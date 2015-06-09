Our Best Pizza Recipes Will Make You Want to Toss Your Takeout Menus
Fresh Tomato Pizza with Oregano and Mozzarella
Look to your garden or farmers market for ingredients for this homemade pizza recipe. The fresher the arugula, oregano, and cherry tomatoes are, the better each bite will taste! Thin slices of prosciutto and melty mozzarella cheese give this bright pizza just the touch of heartiness it needs.
Gluten-Free Homemade Pizza
Pizza is for everyone, as this recipe proves. Use a gluten-free flour blend to form a thin and crispy crust, then pile on all of your favorite toppings. This cheese pizza recipe adds red onion, green bell peppers, and mushrooms, but when it comes to pizza toppings, there are no wrong answers.
Roasted Vegetable-Chicken Sausage Pizza
If you want tons of toppings, this homemade pizza recipe has got 'em all. Mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, asparagus, and Italian chicken sausage all crowd onto each slice, and that’s just the start. Once your pizza comes out of the oven, you can kick it up another notch by adding a few more last-minute flavor enhancers like fresh herbs and olives.
Steak, Egg, and Goat Cheese Pizza
Is this pizza breakfast, lunch, or dinner? No matter what time of day you choose to eat it, the combination of roast beef, kale, eggs, bell peppers, and goat cheese sitting on top of whole grain crust always satisfies. It’s the best pizza recipe to make when you want something utterly delicious and unlike anything your local takeout restaurant serves up.
Loaded Cheeseburger Skillet Pizza
If you’re torn between making burgers or pizza for dinner, have both. This cast-iron pizza recipe cooks up quick and blends your favorite pizza toppings and burger condiments. Just one bite will have you convinced that pickles, ketchup, and mustard are a perfect pizza match.
Fresh Mexican-Style Salad Pizza
Instead of traditional marinara, this Mexican-style pizza uses a blend of mashed pinto beans, salsa, and taco seasoning for sauce. It gives each bite plenty of kick and combines two favorite weeknight meals: pizza and Mexican-inspired cuisine. Top this veggie pizza recipe with romaine lettuce, avocado, jicama, and mango for a speedy, fresh dinner.
Focaccia-Camembert Pizza
You can leave your rolling pin in the cupboard. This easy pizza recipe uses prepared focaccia for the crust, so you can add your toppings right away. Broil for just a few minutes to slightly melt the Camembert cheese and cook the tomatoes, then dig right in.
Quatro Stagioni
Put an end to topping debates once and for all. Split your pie into four sections so everyone can enjoy their favorite pizza for dinner. This homemade pizza recipe uses combinations like roasted red pepper with basil and artichokes with Parmesan, but it’s easily customizable with any toppings.
Four-Cheese White Pizza
Cheese lovers, add this white pizza recipe to your menu right now. No marinara sauce, just a tantalizing combination of mozzarella, provolone, Asiago, and ricotta cheeses. Just before serving, add a sprinkle of toasted pine nuts to help enhance the rich flavors.
Pizza Primavera
Gather all your fresh spring vegetables. Whole wheat flatbreads are just strong enough to hold up all the toppings on this veggie pizza recipe. With asparagus, bell peppers, red onions, mushrooms, and cherry tomatoes, each slice is a garden smorgasbord.
Chorizo and Black Bean Pizza Pie
Say hello to the easiest deep dish pizza you’ve ever made. Instead of pulling out the pizza stone, reach for your slow cooker and line it with pizza dough. Then fill with chorizo sausage, black beans, and cheese for an ultra-easy taco pizza recipe.
Cauliflower-Crusted Pizza
Add an extra dose of veggies to pizza night by replacing traditional dough with a healthier cauliflower crust. Make this pizza recipe from scratch by pulsing the cauliflower in a food processor, squeezing out the water, and forming it into a crust with bread crumbs and cheese. Once it has a head start on baking, add your favorite toppings just like any other pizza.
Apple Pizza with Bacon
As soon as fall rolls around and fresh apples are in season, serve this easy homemade pizza recipe for dinner. It starts with frozen dough, which cuts down on a lot of prep, then gets a decadent topping of sliced Gala apples, bacon, and blue cheese. It’s a sweet and savory twist on pizza everyone will love.
