch to this hearty meat dish.