The Most Delicious Gluten-Free Pizza Crusts You’ll Ever Taste

There's no need to sacrifice your love for pizza when following a gluten-free diet. Whether you have an allergy to wheat or are trying to cut carbs, we've got some seriously delicious gluten-free pizza crusts to get your pizza fix with wholesome ingredients.

Craving pizza but can't have gluten? You're in the right place! Sure, the already-made gluten-free pizza options in the store and restaurants are pretty impressive, but there's something about making homemade pizza that really hits the spot. When it comes to gluten-free pizza, you might automatically think of the healthier options out there (i.e. made with veggies such as cauliflower or spaghetti squash rather than wheat flour). Those are great and we have plenty of those recipes to share, but you can also enjoy a yeasted gluten-free pizza dough that rivals the real thing. With one of these amazing gluten-free pizza crust recipes made from the pros in our Test Kitchen, you'll never have to worry about trying to find the best takeout spot for allergy-friendly pies again.

Image zoom Credit: Karla Conrad

Homemade Gluten-Free Pizza Dough

There are a lot of flour substitutes on the market today, but if you're new to the gluten-free scene, do yourself a favor and make this easy homemade gluten-free flour mix. By using a gluten-free flour mix, you'll have the best chance of replicating the same texture and consistency in recipes calling for all-purpose flour. Our gluten-free pizza crust is made just like its wheat-filled counterparts (yeast included!), which makes it the perfect vehicle for topping with your favorite ingredients. To achieve a restaurant-caliber taste and signature crispy texture, we recommend baking gluten-free pizza on a pizza stone ($11, Target).

Image zoom

Gluten-Free Pizza Crust with Swiss Chard and Asparagus

Get an extra helping of greens for the day in the crust of your pizza with this gluten-free pizza crust recipe. For optimal flavor, this healthy take on pizza requires sautéing the greens and asparagus with garlic and onion. From there, the greens combine with brown rice (yay, whole grains!), eggs, and Parmesan cheese. After a quick go under the broiler, your gluten-free pizza is ready for sauce, cheese, and toppings.

Image zoom Credit: Blaine Moats

Cauliflower Gluten-Free Pizza Crust

Used as a healthy swap for rice, mashed potatoes, and more, cauliflower is no stranger to the low-carb scene. This gluten-free pizza crust is made with riced cauliflower and almond flour. Add some garlic and fresh herbs to the mix, and you've got a seriously delicious, chewy pizza. Use whatever toppings you like, but this gluten-free crust is especially good with homemade pesto and plenty of mozzarella cheese.

Image zoom

Gluten-Free Zucchini Pizza Crust

One bite of this gluten-free pizza and you'll be surprised at how close the texture gets to a classic pizza crust. This is thanks to a blend of shredded zucchini, gluten-free flour, and cornmeal. Zucchini's high potassium count is also a bonus for anyone trying to maintain a heart-healthy diet. Have fun using up your harvest of summer squash with this easy gluten-free recipe on hand.

Image zoom Credit: Andy Lyons

Gluten-Free Spaghetti Squash Pizza Crust

Spaghetti squash isn't just a low-carb pasta option anymore. The naturally pasta-like winter squash actually makes a delicious gluten-free pizza base. Our easy 4-ingredient recipe only needs an egg to help bind the spaghetti squash crust. We like making the crusts miniature-sized so everyone can make a personal pie with their desired toppings. If you need a gluten-free sauce, try the included quick marinara sauce recipe.