Baked Potato Pizza
Pizza and baked potatoes are both better when they’re loaded with toppings, so why not combine the two? This homemade pizza recipe borrows from the best of both. That means Yukon potato slices, bacon, and three cheeses top this ultra-yummy dish.
Sausage-Mushroom Breakfast Pizza
There’s no wrong time to eat pizza, especially when you’re making a homemade breakfast pizza. Get a quick start in the morning by topping frozen dough with sausage, mushrooms, eggs, and cheese. If that’s not enough to wake you up, add a drizzle of salsa for an extra kick.
Grandma-Style Pizza with Capocollo and Fennel
Grab your baking pan and make the best homemade pizza recipe for sharing with family. Everyone will love the simple mozzarella, capocollo, and fennel toppings, and it makes enough to share. Give everyone the option to customize their slice with a few last-minute toppers like fresh herbs and crushed red pepper.
Veggie Banh Mi Pizza
This veggie pizza recipe is inspired by traditional Vietnamese banh mi sandwiches with a bit of a twist. Instead of serving up quick-pickled carrots and onions and fresh cucumbers on bread, swap in homemade pizza dough. A blend of hoisin sauce, honey, sesame oil, soy sauce, and rice vinegar is just the one-of-a-kind sauce this special pizza deserves.
Roasted Garlic-Goat Cheese Pizza
Ever roasted a head of garlic? It gets ultra-soft and takes on a milder, sweeter flavor that’s perfect for pairing with goat cheese and basil vinaigrette. Once you try it, you might never go back to plain marinara and cheese.
Beef and Blue Pizza
Creamy blue cheese, peppery roast beef, red onion, and bell pepper top this dazzling pizza—and it's all ready in less than 20 minutes thanks to the purchased pizza crust. That means this easy pizza recipe is definitely quicker than delivery.
Mini-Meatball Pizza
Homemade meatballs, sauce, and dough make this pepper-topped pizza better than anything you'll find at a pizza joint. Make this pizza recipe at home with provolone cheese for a slight change-up from classic mozzarella.
Tomato Pizza Rolls
Switch it up on pizza night and try these pizza rolls filled with prosciutto, Parmesan, and tomatoes. Somewhere between a simple cheese pizza recipe and a calzone, individual rolls are a fun way to serve a dinnertime favorite. No time for homemade dough? Just use store-bought for an easy substitute.
Mushroom-Garlic Pizza
Savory herb oil and caramelized garlic pair with two types of mushrooms and a hearty dose of Gruyère cheese for a sophisticated take on meatless pizza that's worth the extra effort. Meat lovers could add bacon or ham to this veggie pizza recipe, but it’s super delish without any meat at all.
Spring Breakfast Pizza with Spiced Hollandaise
This homemade pizza recipe is one of the best ways to start a casual weekend brunch. Everyone will want to try a slice, especially when they see it's topped with hard-cooked eggs, cherry tomatoes, asparagus, and homemade creamy hollandaise.
Chicken Pizza with a Kick
Move over, marinara. Fiery picante sauce adds a kick to this hearty pizza piled high with chicken, bell pepper, onion, and sharp cheddar cheese. The only tricky part of this easy pizza recipe is waiting for it to finish baking to snag a slice.
Pizza Margherita
Topped with zesty tomato sauce, pungent basil, and fresh mozzarella cheese, this crispy-crust pizza recipe originated in Naples, Italy. It’s one of the best recipes there is for a reason, and everyone should try making it at home at least once (it’s also super easy).
Chorizo-Topped Mexican-Style Pizzas
Much tastier than fast-food versions, this fresh pizza recipe incorporates spicy chorizo sausage, creamy avocado, and tangy cilantro. Use tortillas as a quick, ready-to-eat crust, then load the toppings onto this taco pizza recipe.
Buffalo Chicken Pizzas
Southwest-flavor chicken strips, creamy blue cheese dressing, bottled hot pepper sauce, and crisp celery give these pizzas all the irresistible flavor of your favorite wings. Serve this BBQ chicken pizza recipe for dinner or make it as an appetizer for a game day party.